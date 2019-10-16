2019 Breakthrough Innovations Enabling Water Purification

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breakthrough Innovations Enabling Water Purification" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research study identifies the need for innovations in water purification technologies and how technological advancements in the water purification and generation sector can aid in mitigating challenges with existing water treatment and purification methods.



The research service offers insights primarily on the following: Overview of Water Purification Technologies, Drivers and Challenges in Water Purification, Key Innovations and Strategic Insights and Recommendations

Hygienic, disinfected, and accessible water for all people is an essential requirement of the world. However, bad economics and poor water utility infrastructure and outdated purification and treatment technologies have resulted in the spread of waterborne epidemics and also fatal cases.



Inadequate clean drinking water supply and hygiene should hence be provided to all people through novel innovations in the current set of water purification technologies. Water purification technologies functions by removing the contaminants from the drinking water supply to extremely low levels and the technologies can also specifically focus on removing a broad spectrum of micro-contaminants from the water supply.

The purification process of eliminating undesirable toxic chemicals, biological contaminants, and suspended solids also depends upon the stringent regulations formulated by governmental organizations. The regulations will determine the standards of the drinking water quality and the main aim of the water purification processes is to remove the micropollutants, ions, and dissolved substances from the water sources apart from removing the microbial contaminants and other physically visible impurities.



Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Process and Methodology

1.3 Key Findings



2.0 Overview of Water Purification

2.1 Water Purification Overview - Conventional Water Purification Processes Used for Generating Clean Drinking Water

2.2 Significance of Water Purification

2.3 Utilization of Water Purification Technologies is Highly Beneficial to Human Health and Environment

2.4 Factors Driving the Adoption of Water Purification Technologies

2.5 Factors Driving the Adoption of Water Purification Technologies - Explained

2.6 Factors Challenging the Adoption of Water Purification Technologies

2.7 Factors Challenging the Adoption of Water Purification Technologies - Explained

2.8. Regulations Formulated for the Generation of Clean Drinking Water

2.9 Maximum Permissible Limits in Drinking Water Set by WHO Guidelines



3.0 Innovative Landscape

3.1 Water Purification Technologies Suited for Futuristic Innovations

3.2 Innovations in Membrane Filtration Technology

3.2.1 Nanophotonic-enabled Solar Membrane Distillation for the Purification of Water

3.2.2 Self-assembled Nanomembranes for Water Purification

3.2.3 Hydrophobic Nanowood Membranes to Enhance Direct Contact Membrane Distillation

3.2.4 Graphene-based Nanostructures for Removal of Pathogens from Water

3.2.5 Cost-effective Plasma Water Purification Process to Eliminate Bacteria and Virus

3.3 Innovations in Biological Filtration Technology

3.3.1 Mussel-inspired Biomimetic Substrates for the Removal of Heavy Metals and Micropollutants from Water

3.3.2 Hydrogel-based Water Purification Systems with Enhanced Pure Water Yield Generated from Sunlight

3.3.3 Installation of POF Membranes on Locally Available Materials for Water Purification

3.3.4 Organic Rice Husks-based Water Purification Systems to Remove Microcystins from Water Sources



4.0 Analysis

4.1 Household and Industrial-based Problems Solved by Innovative Biological Filtration Solutions

4.2 Influence of Innovations in Water Purification Sector Based on Split of End Users by Technology and by Sector

4.3 Drivers for Development of Innovative Ecosystems in Water Purification Technologies

4.4 Challenges for Developing Innovative Ecosystems in Water Purification Technologies

4.5 Region-wise Recommendations Based on the Current Innovations Projected for the Future



5.0 Growth Opportunities

5.1 Growth Opportunity 1 - Business Models - Water Purification Technologies

5.2 Growth Opportunity 2 - Geographic Expansion - Water Purification Technologies

5.3 Water Purification Technologies - Key Takeaways



6.0 Key Contacts



