2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl Week to Kick-Off in San Antonio, Texas

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Army All-American Bowl is the nation's premier high school football game. It has helped showcase the Nation's most promising high school athletes – athletes who have gone on to achieve college, professional and personal greatness – and talented band members, some of whom have gone on to become U.S. Army Soldiers. More than 100 football players and 125 marching band musicians and color guard members have been selected from across the country to participate in a week focused on leadership and teamwork alongside Army Soldiers and senior Army leaders in San Antonio, Texas. Each U.S. Army All-American is chosen not just because he or she excels on the football field or in music, but because each one embodies the values of Army Soldiers – values like Loyalty, Respect and Integrity.

The week-long celebration, starting Monday, Jan. 1, and leading up to the Bowl Game, provides a platform for Soldiers to engage with students, families and community officials while showcasing the Army's latest innovations in technology and its ongoing commitment to the development of America's future leaders.

The 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl will be played on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, at the San Antonio Alamodome, and will be broadcast live on NBC at 12 p.m. CST. Pre-game pageantry will begin at 11 a.m. CST.

KEY MEDIA ACTIVITIES:

Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, through Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018

FOOTBALL

Player Practice

Dates: Jan. 1, Jan. 2, Jan. 4; Contact Army Media Center for practice times

Jan. 1, Jan. 2, ;

Various Locations:



Alamodome Field; 100 Montana St., San Antonio, TX 78203

78203



Heroes Stadium; 4799 Thousand Oaks, San Antonio, TX 78233

78233



Blossom Athletic Center; 12002 Jones Maltsberger Rd., San Antonio, TX 78216

Soldier Mentor/Player 7-on-7 Football Game (Players and Soldiers face off on the field)

Date: Jan. 2, 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Jan.2, 1:30 –

Location: Alamodome Field; 100 Montana St., San Antonio, TX 78203

Player Community Outreach (Players and Soldiers visit community organizations)

Date: Jan. 2; 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

; –

Locations:



Boysville; 8555 E. Loop 1604 North, Converse, TX 78109-0369

78109-0369



Boys and Girls Club; 600 SW 19th St., San Antonio TX 78207





Eva's Heroes; The Main Event; 1911 N. Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX 78232

78232



University Health Systems; 4502 Medical Dr., San Antonio, TX 78229

U.S. ARMY ALL-AMERICAN BOWL WEEK ACTIVITIES

All-American Challenge (Players, band members and Soldiers compete in physical fitness challenges)

Date: Jan. 3, 2018; 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Jan. 3, 2018; –

Location: Sunset Station Pavilion; 1174 E. Commerce St., San Antonio, TX, 78205

Drone Zone (Participants experience a virtual reality drone experience as well as a self-contained drone race course sponsored by the U.S. Army)

Date: Jan. 5-6, 2018; 9 a.m.– 6 p.m.

; 9 a.m.–

Location: Sunset Station; 1174 E. Commerce St., San Antonio, TX, 78205

Army Marksmanship Unit "Shoot Off" (Skilled U.S. Army marksmen face off with local sharpshooters from the San Antonio area. Media will have the opportunity for hands-on participation with custom Army firearms.)

Date: Jan. 5, 2018; 11:00 a.m.

;

Location: San Antonio Gun Club, 928 E Contour Dr., San Antonio, TX 78212

Ten80 STEMfest (Students, Soldiers and teachers explore science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) career paths in the Army through interactive experiments in partnership with Ten80 Education)

Date: Jan. 5, 2018; 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

; –

Location: Sunset Station Pavilion; 1174 E. Commerce St., San Antonio, TX, 78205

Go Army Experience (A 129,000 square foot interactive display area showcasing the opportunities offered by the U.S Army via simulators, demonstrations and hands-on experiences for visitors)

Dates: Jan. 5, 2018; 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Jan. 6, 2018; 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

; – and ; –

Location: Sunset Station; 1174 E. Commerce St., San Antonio, TX, 78205

Army All-American Bowl Awards Show (Football players and band members to be recognized for their achievements)

Date: Jan. 5, 2018; 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Jan. 5, 2018; –

Location: Lila Cockrell Theater; 200 E Market St., San Antonio, TX 78205

WHO:

Key Army leaders, decorated Soldier Mentors (including U.S. Army Soldier and Drill Sergeants of the Year) will be available for interviews at the above events and throughout the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl schedule.

