2018 World Car Awards: VOLKSWAGEN POLO - 2018 World Urban Car

"The whole team at Volkswagen is delighted to have won the 2018 World Urban Car award with the Polo," said Klaus Bischoff, Head of Volkswagen Design. "With around 17 million units sold, the Polo is one of the most successful compact cars of all time and a pillar of the brand. And the sixth-generation, based on the MQB platform, is even sportier and more grown up than its predecessors."

This year's winner was chosen from an initial entry list of eight cars from all over the world, then a short list of three finalists as announced in Geneva earlier this month: the Ford Fiesta, the Suzuki Swift and the Volkswagen Polo.

The World Urban Car award was introduced last year because it's an award whose time has come. World Car vice-chairman, Mike Rutherford, commented, "Everyday cars in many - perhaps most - parts of the world will have to become smaller if road and parking space is to be found for them in increasingly packed towns and cities whose populations are swelling annually." Last year's inaugural World Urban Car winner was the BMW i3 (94Ah).

Vehicles in all award categories are selected and voted on by an international jury panel comprised of 82 top-level automotive journalists from 24 countries around the world. Each juror was appointed by the World Car Steering Committee on the basis of his or her expertise, experience, credibility, and influence. Each juror typically drives and evaluates new vehicles on a regular basis as part of their professional work. Through their respective outlets they collectively reach an audience of many millions world-wide. The international accounting firm KPMG tabulates the jurors' ballots.

The Road to the World Car began in Frankfurt on September 19, 2017 and was followed by our first-ever Tokyo Test Drive conducted at the BMW Tokyo Bay facility in October giving jurors yet another opportunity to evaluate contenders that might not be available in their home markets. Then, the fourth annual "L.A. Test Drives" took place across a six day period in November with a record number of 35 jurors participating. The "Top Three In The World" finalists were announced earlier this month at the Geneva motor show. The Road to World Car journey ended today at the New York International Auto Show with the declaration of the winners in all categories.

2018 marks the 12th year of World Car's partnership with the New York show, and the fifth consecutive year that the World Car Awards have retained their ranking as the No.1 automotive awards program in the world in terms of media reach. "The New York International Auto Show is proud of the tradition it has built with the World Car Awards to recognize the 'best of the best' in the auto industry," said John LaSorsa, chairman of the New York International Auto Show. "Over the past 12 years this awards program has grown to become one of the most coveted honors for the world's automakers."

The Global Trends Report, co-presented annually by Prime Research and Autoneum, will also be announced during the New York show press conference and media breakfast. The report is the culmination of research and insights across the past six months. Autoneum CEO Martin Hirzel said, "Trends such as electromobility or autonomous driving shape the automobile future and offer great opportunities for Autoneum. As global market and technology leader in acoustic and thermal management, Autoneum is developing and manufacturing innovative products and technologies for the mobility of tomorrow. For example, our multifunctional, lightweight components are particularly suited for use in electric vehicles, as they help to reduce the vehicle's weight which is significantly increased by the battery. Thanks to our innovation leadership and advanced production processes, Autoneum is well-prepared for the automobile future."

2018 marks the 10th anniversary of World Car's relationship with Bridgestone. "At Bridgestone, we are focused on delivering sustainable mobility through innovative tire technologies and solutions that address global trends in transportation," said Shannon Quinn, president, original equipment tire sales, U.S. and Canada, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. "We are proud to join the World Car of the Year organization again this year in celebrating the very best in automotive excellence."

As electrification, autonomous driving, connectivity and A.I. continue to enhance the industry, World Car is proud to be a part of this amazing journey along with the New York International Auto Show, Prime Research, Bridgestone, Autoneum, KPMG and Newspress – our official media partner.

THE ROAD TO WORLD CAR

BEGAN IN FRANKFURT SEPT. 12, 2017. ENDED TODAY IN NEW YORK MARCH 28, 2018.

FOLLOW OUR 80+ INTERNATIONAL JURORS : wcoty.com #wcoty

Media release distributed by NEWSPRESS – World Car's Official Media Partner

BACKGROUND

World Car Awards

Now entering their 14th year, the annual World Car Awards are the number one awards program in the world for the fifth consecutive year based on Prime Research's 2017 media report. The awards were inaugurated in 2003, and officially launched in January 2004, to reflect the reality of the global marketplace, as well as to recognize and reward automotive excellence on an international scale. The awards are intended to complement, not compete, with existing national and regional Car of the Year programs.

The awards are administered by a not-for-profit association, under the guidance of a Steering Committee of pre-eminent automotive journalists from Asia, Europe, and North America. Peter Lyon (chair – Japan), Jens Meiners (vice-chair – Germany), Mike Rutherford (vice-chair – UK), Tim Stevens (director – USA), Siddarth Patankar (director – India) and Gerry Malloy (director – Canada and president, WCOTY Association).

New York International Auto Show

Owned and operated by the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, the New York Auto Show is an awesome combination of new ideas, technological innovation, exceptional concept cars and nearly 1,000 of the latest new cars and trucks. Over one million visitors are expected to visit the show this year to see what is truly possible from the automotive industry.

Important 2018 Auto Show Dates

Automotive Forum: March 27

Press Preview: March 28 & 29 (credentials required)

Public Sneak Preview, Friday, March 30

Public Show Dates, Friday, March 30 – Sunday, April 8

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2018-world-car-awards-volkswagen-polo--2018-world-urban-car-300621010.html

SOURCE New York International Auto Show

Related Links

http://www.wcoty.com

