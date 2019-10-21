2019 Car Batteries: Opinion of Car Owners (Consumer Survey)

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Omnibus - 2019 Car Batteries: Opinion of Car Owners (Spring Wave)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Use this report to identify consumer preferences in the purchase and operation of car batteries.

The project is based on the formation of a representative sample corresponding to the age and regional structure of the car parc in Russia (there were included cars older than three years old in the sample).

In the course of the study, we obtain the characteristics of consumer behaviour of car owners on the following topics: brand recognition of car batteries for passenger cars (with and without a hint), characteristics of choice, operation of rechargeable batteries and assessment of their quality.

The report also presents the re-purchase index, the NPS index and the evaluation of advertising activity and the image of battery brands.

The project provides an opportunity to compare annually the change of indicators of own brand and brands of competitors, as well as ask their questions to respondents, participating in the survey.

Key Topics Covered:



Methodology of assessment and key parameters Brand recognition of car batteries Choosing and exploitation of car battery Net Promoter Score (NPS) Next purchase of battery Advertising and brand image of car batteries Consumer preferences by brands

