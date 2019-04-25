2019 BICSI Middle East and Africa Conference & Exhibition Explores Trends and Standards in Digital Infrastructure

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BICSI, the global association leading the advancement of the information and communications technology (ICT) community, successfully concluded the 2019 BICSI Middle East & Africa Conference and Exhibition that brought together 500 delegates from 32 countries. The conference was held from 16-18 April at Dubai World Trade Centre under the theme, 'From AI to Zettabytes: A Connected Future!'

The conference featured keynotes, a panel discussion, and technical presentations by international experts sharing the latest advancements in the world of ICT/extra-low voltage (ELV) digital infrastructure including how artificial intelligence (AI) is being deployed in data centres and other ICT/ELV facilities around the world.

Keynote Speaker Mark Acton, Independent Consultant and Non-Exec Director of Ekkosense in Chelmsford, Essex, United Kingdom, stated: "The requirement and expectation for 'Always on' affects the way we should build and manage our critical digital infrastructure, which has now become essential to both our business and private lives. This critical infrastructure has effectively become another utility, increasingly taken for granted in the same way as we regard electricity and water.

"We increasingly expect 24/365 availability and yet do not design or operate these critical resources according to a standardised or regulated model. This session explored the nature of this increasing dependency, the impact of emerging technologies and what we should be doing as a community of experts to ensure continued and reliable operation of our digital infrastructure," Acton added.

Todd Taylor, RCDD, NTS, OSP, BICSI President-Elect, who delivered a presentation titled, "Digital Infrastructure in a Connected Future," said: "The focus of my presentation was on the importance of implementing a robust, standards-based digital infrastructure. The right infrastructure will accommodate future advancements in technology, driven by user needs in communication, data storage/retrieval and increase in connected devices.

"BICSI has positioned itself with a strong offering in training, credentials and documentation to support the future advancements in digital infrastructure requirements to support technology applications. With the formation of the new BICSI EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Region, BICSI has strengthened its commitment to the region and is focused on growing its presence and membership."

The event was supported by multiple sponsors, including the exclusive Diamond Sponsor: Etisalat Services Holding, Etisalat Facilities Management and Tamdeed Projects.

Tareq Salman, General Manager of Tamdeed Projects, said: "We are pleased to collaborate with BICSI to support the ICT community and promote innovation in all aspects of enterprise network solutions. Tamdeed Projects is a leader in the UAE for outdoor fibre network solutions and a key player and integrator for indoor structured networks and in-building solutions. We have been setting a footprint in the ELV and ICT infrastructure business and continues to invest in evolving a solid and compelling ELV and ICT portfolio. The BICSI conference reinforces our continued focus to promote best practices, professionalism and customer satisfaction in providing ICT solutions to operators, governments and businesses."

The conference also hosted a sold-out Exhibit Hall with 50 exhibiting companies; a BICSI Theatre where companies gave short presentations on their latest innovations, and a Technology Showcase featuring new products, projects, and services from multiple exhibitors.

BICSI provides conferences and exhibitions around the world, leading the ICT/ELV global community with ground-breaking information about the latest topics in the industry and providing an excellent product and service exhibition for all ICT/ELV professionals.

About BICSI

BICSI is a professional association supporting advancing the information and communications technology (ICT) community. ICT covers the spectrum of voice, data, electronic safety & security, project management and audio & video technologies.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, BICSI membership spans nearly 100 countries.

