2019 Acura RDX Features ELS STUDIO 3D™ Premium Audio System, Powered By Panasonic, Exclusively from Acura

"Our new ultra slim Highline™ speakers transmit a more direct sound thereby achieving a higher level of detail, definition and clarity in the RDX," said Tom Dunn, Director – Global Audio Solutions, Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America. "Through a unique combination of artistic genius and engineering expertise, Panasonic Automotive and Elliot Scheiner collaborated to create ELS Studio 3D. The concept of this all-new system remains true to the origin of ELS Studio. Allow the listener to come as close as possible to experiencing music the way Elliot and the artist originally heard it in the studio.

The ELS Studio 3D premium audio system brings the precision crafted audio performance of the recording studio to the all-new Acura RDX. Featuring proprietary Panasonic Automotive speaker technology, the system enables both drivers and passengers to experience the feeling of studio quality sound throughout the vehicle.

Equipped with Highline overhead speakers, the ELS Studio 3D premium audio system adds a vertical characteristic that produces an immersive three-dimensional sound image. This mid-air suspended sound image reduces audio disruption produced by the secondary cabin reflections evident in traditional systems. The Super Dynamic Range (SDR) speakers throughout the cabin aid in reducing distortion, boasting an extended range to reduce saturation while the extended frequency and enhanced transparency of the 40mm Hybrid Titanium Dome Tweeters provide precise vocal reproduction.

"Our pursuit for true audio precision in a vehicle has been advanced through the development of the ELS Studio 3D system, offering insight into the artistic craftsmanship which is not often heard outside of the studio," said Elliot Scheiner. "Working side-by–side with Panasonic Automotive engineers and the teams at Acura, we were able create a system that is both acoustically sophisticated and emotionally intimate."

The ELS Studio 3D premium audio system directs sound to specific areas of the cabin through multi-zone audio capabilities that surpass the directional capacity of traditional systems. The DSP multi-channel amplifier is equipped with Panasonic's proprietary Acoustic Motion Control™ technology that allows individual speakers to be independently optimized for ideal performance.

The 2018 Acura RDX ELS Studio premium audio system is offered in two configurations:

ELS Studio (Technology Package)

12 speakers



12 channels



550 watts

ELS Studio 3D (A-Spec and Advanced Package)

16 speakers



16 channels



710 watts

"From the beginning, our goal was to deliver sound that closely matches what the artists and audio engineers originally created in the studio," said Jon Ikeda, vice president and general manager, Acura. "Collaborating with Elliot and Panasonic Automotive to deliver a whole new dimension of sound is a point of pride and something we can't wait for Acura owners to experience."

The ELS Studio 3D premium audio system will launch in the production 2019 Acura RDX mid-2018.

About Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America

Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America is a division company of Panasonic Corporation of North America and a leading global supplier of automotive infotainment and connectivity system solutions. Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America acts as the North American affiliate of Panasonic Corp.'s Automotive & Industrial Systems Company, which coordinates global automotive and industrial systems and components operations. Panasonic Automotive is headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia with sales, marketing and engineering operations in Farmington Hills, Mich. For more information on Panasonic Automotive, please visit: http://us.panasonic.com/automotive.

Panasonic is the registered trademark of Panasonic Corporation. Any other trade and/or service marks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Panasonic Corporation

Panasonic Corporation is a worldwide leader in the development of diverse electronics technologies and solutions for customers in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, and B2B businesses. Celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2018, the company has expanded globally and now operates 495 subsidiaries and 91 associated companies worldwide, recording consolidated net sales of US $ 67.997 billion for the year ended March 31, 2017. Committed to pursuing new value through innovation across divisional lines, the company uses its technologies to create a better life and a better world for its customers. To learn more about Panasonic: http://www.panasonic.com/global.

About Acura

Acura is a leading automotive luxury nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance, representing the original values of the Acura brand – a commitment to evocative styling, high performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability.

The Acura lineup features six distinctive models – the RLX premium, luxury sedan, the TLX performance luxury sedan, the ILX sport sedan, the 5-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, the seven-passenger Acura MDX, America's all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV and the next-generation, electrified NSX supercar as a new and pinnacle expression of Acura Precision Crafted Performance.

