2019 BlackLine ASIAPAC User Conferences To Feature Speakers From Deloitte, EY And SAP, Plus Customers Including Atlassian, Australia Post, BlueScope Steel, Dyson And Globe Telecom

LOS ANGELES and SINGAPORE and SYDNEY, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating its commitment to the Asia-Pacific market (ASIAPAC), leading financial controls and automation software company BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) will be hosting two user conferences in May – InTheBlack (ITB) Singapore 2019 and InTheBlack Sydney 2019 – to serve the company's growing base of customers in the region. With an overarching theme of 'Trust is in the Balance', both events will focus on best practices for accelerating the financial close while ensuring the highest levels of trust and accuracy in 'the numbers' as companies increasingly seek to transform their Finance & Accounting (F&A) operations.

Each ASIAPAC ITB will feature speakers from regional BlackLine customers, including Dyson Technology and Globe Telecom in Singapore, and Atlassian, Australia Post and BlueScope Steel in Sydney, with representatives from each sharing best practices learned by automating critical F&A processes using BlackLine's cloud platform. Attendees will learn first-hand how leading-edge organisations have transformed and modernised their F&A departments. Thought leaders from Deloitte, EY and SAP also will provide insight on leveraging technology to streamline F&A operations.

In light of recent global misreporting scandals and other instances of large-scale pre-reporting financial errors and resulting adjustments, a key focus at this year's conferences will be automating and streamlining manual processes to help improve data accuracy, visibility and control. This builds greater internal confidence, accountability and trust by reducing risk and ultimately impacting key decision-making.

In addition to keynotes from CEO Therese Tucker and other BlackLine experts, in special sessions in both Singapore and Sydney, former Enron CFO Andrew Fastow will give a presentation on the profound mistakes he made and how similar bad decisions can cause great harm to companies and their stakeholders. Mr. Fastow, having broken the law and the trust of colleagues and investors, will highlight suggested questions corporate directors, management, attorneys and accountants should ask to ensure that their companies not only follow the rules, but also uphold the principles behind them.

ITB Singapore 2019 will be held Wednesday, 15th May, at the Marina Mandarin Singapore. ITB Sydney 2019 will be held Tuesday to Wednesday, 21st to 22nd May, at The Star Sydney Event Centre. F&A professionals from BlackLine customers around the world are registered to attend, joining the BlackLine team in each city.

As part of the company's ongoing commitment to strengthen its global operations to provide clients everywhere with superior service, BlackLine has designed the events as interactive sessions for attendees to share their ideas on how F&A can get the most value out of the BlackLine platform. Both new and experienced users who attend will be given an opportunity to:

Learn best practices from BlackLine's team of experts and customers

Hear how experienced users from other regional companies creatively use BlackLine

Preview upcoming software enhancements

Directly influence the product direction going forward

As of Dec. 31, 2018, BlackLine had more than 200 customers based in the Asia-Pacific region, with sales, professional services and technical support team employees based in Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines and Singapore. For more information or to register, go to ITB Singapore or ITB Sydney.

About BlackLine

BlackLine is a provider of cloud-based solutions that transform Finance and Accounting (F&A) by automating, centralizing and streamlining financial close operations, intercompany accounting processes and other key F&A processes for large and midsize organizations. The company is recognized by Gartner as a Leader in its 2018 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions and as a pioneer in the cloud market for enhanced financial control and automation.

Designed to complement virtually all ERP and other financial systems including SAP, Oracle and NetSuite, BlackLine increases operational efficiency, real-time visibility, control and compliance to ensure end-to-end financial close management and accounting automation from within a single, unified cloud platform. Enabling customers to move beyond outdated processes and point solutions to a Continuous Accounting model, in which real-time automation, controls and period-end tasks are embedded within day-to-day activities, BlackLine helps companies modernize accounting operations with intelligent automation, ensuring more accurate and insightful financial statements and a more efficient financial close.

More than 2,600 companies with users around the world trust BlackLine to help ensure balance sheet integrity and confidence in their financial statements. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.blackline.com.

SOURCE BlackLine

Related Links

http://www.blackline.com

