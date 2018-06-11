2018 U.S. Open Championship Coverage, Live on SiriusXM

SiriusXM's programming will feature a minimum of 32 hours of live hole-by-hole coverage across all four rounds of play - June 14th through the 17th - and will include a playoff if one occurs. Live championship coverage will begin each championship day at 12:00 pm ET on SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio (Sirius ch. 208, XM ch. 92), which is available exclusively on satellite radios, on the SiriusXM app and SiriusXM.com.

SiriusXM's Brian Katrek will anchor the play-by-play broadcast with former PGA Tour pro Mark Carnevale serving as the analyst in the booth. A team of roving reporters, including Fred Albers, Maureen Madill, John Maginnes, Dennis Paulson and Bill Rosinski will provide commentary from around the course. SiriusXM's Debbie Doniger will be on site conducting pre- and post-round interviews with the competitors.

SiriusXM's Taylor Zarzour and former Tour pros Carl Paulson and Mark Lye will host live pre- and post-round broadcasts from Shinnecock each championship day. Three-time U.S. Open champion and SiriusXM host Hale Irwin will co-host the pre- and post-round show on Sunday.

The U.S. Open Championship, conducted by the USGA, is the ultimate test of golf for the best players in the world, and truly open, as evidenced by its global qualification process. This year, the USGA accepted 9,049 entries from professional and amateur golfers to compete for its most prestigious championship.

"As this exciting field competes for the U.S. Open for the fifth time at historic Shinnecock Hills, we're proud to present SiriusXM listeners with the best audio coverage available of the championship," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "We're also pleased to enhance the week's coverage with on-site broadcasts from multiple shows which will offer a unique perspective and add to the excitement leading up to championship play."

Throughout U.S. Open week, SiriusXM's PGA TOUR Radio channel will offer daily programming, including exclusive shows hosted by major champions Fred Couples, Ben Crenshaw, Craig Stadler and Dave Stockton; current and former PGA TOUR pros Pat Perez, John Cook, Chris DiMarco, Mark Lye, John Maginnes, Carl Paulson and Dennis Paulson; as well as renowned PGA Professional Bob Ford, who serves as the first tee starter for the U.S. Open.

World Golf Hall of Fame member Greg Norman will host the debut of his new SiriusXM show, Attack Life Radio today at 2:00 pm ET. Norman finished in the top-ten in the U.S. Open five times and his guests on the premiere episode will include the past two U.S. Open Champions – Brooks Koepka (2017) and Dustin Johnson (2016).

SiriusXM's programming lineup will also feature shows hosted by top instructors Hank Haney, David Leadbetter, Jim McLean, Larry Rinker and Michael Breed, as well as Matt Adams, David Armitage, Michael Collins, Brian Crowell, Frank Darby, Kyle Gentry, Trey Jones, Conrad Ray, Angela Garcia, Hally Leadbetter and Jeff Warne. SiriusXM.com/SiriusXMPGATOURRadio

The USGA and FOX Sports have a comprehensive multi-media agreement that makes FOX Sports and FS1 the principal domestic media partner of the USGA. The 118th U.S. Open Championship will air on FOX, FS1, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports App beginning Thursday, June 14 at 9:30 AM ET on FS1. FOX's TV broadcast will also air on the FOX Sports channel on SiriusXM (channel 83).

