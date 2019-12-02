2019 Bundle of the 13 Best Networking & Security Courses
DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "13 Best Networking and Security Course Bundle 2019" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 13 Best Networking and Security Course Bundle 2019 covers a number of vital topics like Cisco Networking BABS crash course, A beginner's guide for Networking world - Cisco CCNA 200-125, Networking with Microsoft Azure and plenty other courses as well.
These courses are helpful for both beginners and for experienced professionals and help the students to understand the concept in an easy way.
Key Features
- Self-paced with Life Time Access
- Certificate on Completion
- Access on Andriod & iOS App
This bundle features the following courses:
- Parsing TCP Socket Data with C/C++
- Introduction of C++ Sockets
- How Hackers Find SQL Injections in Minutes with Sqlmap
- How Web Hackers Make BIG MONEY: Remote Code Execution
- DOUBLE Your Web Hacking Rewards with Fuzzing
- Practical Blockchain & Smart Contracts: Ethereum & Solidity
- CCNP Routing and Switching ROUTE 300-101
- Setting up Nagios 4 monitoring
- Ethical Hacking MasterClass - A to Z of Hacking
- Setup Own VPN Server with Android, iOS, Win & Linux Clients
- pfSense for Dummies: Setup and Configure your own firewall
- Juniper JNCIA-Junos (JN0-102) Full Pack
- CCNP\CCIE v5.1 BGP Concepts and design with Practical Labs
Content of the Modules:
Parsing TCP Socket Data With C/C++
- TCP
- Parsing
- Codes & Test
Introduction Of C++ Sockets
- Introduction of Socket Programming
- What Is Socket Programming?
- Background Knowledge for Socket Programming
- TCP
- UDP
- Socket Mode and Socket Models
How Hackers Find SQL Injections In Minutes With Sqlmap
- Introduction
- The Basics of Sqlmap
- Dumping Database Table Entries
- From SQL Injection to Remote Code Execution
- More Advanced Testing with Sqlmap
- Bypassing Web Application Firewalls
- Summary
How Web Hackers Make BIG MONEY: Remote Code Execution
- Introduction
- From SQL Injection to Remote Code Execution
- From Disclosure of Software Version to Remote Code Execution
- Remote Code Execution via File Upload
- Remote Code Execution via Deserialization
- Summary
DOUBLE Your Web Hacking Rewards With Fuzzing
- Introduction
- The Basics of Fuzzing
- Fuzzing with Burp Suite Intruder
- Fuzzing with Burp Suite Intruder: Tips and Tricks
- Summary
Practical Blockchain & Smart Contracts: Ethereum & Solidity
- Introduction to Blockchain - History and Structure of Blocks
- Blockchain Concept, Working, and Security Mechanisms
- Different Types of Networks, Blockchains, and Cryptocurrencies
- Smart Contracts and Future of Blockchain
- JavaScript & Nodejs based Conceptual Blockchain Implementation
- Ethereum & Solidity Based Blockchain Smart Contract Web App
- Ethereum Blockchain
CCNP Routing And Switching ROUTE 300-101
- Module 1 - Characteristics of Routing Protocols
- Module 2 - Remote Site Connectivity
- Module 3 - RIPng
- Module 4 - Fundamental EIGRP Concepts
- Module 5 - Advanced EIGRP Concepts
- Module 6 - EIGRP IPv6 Configuration
- Module 7 - Named EIGRP Configuration
- Module 8 - Fundamental OSPF Concepts
- Module 9 - The OSPF Link-State Database
- Module 10 - Advanced OSPF Concepts
Setting Up Nagios 4 Monitoring
- Introduction
- Installing Nagios server
- Connecting remote servers
- Bonus Material
Ethical Hacking MasterClass - A To Z Of Hacking
- Lab setup and Softwares
- Network Pentesting
- Web Pentesting
Setup Own VPN Server With Android, IOS, Win & Linux Clients
- Introduction to VPN Technology
- Creating an OpenVPN Instance in AWS
- Login using SSH to OpenVPN Server & Basic Configuration
- Configure DNS Servers and Create Users
- Connect using a Windows Client
- Connect using a Linux Client
- Connect using a Mac Client
- Connect using an Android Device
- Connect using an iOS Device
- The technique to Bypass DPI (Deep Packet Inspection) Firewall
- Tips to Reduce VPN Server Usage
Juniper JNCIA-Junos (JN0-102) Full Pack
- Course Introduction
- Networking Basics
- Starting Juniper
CCNP\CCIE V5.1 BGP Concepts And Design With Practical Labs
- Establishing iBGP and eBGP Adjacencies
- BGP Confederation
- BGP Route Reflector
- BGP Backdoor
- eBGP and LoopBack Importance for Redundant
- BGP Next-Hop-Self and Routing Table Update
- Community Attribute
- AS-Path Attribute
- BGP Weight Attribute for Traffic Engineering
