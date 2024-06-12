Social Media Influencers Create Exciting New California Dried Fig Recipes

MADERA, Calif., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Fig Advisory Board recently partnered with a team of social media influencers to create and share new content featuring California Dried Figs. From ice cream and ribs to pizza and paninis, these influencers dialed up the fun and flavor with 10 new mouth-watering treats. Check out their fig-tastic recipes and links to their posts below!

Jump on the hot honey trend with @CoupleintheKitchen's blue cheese-stuffed California Dried Figs, wrapped in candied bacon and dripped in hot honey.

@everafterinthewoods chose a classic Italian cookie in honor of her grandma explaining, "These fig and almond cookies are a delicious mix of sweet, fruity filling, and a buttery cookie made with California Figs."

@coupleinthekitchen jumped on the hot honey trend and proclaimed, "Your next charcuterie board needs these blue cheese-stuffed California Dried Figs, wrapped in candied bacon and dripped in hot honey."

@mariajsanchez offered a nutrition tip with her Glazed Honey Figs: "Figs are a nutritious snack by themselves and also serve as a wonderful natural sweetener in various dishes without the need for added sugar."

California native @the_bradshaw_bunch bragged, "This Fig & Caramelized Onion Pizza has everything that is right in the world!"

@curlycultivators said it best with "I scream, you scream, we all scream for California Fig Ice Cream!"

@simplym0nique created Upside Down Fig Pastries and couldn't help but list all her favorite ways to use California Figs: "I enjoy using them in salads, sandwiches, sauces (like the drizzle on these pastries), desserts, and more!"

@ourtiny_nest nailed it with a grown-up grilled cheese noting, "The sweet @CaFigs just instantly elevate these comforting sandwiches."

Does it sound any more delicious than @kellytowart's California Fig and Pistachio Stuffed Chicken with a Balsamic Fig Topping?! Kelly adds, "They are a healthy way to add a little sweetness to a savory dish!"

@mrscarr_ created a Fig Jam Pop Tart saying, "Fig jam is so easy to make, and you can store it in the fridge for a while to use in other dishes!"

"We are delighted with the creativity and versatility shown using California Dried Figs. All of these are an exciting addition to our database of recipes. I can't wait to try them all!" said Karla Stockli, CEO of the California Fig Advisory Board.

California Dried Figs are available year-round and can be found in most major grocery retailers. Look for seasonal California Fresh Figs coming soon June – November!

The California Fig Advisory Board promotes awareness and the use of California-produced dried and fresh figs domestically and internationally. California fig growers, processors and marketers fund the activities of the industry. 100 percent of the dried and fresh figs grown commercially in the U.S. are from California. Over 100 producers, marketers, farm managers, and processors of California Figs farm 9,300 acres, which reside in the San Joaquin Valley mostly in and around the cities of Madera, Fresno, and Merced. This area is rich with full sunlight, warm temperatures, and well-draining soil; everything figs need to thrive, producing the sweetest, plumpest fruit imaginable.

