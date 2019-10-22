2019 Artificial Intelligence Patent Portfolio Strategies of Amazon and Qualcomm, and AI Investments of Tencent

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence Patent Portfolio Strategies of Amazon and Qualcomm, and AI Investments of Tencent" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the IoT (Internet of Things) age, AI (Artificial Intelligence) is considered a major accelerator to smarten up electronics products, leading to the emergence of relevant applications such as smart cars, smart elevators, smart home appliances, smart pets, smart robots, and smartphones.



Following the widespread adoption of AI technology in emerging applications, Amazon which started as an online bookshop has been dedicated to M&A activities and AI patent portfolio developments over the years. Meanwhile, Qualcomm also has come with its own AI patent portfolio strategies following a noticeable decline in its revenue and patent royalty from the mobile phone market. Meanwhile, the Chinese AI industry is led by Tencent which has invested over US$10 billion into AI in the past two years.



Tencent's AI ambitions over the next few years are defined by a strategy called 'Make AI Everywhere'. This report provides an overview of AI patent portfolios, and examines the patent portfolio development strategies of Amazon and Qualcomm; looks into the AI investment plans of Tencent.



List of Topics

AI technology overview and includes trend analysis with breakdowns by country, sector, and field, key and correlative technology, and R&D readiness analysis

Patent portfolio analysis of several major AI assignees, including IBM, Microsoft, Google, Siemens, and Rockwell Automation

Detailed AI patent portfolio analysis of Amazon with patent mining techniques

Amazon's AI patent counts with a detailed breakdown by field, core technology, and intelligent application

Analysis of Amazon's investment projects and M&A activities

Detailed AI patent portfolio analysis of Qualcomm with patent mining techniques

Qualcomm's AI patent counts with a detailed breakdown by field, core technology, and intelligent application

Key Topics Covered:



1. AI Technology Overview

1.1 Neural Network

1.2 Expert System

1.3 Fuzzy Logic

1.4 Genetic Algorithm



2. Patent Mining

2.1 Patent Search

2.1.1 Selecting a Patent Database

2.1.2 Identifying Search Keywords

2.1.3 Data Selection

2.1.4 Data Analysis



3. Trend Analysis

3.1 Data Mining

3.1.1 Patent Distribution by Country

3.1.2 Patent Distribution by Sector and Field

3.1.3 Patent Distribution by Key Technology Field

3.1.4 Patent Distribution by Correlative Technology

3.2 R&D Readiness Analysis

3.2.1 R&D Intensity



4. Patent Portfolio Analysis

4.1 International Assignees

4.2 Development of Major Patent Assignees

4.2.1 IBM

4.2.2 Microsoft

4.2.3 Google

4.2.4 Siemens

4.2.5 Rockwell Automation



5. Perspective



6. Company Profile of Amazon



7. Amazon Patent Portfolio Deployment

7.1 Patent Mining

7.2 Amazon Patent Portfolio Analysis

7.2.1 Analysis by Field

7.2.2 Analysis by Core Technology

7.2.3 Analysis by Intelligent Application

7.3.4 Matrix Analysis of AI Technology with Intelligent Applications



8. Analysis of Amazon's Investment Projects



9. Analysis of Amazon's M&;A Activities



10. Perspective



11. Company Profile of Qualcomm



12. Qualcomm Patent Portfolio Deployment

12.1 Patent Mining

12.2 Patent Analysis

12.2.1 Analysis by Field

12.2.2 Analysis by Core Technology

12.2.3 Analysis by Intelligent Application

12.2.4 Matrix Analysis of AI Technologies and Intelligent Applications



13. Analysis of Qualcomm's Investment Projects



14. Analysis of Qualcomm's M&A Activities



15. Perspectives



16. Company Profile of Tencent



17. Organizational Development and AI Team

17.1 Organizational Resource Integration

17.2 AI Teams

17.2.1 Tencent AI Lab

17.2.2 Youtu Lab

17.3 Public Security

17.4 Facial Recognition

17.5 Online Content Review

17.6 Smart Retail

17.6.1 WeChat AI



18. Tencent's AI Products and Technologies

18.1 The Six Resources of Tencent's AI Ecosystem

18.2 AI Products

18.2.1 Smart Hardware

18.2.2 Smart Hiring



19. Tencent's AI Accelerator and Investment Strategy

19.1 AI Accelerator

19.2 Tencent's AI Investment Strategy



20. Perspective



