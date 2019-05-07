2019 California Science & Engineering Fair Winners Announced

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Winners of the 2019 California Science & Engineering Fair were announced during a ceremony that took place April 30, 2019 at the California Science Center. This year's fair drew 947 students from 404 schools statewide, with finalists selected by a volunteer pool of scientists and engineers from higher education and private industry. Students took home a combined total of almost $70,000 in cash prizes.

The presenting sponsor for this year's event was Northrop Grumman Corporation with additional support from Chevron Corporation, Broadcom Foundation, Gilead Sciences, Inc., THE MUSES of the California Science Center Foundation, The Ralph M. Parsons Foundation, United Airlines and The Cheryl Saban Self-Worth Foundation for Women & Girls.

The following is a brief summary of the top winners:

Akhilesh V. Balasingam, 10th grade, Archbishop Mitty High School, San Jose (Santa Clara County), was selected for Senior Division Project of the Year and received a $5,000 cash prize, for the project titled "Brain-Inspired Circuitry for the Future of AI: Optimizing the Analog Response of RRAMs Under Pulsing for Synaptic Use." Sanskriti Singh, 7th grade, Rolling Hills Middle School, Los Gatos (Santa Clara County) was chosen for Junior Division Project of the Year and received a $2,500 cash prize. The project was titled "Detection of Pneumonia on CXR Image Using Convolutional NeuralNetworks with an Emphasis on Minimizing False Negatives." Two special committees, one for each division, reviewed all first place winning projects from every subject category in order to select the best project in each division.

Chinmayi Balusu, 12th grade, Vista del Lago High School, Folsom (Sacramento County) was named California Science & Engineering Fair Student of the Year and was presented with a $1,000 cash prize. The project entry was titled "Can the Longevity Compound Rapamycin Rescue Brain Tissue in Age-Related Diseases in Old Mice?." This award is presented to the high school senior who, in the opinion of the judges, best exemplifies the qualities necessary for success in science.

Jeanette Bowles, a teacher at Eleanor Roosevelt High School, Eastvale STEM Academdy in Eastvale (Riverside County) was named California Science & Engineering Fair Teacher of the Year - Senior Division and Ruth Gramajo, a teacher at Portola Middle School Highly Gifted Magnet in Tarzana (Los Angeles County) was named California Science & Engineering Fair Teacher of the Year - Junior Division. Each received a $2,000 cash prize.

In addition to these winners, seven students were nominated as finalists for The Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (Intel ISEF), a program of Society for Science & the Public (the Society), and the world's largest international pre-college science competition. Each year, approximately 1,800 high school students from more than 75 countries, regions, and territories are awarded the opportunity to showcase their independent research and compete for on average $4 million in prizes. This year's Intel ISEF will be held from May 12-17, 2019, and the following students, whose travel is sponsored by the Broadcom Foundation, will represent California in the competition:

Ruchi P. Agashe , Grade 11, Canyon Crest Academy, San Diego , San Diego County

, Grade 11, Canyon Crest Academy, , Akhilesh V. Balasingam , Grade 10, Mitty (Archbishop) High School, San Jose , Santa Clara County

, Grade 10, Mitty (Archbishop) High School, , Anushree Chaudhuri , Grade 11, Westview High School , San Diego , San Diego County

, Grade 11, , , Shloka V. Janapaty, Grade 11, Presentation High School, San Jose , Santa Clara County

, Ashwin Sivakumar , Grade 9, Flintridge Preparatory School, La Canada Flintridge , Los Angeles County

, Grade 9, Flintridge Preparatory School, , Emily L. Tianshi, Grade 10, Cambridge School (The), San Diego , San Diego County

, Vivek Vijayakumar , Grade 10, San Marcos High School, San Marcos , San Diego County

Jeffrey N. Rudolph, president of the California Science Center commented, "Science is a valuable tool for understanding our world. Students use science, technology, engineering and math to reach evidence-based conclusions about their research and also develop critical thinking skills." The Science Center's involvement with the annual event dates back more than 60 years and is in keeping with its mission to stimulate curiosity and inspire science learning.

Sandra Evers-Manly, vice president, Global Corporate Responsibility stated, "Northrop Grumman congratulates all of the exceptional 2019 California Science and Engineering Fair competitors and we extend a special acknowledgment to Sanskriti Singh, Junior Division Project of the Year award winner and Akhilesh V. Balasingam, Senior Division Project of the Year award winner. We know each competitor worked extremely hard to get to the state competition and we couldn't be more proud of all of their accomplishments and what they mean to the future and science, engineering, technology and innovation around the world."

In addition to the top awards, a complete list of Category Award winners as well as information on recipients of Special and Recognition awards can be viewed at www.californiasciencecenter.org/CSSF/. Reporters may also call the Science Center's Communications Department at (213) 744-7446 for winners from their area.

California Science Center is located at 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles. Open daily from 10 am to 5 pm, except Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day. Admission to the exhibits is free. Timed tickets are required for the Space Shuttle Endeavor exhibition during peak attendance periods and may be obtained online for $3. IMAX Theater tickets range from $6.75 to $8.95. Both the Science Center and IMAX Theater are wheelchair accessible. Visitors can enter the parking lot at 39th/Exposition Park Drive and Figueroa Street. Parking is $12/car. For general information, phone (323) SCIENCE or visit www.californiasciencecenter.org.

