Panasonic Introduces Eight Enhanced Models of the WhisperGreen® Select Ventilation Fan

New powerful, customizable, and connected indoor air quality (IAQ) solution that delivers healthy indoor air quality for any living space

Efficient and enhanced ventilation fans with timeless grille design, engineered to exceed code compliance, improve indoor air quality, and reduce ventilation costs.

NEWARK, N.J., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Eco Systems North America, a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, today announced a new generation of Panasonic's line of WhisperGreen Select ventilation fans. Panasonic ventilation fans are powerful, quiet, and easy to install, ideal for use in the bathroom, laundry room, sunroom, basement, or garage. WhisperGreen Select is the only residential vent fan series with a combination of certified CFM performance at 0.50 s.p. at low sone levels. The enhanced WhisperGreen Select line is built to last and offers superior energy efficiency and advanced automation opportunities to help builders meet code and reduce callbacks.

With the growing demand for smarter living environments and increased awareness of indoor environmental quality, Panasonic continues to deliver solutions that help builders and consumers across the country build and maintain healthier homes that meet energy efficiency standards. The new WhisperGreen Select fans offer several key features that provide greater flexibility and customization options for builders and occupants, including:

New cutting-edge Dual Sensor Technology (Smart Action® Motion Sensor and Condensation Sensor) increases fan performance options and lighting control from the module for automatic activation based on environmental conditions.

Wi-Fi Plug n Play module offers smart connectivity, allowing users to control and monitor the fan remotely for automatic indoor air quality optimization, through mobile apps or voice commands.

Industry leading air flow provides exceptional airflow, effectively removing pollutants, odors, and excess moisture for enhanced indoor air quality.

ENERGY STAR® certified with 3% efficiency increases and higher airflow capacity compared to previous model, minimizing operational costs while maintaining optimal performance.

Architectural lighted and non-lighted grille design is crafted with a modern aesthetic, seamlessly blending into various interior spaces while maintaining functionality.

New Correlated Color Temperature LED Light options ( 3000K , 3500K , 4000K , 5000K & 6000K ) provides flexibility to meet lighting design needs in any room.

Upgraded Grille Designs have sharper, cleaner lines than the traditional grille and two new architectural grilles that provide a timeless aesthetic design.

"With the latest enhancements to the WhisperGreen Select line, Panasonic broadens its range of highly efficient ventilation fans. The new models deliver increased performance and flexibility for builders, contractors and distributors," said Edward Tsai, Product Manager, IAQ Division, Panasonic Corporation of North America. "The new WhisperGreen Select fans also empower occupants to take control of their indoor air quality by equipping them with an easy-to-use smart solution that combats contaminated air and excess moisture more effectively."

For more information on the WhisperGreen Select line, visit https://na.panasonic.com/us/preview-link/node/105356/6815155c-5912-445f-8adc-257dbedef72f?12345

Panasonic is helping consumers and building industry professionals understand and experience how ventilation and purification solutions enhance the quality of indoor spaces. For more information about Panasonic indoor air quality solutions, visit https://na.panasonic.com/us/home-and-building-solutions/ventilation-indoor-air-quality/.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Holdings Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2023, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at na.panasonic.com/us.

Connect with Panasonic North America:

