2019 CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Study: Current Status, Patent Landscape, Funding, Deals, Research, Applications, Technologies, Marketed Products, Ongoing & Late Stage Clinical Trials

The purpose of this report is to describe the current status of chimeric antigen receptor T-cells (CAR-T cells), the related patent landscape, funding, deals, research, applications, technologies, the details of the two marketed CAR-T cell products, and the ongoing and late stage clinical trials.



The widespread research activities, worldwide clinical trials and approved treatments (Kymriah and Yescarta) have created a robust CAR-T cell therapy market. This billion dollar market size and its strong growth would not be possible without the remarkable efficacy of Kymriah and Yescarta in treating several types of blood cancers.

CAR-T cell therapy has swept the biotech industry by storm, attracting new market participants at a rapid pace.



The main objectives of this report are to provide the reader with the following details:

Currently available CAR-T cell therapy products and the treatable indications.

The late-stage CAR-T product candidates.

Number of clinical trials focusing on CAR-T cells targeting solid tumors.

New designs and concepts of CAR-T cells.

Funding for CAR-T cell-based research.

Key patents filed in recent years.

Number of clinical trials involving CAR-T cells.

Advantages of CAR-T cell therapy over other immunotherapies and chemotherapies.

Number of companies contributing to CAR-T cell therapy market and their product candidates.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Overview

1.1 Statement of the Report

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Introduction



2. History of CAR-T Cell Therapy

2.1 Timeline of CAR-T Cell Therapy Development



3. CAR-T Manufacturing Processes

3.1 Manufacturing Autologous CAR-T Cells

3.2 T-CellSource

3.3 T-Cell Activation

3.3.1 Beads-Based T-Cell Activation

3.3.2 Antibody-Coated Magnetic Beads

3.3.3 Antibody-Coated Nanobeads

3.3.4 Expamer Technology

3.3.5 Activation with Anti-CD3 Antibodies

3.4 Genetic Modification of T-Cells

3.5 Expansion of CAR-T Cells

3.5.1 Expansion of CAR-T Cells using GE Bioreactors

3.5.2 Expansion of CAR-T Cells using G-Rex Bioreactors

3.5.3 Expansion of CAR-T Cells using Prodigy

3.5.4 Expansion of CAR-T Cells through Recursive AAPC Stimulation

3.6 Clinical CAR-T Cell Manufacturing Quality Checkpoints

3.6.1 Qualification of Manufacturing Facilities

3.6.2 Qualification of Ancillary Components

3.6.3 Qualification of Manufacturing Process

3.7 In-Process Testing and Release Testing of Cellular Products

3.8 Allogeneic CAR-T Cells



4. Structure of a CAR-T Cell

4.1 First Generation CAR-T Cells

4.2 Second Generation CAR-T Cells

4.3 Third Generation CAR-T Cells

4.4 Fourth Generation CAR-T Cells

4.5 Mechanism of Action

4.6 New CAR Models and Concepts

4.6.1 Truck CAR

4.6.2 Universal CAR

4.6.3 Self-driving CAR

4.6.4 Armored CAR

4.6.5 Self-destruct CAR

4.6.6 Conditional CAR

4.6.7 TanCAR

4.6.8 Dual CAR

4.6.9 Safety CAR (sCAR)

4.7 Basic Components of CAR

4.7.1 Common Deigns of CAR-T Constructs

4.7.1.1 Single Chain Fv Fragments (scFv)

4.7.1.2 4-1BB, CD28, OX40, FceRI? and CD3?

