2019 Bundle of the 13 Best Networking & Security Courses

The 13 Best Networking and Security Course Bundle 2019 covers a number of vital topics like Cisco Networking BABS crash course, A beginner's guide for Networking world - Cisco CCNA 200-125, Networking with Microsoft Azure and plenty other courses as well.



These courses are helpful for both beginners and for experienced professionals and help the students to understand the concept in an easy way.



Key Features

Self-paced with Life Time Access

Certificate on Completion

Access on Andriod & iOS App

This bundle features the following courses:

Parsing TCP Socket Data with C/C++ Introduction of C++ Sockets How Hackers Find SQL Injections in Minutes with Sqlmap How Web Hackers Make BIG MONEY: Remote Code Execution DOUBLE Your Web Hacking Rewards with Fuzzing Practical Blockchain & Smart Contracts: Ethereum & Solidity CCNP Routing and Switching ROUTE 300-101 Setting up Nagios 4 monitoring Ethical Hacking MasterClass - A to Z of Hacking Setup Own VPN Server with Android, iOS, Win & Linux Clients pfSense for Dummies: Setup and Configure your own firewall Juniper JNCIA-Junos (JN0-102) Full Pack CCNP\CCIE v5.1 BGP Concepts and design with Practical Labs

Content of the Modules:



Parsing TCP Socket Data With C/C++

TCP

Parsing

Codes & Test

Introduction Of C++ Sockets

Introduction of Socket Programming

What Is Socket Programming?

Background Knowledge for Socket Programming

TCP

UDP

Socket Mode and Socket Models

How Hackers Find SQL Injections In Minutes With Sqlmap

Introduction

The Basics of Sqlmap

Dumping Database Table Entries

From SQL Injection to Remote Code Execution

More Advanced Testing with Sqlmap

Bypassing Web Application Firewalls

Summary

How Web Hackers Make BIG MONEY: Remote Code Execution

Introduction

From SQL Injection to Remote Code Execution

From Disclosure of Software Version to Remote Code Execution

Remote Code Execution via File Upload

Remote Code Execution via Deserialization

Summary

DOUBLE Your Web Hacking Rewards With Fuzzing

Introduction

The Basics of Fuzzing

Fuzzing with Burp Suite Intruder

Fuzzing with Burp Suite Intruder: Tips and Tricks

Summary

Practical Blockchain & Smart Contracts: Ethereum & Solidity

Introduction to Blockchain - History and Structure of Blocks

Blockchain Concept, Working, and Security Mechanisms

Different Types of Networks, Blockchains, and Cryptocurrencies

Smart Contracts and Future of Blockchain

JavaScript & Nodejs based Conceptual Blockchain Implementation

Ethereum & Solidity Based Blockchain Smart Contract Web App

Ethereum Blockchain

CCNP Routing And Switching ROUTE 300-101

Module 1 - Characteristics of Routing Protocols

Module 2 - Remote Site Connectivity

Module 3 - RIPng

Module 4 - Fundamental EIGRP Concepts

Module 5 - Advanced EIGRP Concepts

Module 6 - EIGRP IPv6 Configuration

Module 7 - Named EIGRP Configuration

Module 8 - Fundamental OSPF Concepts

Module 9 - The OSPF Link-State Database

Module 10 - Advanced OSPF Concepts

Setting Up Nagios 4 Monitoring

Introduction

Installing Nagios server

Connecting remote servers

Bonus Material

Ethical Hacking MasterClass - A To Z Of Hacking

Lab setup and Softwares

Network Pentesting

Web Pentesting

Setup Own VPN Server With Android, IOS, Win & Linux Clients

Introduction to VPN Technology

Creating an OpenVPN Instance in AWS

Login using SSH to OpenVPN Server & Basic Configuration

Configure DNS Servers and Create Users

Connect using a Windows Client

Connect using a Linux Client

Connect using a Mac Client

Connect using an Android Device

Connect using an iOS Device

The technique to Bypass DPI (Deep Packet Inspection) Firewall

Tips to Reduce VPN Server Usage

Juniper JNCIA-Junos (JN0-102) Full Pack

Course Introduction

Networking Basics

Starting Juniper

CCNP\CCIE V5.1 BGP Concepts And Design With Practical Labs

Establishing iBGP and eBGP Adjacencies

BGP Confederation

BGP Route Reflector

BGP Backdoor

eBGP and LoopBack Importance for Redundant

BGP Next-Hop-Self and Routing Table Update

Community Attribute

AS-Path Attribute

BGP Weight Attribute for Traffic Engineering

