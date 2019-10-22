2019 Artificial Intelligence Patent Portfolio Strategies of Amazon and Qualcomm, and AI Investments of Tencent
In the IoT (Internet of Things) age, AI (Artificial Intelligence) is considered a major accelerator to smarten up electronics products, leading to the emergence of relevant applications such as smart cars, smart elevators, smart home appliances, smart pets, smart robots, and smartphones.
Following the widespread adoption of AI technology in emerging applications, Amazon which started as an online bookshop has been dedicated to M&A activities and AI patent portfolio developments over the years. Meanwhile, Qualcomm also has come with its own AI patent portfolio strategies following a noticeable decline in its revenue and patent royalty from the mobile phone market. Meanwhile, the Chinese AI industry is led by Tencent which has invested over US$10 billion into AI in the past two years.
Tencent's AI ambitions over the next few years are defined by a strategy called 'Make AI Everywhere'. This report provides an overview of AI patent portfolios, and examines the patent portfolio development strategies of Amazon and Qualcomm; looks into the AI investment plans of Tencent.
List of Topics
- AI technology overview and includes trend analysis with breakdowns by country, sector, and field, key and correlative technology, and R&D readiness analysis
- Patent portfolio analysis of several major AI assignees, including IBM, Microsoft, Google, Siemens, and Rockwell Automation
- Detailed AI patent portfolio analysis of Amazon with patent mining techniques
- Amazon's AI patent counts with a detailed breakdown by field, core technology, and intelligent application
- Analysis of Amazon's investment projects and M&A activities
- Detailed AI patent portfolio analysis of Qualcomm with patent mining techniques
- Qualcomm's AI patent counts with a detailed breakdown by field, core technology, and intelligent application
Key Topics Covered:
1. AI Technology Overview
1.1 Neural Network
1.2 Expert System
1.3 Fuzzy Logic
1.4 Genetic Algorithm
2. Patent Mining
2.1 Patent Search
2.1.1 Selecting a Patent Database
2.1.2 Identifying Search Keywords
2.1.3 Data Selection
2.1.4 Data Analysis
3. Trend Analysis
3.1 Data Mining
3.1.1 Patent Distribution by Country
3.1.2 Patent Distribution by Sector and Field
3.1.3 Patent Distribution by Key Technology Field
3.1.4 Patent Distribution by Correlative Technology
3.2 R&D Readiness Analysis
3.2.1 R&D Intensity
4. Patent Portfolio Analysis
4.1 International Assignees
4.2 Development of Major Patent Assignees
4.2.1 IBM
4.2.2 Microsoft
4.2.3 Google
4.2.4 Siemens
4.2.5 Rockwell Automation
5. Perspective
6. Company Profile of Amazon
7. Amazon Patent Portfolio Deployment
7.1 Patent Mining
7.2 Amazon Patent Portfolio Analysis
7.2.1 Analysis by Field
7.2.2 Analysis by Core Technology
7.2.3 Analysis by Intelligent Application
7.3.4 Matrix Analysis of AI Technology with Intelligent Applications
8. Analysis of Amazon's Investment Projects
9. Analysis of Amazon's M&;A Activities
10. Perspective
11. Company Profile of Qualcomm
12. Qualcomm Patent Portfolio Deployment
12.1 Patent Mining
12.2 Patent Analysis
12.2.1 Analysis by Field
12.2.2 Analysis by Core Technology
12.2.3 Analysis by Intelligent Application
12.2.4 Matrix Analysis of AI Technologies and Intelligent Applications
13. Analysis of Qualcomm's Investment Projects
14. Analysis of Qualcomm's M&A Activities
15. Perspectives
16. Company Profile of Tencent
17. Organizational Development and AI Team
17.1 Organizational Resource Integration
17.2 AI Teams
17.2.1 Tencent AI Lab
17.2.2 Youtu Lab
17.3 Public Security
17.4 Facial Recognition
17.5 Online Content Review
17.6 Smart Retail
17.6.1 WeChat AI
18. Tencent's AI Products and Technologies
18.1 The Six Resources of Tencent's AI Ecosystem
18.2 AI Products
18.2.1 Smart Hardware
18.2.2 Smart Hiring
19. Tencent's AI Accelerator and Investment Strategy
19.1 AI Accelerator
19.2 Tencent's AI Investment Strategy
20. Perspective