4.7.1.3 Vectors for Transfection



5. Number of CAR-T Companies, their Recent Activities

5.1 Geographical Distribution of CAR-T Cell Therapeutic Companies

5.2 Immunocellular Therapy Companies by Cell Type

5.3 Market Leaders in CAR-T Cell Therapy and their Recent Activities

5.3.1 AbbVie

5.3.2 Allogene Therapeutics

5.3.3 Amgen

5.3.4 Agios Pharmaceutical

5.3.5 Atara Biotherapeutics

5.3.6 Autolus Limited

5.3.7 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

5.3.8 bluebird bio

5.3.9 Calibr

5.3.10 Carina Biotech

5.3.11 CARsgen Therapeutics

5.3.12 Celgene Corporation

5.3.13 Cellectis

5.3.14 Cell Medica

5.3.15 Cell Design Labs

5.3.16 Celularity

5.3.17 Celyad

5.3.18 Fate Therapeutics

5.3.19 Fortress Bio

5.3.20 Gilead Sciences

5.3.21 Janssen Biotech

5.3.22 Juno Therapeutics

5.3.23 JW Therapeutics

5.3.24 Kite Pharma

5.3.25 Medisix Therapeutics

5.3.26 Mustang Bio

5.3.27 Nanjing Legend Biotech

5.3.28 Novartis

5.3.29 Pfizer

5.3.30 Precision Biosciences

5.3.31 Posedia Therapeutics

5.3.32 Shire

5.3.33 Sorrento Therapeutics

5.3.34 Ziopharm



6. Tumor-Associated Target Antigens

6.1 Antigens on Solid Tumors

6.1.1 Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR)

6.1.2 Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Variant III (EGFRvIII)

6.1.3 Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor-2 (HER2)

6.1.4 Mesothelin (MSLN)

6.1.5 Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA)

6.1.6 Disialoganglioside 2 (GD2)

6.1.7 Interleukin-13Ra2 (IL13Ra2)

6.1.8 Glypican-3 (GPC3)

6.1.9 Carbonic Anhydrase IX (CAIX)

6.1.10 L1 Cell Adhesion Molecule (L1-CAM)

6.1.11 Cancer Antigen 125 (CA125) (MUC16)

6.1.12 Prominin-1 (CD133)

6.1.13 Fibroblast Protein-a (FAP-a)

6.1.14 Cancer/Testis Antigen 1B (CTAG1B)

6.1.15 Mucin 1 (MUC1)

6.1.16 Folate Receptor-a (FR-a)

6.2 CAR-T Targets in Hematologic Malignancies

6.2.1 CD19

6.2.2 CD20

6.2.3 CD22

6.2.4 ROR1

6.2.5 CD30

6.2.6 CD138

6.2.7 CD123

6.2.8 NKG2D-L

6.2.9 BCMA

6.2.10 CD174

6.3 CAR-T Cell Trials Targeting CD19

6.3.1 Positive CR Rates in CD19 Targeted Studies in Hematological Malignancies

6.3.2 Outcome of CAR-T Cell Therapy Trials Targeting Antigens other than CD19

6.3.3 Targets other than CD19 in Hematological Cancers

6.3.4 CD30 vs. BCMA Targets for Multiple Myeloma

6.4 CAR-T Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors

6.4.1 CAR-T Cell Targets in Solid Malignancies



7. Target Diseases for CAR-T Cell Therapy

7.1 Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL)

7.2 Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)

