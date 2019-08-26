2019 College Colors Day Encourages Fans To Show Their Colors Never Fade

The 15 th annual College Colors Day, which was created by collegiate licensing leader CLC, is a national holiday that gives the more than 185 million college fans across the country a dedicated day to showcase their unmatched passion and spirit while sharing their pride on social media using the hashtag #CollegeColorsDay.

"There is something incredibly unique in the connection that fans have with their favorite college team – it represents good times in their lives that they want to keep experiencing. Whether a fan is excited by the prospects of a new football season or wants to show pride in the traditions and spirit that his or her university represents, wearing college colors outwardly showcases that fandom—and those colors never fade," said Nicole Armentrout, Vice President, Marketing at CLC. "We look forward to seeing the hundreds of thousands of fans who post pictures of themselves wearing their team gear on College Colors Day, August 30."

This year's celebration features a partnership with the College Football 150th Anniversary and showcases the history of the sport with the theme "Never Fade." Fans are invited to visit www.CollegeColorsDay.com to explore some of the reasons why college football is such a part of American culture and to experience unique, emotional and fun fan stories of how college football has impacted their lives. The website provides fans with the opportunity to enter for the chance to win a variety of prizes, including two tickets and a trip to the national championship game in New Orleans thanks to CLC's partnership with the College Football Playoff (CFP), and its charitable arm, Extra Yard for Teachers.

The excitement, the unpredictability, the chills, the heroes, the unbelievable wins and the heartbreaking losses - college fans show up for it all. Whether attending a game, tailgating, hanging out with friends at home, trash-talking at work, showing who and what you stand for at school, college fans are encouraged to share in the excitement of a new season by wearing their gear on College Colors Day and not just showing their pride, but claiming it.

College Football 150th Anniversary is a non-profit corporation formed by college football stakeholder groups to plan and administer a national celebration of 150 seasons of collegiate football in 2019. The commemoration will showcase the rich history and traditions of the sport and its positive impact on lives and communities, while also promoting the opportunity it continues to provide to thousands of student-athletes across all levels of the sport. Follow the celebration @CFB150 and take part in the conversation with the hashtag #CFB150.

