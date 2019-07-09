2019 Boston Marathon Sets All-Time Fundraising Record at $38.7 Million

The Boston Athletic Association and John Hancock support 297 non-profits with historic fundraising total

BOSTON, MA, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Boston Marathon participants who ran on behalf of 297 non-profit organizations raised a record $38.7 million for charity through this year's race. The fundraising total represents an approximate 6-percent increase, or $2 million, over 2018 results.

The 2019 race surpassed the previous fundraising record of $38.4 million, which was set in 2014 with an expanded total field size of 36,000 athletes. The 2019 total field size was 30,000 athletes, including over four thousand fundraising runners.

Total funds include $20.3 million raised through the Boston Athletic Association's Official Charity Program, $14 million raised through John Hancock's Non-Profit Program, and $4.4 million from other qualified and invitational runners.

Most of the fundraising athletes gained entry through the B.A.A. and John Hancock programs, which provide non-profits with guaranteed entries that are used to recruit athletes to fundraise for their organizations.

"This year's record-setting fundraising totals are just the most recent example of how our athletes continue to raise the bar at the Boston Marathon," said B.A.A. CEO Tom Grilk. "We are immensely proud to be associated with the athletes and organizations participating in our charity programs. Each dollar raised through these athletes will have a profound impact on our communities. And we're very thankful to our friends at John Hancock, with whom we proudly reflect on another great year of fundraising."

"This fundraising record is a significant achievement that helps make our city and region a healthier, more equitable place," said Marianne Harrison, President and CEO, John Hancock. "I am proud that John Hancock's longstanding Boston Marathon sponsorship continues to drive meaningful social impact, and I thank our non-profit partners and everyone who ran, donated, and volunteered. It is especially meaningful to set a new record this year given the Marathon was on One Boston Day for the first time since 2013."

John Hancock again partnered with CrowdRise to offer a centralized online platform to capture Boston Marathon fundraising and provide support to the hundreds of charities. The site (https://www.crowdrise.com/2019bostonmarathon) showcases all the 2019 partner non-profit organizations and features the personal stories of the runners who supported them.

Over the past 30 years, the official B.A.A. Charity Program and John Hancock's Non-Profit Program have combined to raise more than $372 million for community-based organizations. More information on the programs can be found on https://www.baa.org/races/boston-marathon/charity-program and https://www.johnhancock.com/citizenship/boston-marathon.html/.

About the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.)

Established in 1887, the Boston Athletic Association is a non-profit organization with a mission of promoting a healthy lifestyle through sports, especially running. The B.A.A.'s Boston Marathon is the world's oldest annual marathon, and the organization manages other local events and supports comprehensive charity, youth, and year-round running programs. Since 1986, the principal sponsor of the Boston Marathon has been John Hancock. The Boston Marathon is part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, along with international marathons in Tokyo, London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York City. More than 60,000 runners will participate in B.A.A. events in 2019. The 124th Boston Marathon will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020. For more information on the B.A.A., please visit www.baa.org.

About John Hancock and Manulife

John Hancock is a division of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States, and Manulife elsewhere. We provide financial advice, insurance and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. Assets under management and administration by Manulife and its subsidiaries were over CAD $1.1 trillion (US$849 billion) as of March 31, 2019. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports more than 10 million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance, annuities, investments, 401(k) plans, and college savings plans. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

For more information about the Boston Marathon:

For more information about Boston Marathon Non-Profit Fundraising:

http://www.baa.org/utilities/charities.aspx

For more information about John Hancock Boston Marathon Non-Profit Fundraising:

https://www.johnhancock.com/citizenship/boston-marathon.html/