7.3 Non-Hodgkin lymphoma

7.4 Acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

7.5 Neuroblastoma

7.6 Multiple myeloma (MM)



8. Pricing and Payment Models for CAR-T Therapies

8.1 Controversies over CAR-T Pricing

8.2 Hospital Mark-up Costs for Kymriah and Yescarta

8.3 Cost Effectiveness of Tisagenlecleucel and Axicabtagene

8.4 Value-Based Price Benchmarks

8.5 Unit Prices Needed to Reach Cost-Effectiveness Thresholds

8.6 Alternate Payment Strategies



9. Medical Facilities Offering CAR-T Therapies

9.1 CAR-T Recommended in Europe

9.2 CAR-T Cell Therapy in Chinese Hospital

9.3 Canada Joins the CAR-T Club



10. CAR-T Therapy Patent Landscape

10.1 Number of CAR-T Cell Patents, 2013-2018

10.2 CAR-T Patent Types

10.3 A Brief Snapshot of CAR-T Patent Landscape

10.3.1 Patents for Anti-CD19 CAR-T

10.3.2 Patents for Anti-BCMA CAR-T

10.3.3 Patents for Regulatable CAR-T

10.3.4 Patents for CAR-T for Solid Tumors

10.4 Major CAR-T Patent Applicants



11. Deals, Fundings, Partnerships and Collaborations

11.1 Funding for CAR-T

11.2 CAR-T Deals

11.3 Initial Public Offering (IPO)

11.4 Key CAR-T Technology Deals

11.4.1 Deal between Juno Therapeutics and Eureka for a Fully Human ScFv Binding Domain

11.4.2 Acquisition of Stage Cell Therapeutics by Juno Therapeutics

11.4.3 Collaboration between Juno Therapeutics and Editas Medicine

11.4.5 Kite and Alpine in Research and License Agreement

11.4.6 Johnson & Johnson Gets PiggyBac Technology from Transposagen

11.4.7 Johnson & Johnson and Posedia in a Technology Deal

11.4.8 Partnership between Baxalta and Precision Biosciences

11.4.9 Novartis, Intellia and Caribou

11.4.10 Trends in Oncology Licensing, Joint Venture and Research Deals



12. The Landscape of CAR-T Cell Therapy Clinical Trials

12.1 The Surge in Number of CAR-T Clinical Trials

12.2 Percentage (%) of Total CAR-T Clinical Trials by Target

12.3 Research Focus on CAR-T Trials by Indication

12.4 Clinical Trials using CAR-T Cells by Country as of 2018

12.5 CAR-T Clinical Trials to Watch

12.6 CAR-T Projects with Commercial Licensees

12.7 Clinical CAR-T Constructs with Sole Involvement from Academicia

12.8 Anti-CD19 CAR-T Studies

12.9 CAR-T Studies in Multiple Myeloma and Acute Myeloid Leukemia

11.10 CAR-T Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors

12.11 Studies of CAR-T Projects Transfected using mRNA Electroporation

12.12 CAR-T Projects Incorporating Suicide Genes

12.13 Early Stage CAR-T Assets

12.14 Anti-CD22 CAR-T Projects

12.15 Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) with CART19 Therapy

12.16 CAR-T Therapy Pipeline Distribution by Indication

12.17 CAR-T Therapy Pipeline Distribution by Target Antigen

12.18 Distribution of CAR-T Clinical Trials in China

12.18.1 CD19-Directed CAR-T Clinical Trials in China

12.18.2 Chinese Trials Targeting Non-CD19 Antigens

12.18.3 Chinese Trials on Solid Tumors

12.18.4 Chinese Trials Using Fourth Generation CAR Constructs

12.18.5 Clinical Stage CAR-T Projects in China



13. CAR-T Cell Products in the Market

13.1 Tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah)

13.1.1 Evidences Supporting Effectiveness of Tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah)

13.1.2 Medical Necessities for Tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah)

13.1.3 Overall Remission Rates in Patients Treated with Kymriah

13.1.4 Overall Event-Free Survival Rate with Tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah)

13.1.5 Key Adverse Events in ELIANA Trial

13.1.6 Key Adverse Events in JULIET Trial

13.1.7 Budget Impact for Tisagenlecleucel

13.1.8 Overall Adverse Events with Tisagenlecleucel

13.1.9 Per-Patient Potential Budget Impact of Tisagenlecleucel

13.2 Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (Yescarta)

