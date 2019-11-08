2019-2023 Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus of the Top 7 Global Aerospace & Defense Companies - Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, Airbus, General Dynamics, Raytheon, BAE Systems

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus - 2019-2023 - Global Top 7 Aerospace & Defense Companies - Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, Airbus, General Dynamics, Raytheon, BAE Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive Comparative SWOT Framework & Strategy Focus Analysis on the Global Top 7 Aerospace & Defense Companies.

The report analyzes the overall, Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and provides insights into the Key Strategies & Plans being developed by the leading Global Aerospace & Defense Primes for the near to medium term horizon as the industry braces up for a significant growth phase ahead.

The report concludes with an analysis of key trends, market conditions, potential growth opportunities and outlook for the global aerospace & defense industry.

Report Excerpts:

  • Defense Spending on the Upswing across most other parts of the World translating into the onset of a favorable cycle for the Aerospace & Defense Industry
  • The continued development of military capabilities by China & the resurgence of Russia as a key regional power over the years have induced a shift in the overall U.S. strategy towards competition with near-peer adversaries
  • The shift in the U.S. strategic focus entails 1.fast tracked procurement of systems & hardware to maintain numerical superiority Rapid development & deployment of next-generation capabilities to plug existing & potential capabilities gaps and to retain the traditional, long-standing strategic capabilities overmatch against adversaries along with continued R&D pursuits to maintain a technological edge
  • The defense industrial bases across the U.S. & Europe have been on a renaissance of sorts and are readily gearing up with a spurt in activity and is looking forward to a long & much-anticipated activity boom with most OEMs reinvigorating their industrial bases, in line with the age of disruptive technologies
  • The Aerospace & Defense industry's development and evolution over the medium term is going to be defined and shaped by technology which has been evolving rapidly and is poised to disrupt markets at a lightning pace
  • Investing in & developing capabilities rapidly in next-generation technologies, like Hypersonics and Directed Energy Systems, will be crucial for the industry OEMs from a long-term perspective

The framework analyzes the Strengths & Weaknesses of the Industry OEMs from a standalone as well as relative perspective based on a comprehensive analysis of:

  • Business Portfolio & its Strategic Positioning
  • Breadth & Depth of Presence across Key Markets, Segments, Domains & Programs
  • Analysis of overall Cost Base, Structure & its Management
  • Analysis of Revenue streams, Resource Base & Key Competencies
  • Profitability, Key Profit Sources, Growth & Trend Analysis
  • Capital Structure and Financial Strength
  • Key Competitor Analysis across Market Segments & Degree of Competitive Intensity
  • Competitive Market Positioning across Key Markets, Segments, Domains & Programs
  • Overall Strategy Focus, R&D Strategy, Technological Strengths & Capabilities

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the Global Top 7 Aerospace & Defense Companies

  • Founded
  • Headquartered
  • Business Segments
  • Employees
  • Revenues
  • Market Capitalization
  • Key Executives
  • Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure

Section 2: Financial Performance Snapshot - For each Industry OEM

  • Revenue Base & Growth Trend
  • Revenues Split by Key Segments
  • Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
  • Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
  • Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
  • Return on Sales Trend
  • Profitability Growth Trend
  • Cash Flow from Operations
  • R&D Expenditure Trend
  • CAPEX Trend
  • Order Intake Trend
  • Order Backlog Position & Growth Trend

Section 3: SWOT Analysis - For each of the Top 7 Industry Players

  • Strengths to be Leveraged
  • Weaknesses to be worked on
  • Opportunities to be capitalized upon
  • Threats to be negated & mitigated

Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • The Boeing Company
  • General Dynamics Corporation
  • Raytheon Company
  • Airbus S.A.S.
  • BAE Systems plc

Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • The Boeing Company
  • General Dynamics Corporation
  • Raytheon Company
  • Airbus S.A.S.
  • BAE Systems plc

Section 6: Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - For the Top 7 Global A&D Primes

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • The Boeing Company
  • General Dynamics Corporation
  • Raytheon Company
  • Airbus S.A.S.
  • BAE Systems plc

Section 7: Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the A&D OEMs

  • Analysis Coverage:
    • Business and Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans
    • Market, Segment, Domain & Program-Specific Strategies & Plans
    • R&D Strategies & Plans
    • Growth Strategies & Plans
    • Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans
    • Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans
    • Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans
    • Financial Strategies & Plans
    • Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs
    • Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 8: Global Aerospace & Defense Industry - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

  • Driving Forces
  • Restraining Forces

Section 9: Key Trends

  • Industry Trends
  • Market Trends
  • Technology Trends

Section 10: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section 11: Strategic Market Outlook - Global Aerospace & Defense

  • Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Aerospace & Defense
  • Global Defense Spending Trends
  • Top 5 Defense Spending Nations & Defense Budgetary Trends
  • Key Growth & Technology Investment Priority Areas
  • Key Upcoming Defense Programs
  • Emerging Technologies
  • Market Outlook & Growth Projections

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w6txm3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

