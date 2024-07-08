Martinez to Build on Insurer's Commitment to Helping Customers Live Longer, Healthier, Better Lives

BOSTON, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - John Hancock, along with its Toronto-based parent company Manulife (NYSE: MFC), announced Hector Martinez joins the company today as its new Head of Insurance.

Martinez joins John Hancock from Equitable where he led all aspects of the company's individual life insurance business, including new business development, underwriting, and life insurance product development and distribution. Before Equitable, Martinez served for over a decade in leadership positions at Crump Life Insurance Services.

John Hancock Names Industry Veteran Hector Martinez Head of Insurance (CNW Group/John Hancock)

"When it came to finding a new leader for our insurance business, it was essential that the person have the right combination of industry experience and acumen alongside a proven track record of innovation," said Brooks Tingle, president and CEO, John Hancock. "As we grow our business, deliver on our digital ambitions, and help our customers live longer, healthier, better lives, we know Hector will champion future-forward thinking that will help us further reshape and digitize our business and our industry."

A graduate of Lehigh University, Martinez brings decades of insurance industry experience to John Hancock. In his new role, he will support and build upon John Hancock's long-standing distribution relationships, top-flight products and underwriting expertise, and the company's leadership in behavioral insurance.

"Hector also shares not just our commitment to excellence but also our steadfast commitment to our distribution model. We're excited to see the momentum he will bring to help strengthen our existing distribution relationships while also fostering new ones," continued Tingle.

Martinez will report to Tingle and serve on John Hancock's U.S. Leadership Team, as well as Manulife's Global Leadership Team.

