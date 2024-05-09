U.S. Army launches first campaign spotlighting Army Civilian Careers

"Today's workforce seeks meaningful careers, but few see Army Civilian Careers as a source of those opportunities," said Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant, chief of the Army Enterprise Marketing Office. "'Find Your Next Level' aims to bridge this gap by demonstrating how today's professionals can apply real-world job skills to impactful projects and careers they can't find anywhere else."

Army Civilians play a critical role in the Army's success, using their skills in over 500 career paths across many fields, including contracting, finance, cybersecurity, engineering and beyond. With more than 265,000 employees, the Army Civilian workforce is one of the largest groups of Civilian employees within the Department of Defense and dates back to the founding of our country in 1776.

"Army Civilians benefit from professional advancement and long-term stability through a wide range of careers," said Peter Hosutt, acting director of the Army's Civilian Human Resources Agency. "Civilians also receive comprehensive training opportunities that allow them to grow existing professional skills and cultivate new ones, ensuring continuous growth on a path of their choosing while serving our nation."

"Find Your Next Level" features two campaign videos that share an inside look at two Army Civilian Careers that highlight the overall scale and impact of Civilian roles and the opportunities that await Civilians seeking careers with purpose:

"Boxes" captures an Army Civilian physical scientist and his team as they drill into the ice to take ice core samples, demonstrating the unique and global nature of a Civilian career.

"Sky" shows an Army Civilian satellite engineer working at an expansive satellite array with a team of people, transforming an intimate working moment into a high-scale project.

To guarantee the accurate portrayal of featured careers, both videos were inspired by the career experiences of real Army Civilians who served as subject matter experts on the campaign.

"Find Your Next Level" will be featured across national media, including television, print, digital billboards, streaming video, social platforms and audio channels, encouraging today's workforce to imagine what the future of their career might look like with the Department of the Army. "Boxes" will be distributed in Spanish to capture a wider audience and showcase the dynamic environment of the Department of the Army.

The launch of the campaign coincides with the debut of a new Army Civilian brand, which includes a new Army Civilian logo and supporting creative elements reflective of the overall Army brand launched in 2023.

For more information on how you can "Find Your Next Level" as an Army Civilian, visit ArmyCivilianCareers.com.

About the Army Enterprise Marketing Office: AEMO is the U.S. Army's corporate marketing office responsible for developing, executing and analyzing national level marketing campaigns in support of the Army's recruiting mission. AEMO develops innovative and effective ways to connect with the American public to make the Army more accessible and understood, increase awareness of both the benefits and value of Army service, and motivate the most qualified candidates to choose the Army as their service of first choice.

About Civilian Human Resources Agency: The Civilian Human Resources Agency (CHRA) is the organization in the Department of the Army that provides the full range of human resources services to support a highly skilled and ready professional civilian workforce that supports national defense. As a Direct Reporting Unit (DRU) under the Department of Army G-1, CHRA is part of the Army's initiative to mold human resources functions into a corporate structure, enabling equitable, efficient, and effective management of Army civilians worldwide. The Agency manages all aspects of the human resources lifecycle for civilians – from recruiting to retirement.

