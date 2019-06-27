2019 California Fresh Fig Season Underway

Brown Turkey . Light purple to black skin with robust flavor like a Pinot Noir. Available mid-May through November.

Kadota. Creamy amber skin with a light flavor like a Sauvignon Blanc. Available mid-June through October.

Mission. Purple and black skin with deep earthy flavor like a Cabernet. Available mid-May through November.

Sierra. Light-colored skin with a fresh, sweet flavor like a Riesling. Available June through November.

Tiger. Light yellow color with unique dark green stripes and a bright red-purple interior fruit with fruity, raspberry, citrus flavor like a Sparkling Rosé. Available mid-July through November.

California Fresh Figs add color, flavor and nutrition to many dishes, like the salsa below. For more California Fig recipes, visit www.californiafigs.com.

California Fig Salsa

This salsa gets a touch of sweetness from California Figs and kick of heat from serrano peppers. Bonus: It is complete and ready for snacking or a party in a matter of minutes!

Serves 4 to 6

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

1 package (10 ounces) grape tomatoes

1/4 cup chopped white onion

1 serrano chile, chopped (use only 1/2 for less heat)

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

2 California Fresh Figs, stems removed and finely chopped

1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

Preparation:

Combine the grape tomatoes, onion, serrano chile, cilantro, and lime juice in a blender. Pulse and blend to produce a chunky salsa-like texture. If the salsa does not blend, add a little water to start the process.

Transfer the puree to a bowl. Stir in the finely chopped figs and the salt and serve.

About the California Fig Advisory Board and the California Fresh Fig Growers Association

The California Fig Advisory Board and California Fresh Fig Growers Association promote awareness and the use of California-produced dried and fresh figs domestically and internationally. California fig growers, processors and marketers fund the activities of the industry.

For more information:

Kris Caputo

kris@kriscaputo.com

916-849-9323

SOURCE California Fig Advisory Board