13.2.1 Evidences to Support the Effectiveness of Axicabtagene Ciloleucel

13.2.2 Medical Necessities for Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (Yescarta)

13.2.3 Clinical Benefits of Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (Yescarta)

13.2.4 Objective Response Rates (ORR) for Axicabtagene Ciloleucel

13.2.5 CRR for Axicabtagene Ciloleucel

13.2.6 Adverse Events in ZUMA-Trial

13.2.7 Base-Case Results

13.2.8 Value-Based Benchmark Prices

13.2.9 Per-Patient Budget Impact of Axicabtagene Ciloleucel

13.2.10 Unit Cost for Healthcare Utilization in CAR-T Therapy

13.2.10.1 Costs Associated with Adverse Events



14. Insurance Coverage for CAR-T Therapy

14.2 Coverage Policies for Tisagenlecleucel - B-ALL Patients

14.2 Coverage for Stem Cell Transplantation (SCT) - B-Cell ALL Patients

14.3 Coverage for Axicabtagene Ciloleucel - B-Cell NHL Patients

14.4 Coverage for Stem Cell Plantation (SCT) in B-Cell NHL Patients

14.5 Insurance Coverage by Medicare and Medicaid



15. Commercial Threats For CAR-T Industry

15.1 Competition in a Narrow Field

15.2 Competition from other Technologies

15.3 Threat from TCRs

15.4 Threat of Litigation



16. Challenges to Overcome

16.1 Lack of Persistence

16.2 Inadequate Activation

16.3 Transfection Method

16.4 Humanized Binding Domains

16.5 Antigen Escape

16.6 Lineage Switching

16.7 Lack of Safety

16.8 Benefits of CAR-T Cell Therapy

16.9 CAR-T Cell Therapy: Only the Beginning of the Story

16.10 A New Standard



17. Market Analysis

17.1 Global Market for CAR-T Therapy by Geography

17.2 Global Market for CAR-T Therapy by Country

17.3 Global Market for CAR-T Cell Therapy by Targeted Antigens

17.4 Competitive Landscape



18. Company Profiles

18.1 AbbVie Inc.

18.1.1 Collaboration with Calibr

18.2 Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC

18.2.1 Pipeline

18.3 Amgen, Inc.

18.3.1 Amgen's Collaboration with Kite Pharma

18.3.2 Amgen's Collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer Center

18.4 Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

18.4.1 Technology

18.4.2 Atara tab-cel

18.4.3 Atara ATA188

18.4.4 Atara ATA230

18.5 Aurora Biopharma, Inc.

18.5.1 CAR-T for Glioblastoma

18.6 Autolus Therapeutics PLC

18.6.1 Technology

18.7 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

18.7.1 GoCAR Technology

18.7.2 BPX-501

18.7.3 BPX-601

18.7.4 BPX-701

18.8 BioAtla LLC

18.8.1 Conditionally Active Biologics (CABs)

18.8.2 Agreement with Pfizer

18.8.3 Agreement with Sinobioway

18.9 bluebird bio

18.9.1 Technology

18.10 Carina Biotech

18.10.1 Technology

18.11 CARsgen Therapeutics, Ltd.

18.12 CARTherics

18.13 Cellectis

18.13.1 Products

18.14 Celularity

18.15 Celyad SA

18.16 Creative Biolabs

18.17 DiaCarta, Inc.

18.17.1 Personalized CAR-T Immunotherapy Platform

18.18 Endocyte, Inc.

18.18.1 LU-PSMA-617

18.18.2 Adaptor-Controlled CAR-T Therapy

18.19 F1 Oncology, Inc.

18.19.1 Conditionally Active Biologics (CAB) Technology

18.20 Fate Therapeutics Inc.

18.21 Humanigen, Inc.

18.21.1 Ifabotuzumab

18.22 Immune Therapeutics, Inc.

18.22.1 CAR-T from Immune Therapeutics

18.23 Intrexon, Corp.

18.24 Juno Therapeutics, Inc.

18.25 Kite Pharma, Inc.

18.25.1 Product

18.25.1.1 Yescarta (Axicabtagene ciloleucel)

18.26 Lion TCR Pte Ltd.

18.26.1 Technology

18.26.1.2 Virus-Related Cancers

18.27 MaxCyte, Inc.

18.27.1 CARMA Platform

18.28 Mesoblast, Ltd.

18.28.1 Partnership with Cartherics

18.29 Minerva Biotechnologies Corp.

18.29.1 Solid Tumor Cancer Portfolio

18.29.2 Antibody Therapeutic for MUC1* Positive Cancers

18.29.3 Anti-Metastasis Antibody

18.29.4 MUC1*

18.30 Mustang Bio, Inc.

18.31 Novartis AG

18.31.1 Kymriah (Tisagenlecleucel)

18.32 Oxford BioMedica PLC.

18.32.1 LentiVector Platform

18.33 PeproMene Bio Inc.

18.33.1 BAFFR R CAR-Cell

18.34 Pfizer, Inc.

18.34.1 Asset Contribution Agreement with Allogene Therapeutics

18.35 Posedia Therapeutics Inc.

18.36 Precision Biosciences, Inc.

18.36.1 Precision Biosciences' Cancer Immunotherapy

18.37 ProMab Biotechnologies Inc.

18.38 Servier Oncology

18.39 Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

18.40 TC Biopharm Ltd.

18.40.1 ImmuniCAR

18.40.2 OmniCAR

18.40.3 OmnImmune

18.41 Tessa Therapeutics Pte Ltd.

18.41.1 TT10 EBVSTs

18.41.2 TT12 Armored HPVSTs

18.41.3 TT14 GPC3-CAR VSTs

18.41.4 TT16 HER2-CAR VSTs

18.42 TILT Biotherapeutics Ltd.

18.42.1 Technology

18.43 Tmunity Therapeutics Inc.

18.43.1 Technology

18.44 TrakCel Ltd.

18.45 Xyphos

18.45.1 ConvertibleCAR Technology

18.46 ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.

18.46.1 IL-12 Platform

18.46.2 Sleeping Beauty



