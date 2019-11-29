2019 Comparative SWOT Analysis & Business Outlook of Daimler, Volvo, PACCAR & Navistar - The Top OEMs in the North American Class 6-8 Truck Market
Nov 29, 2019, 15:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Comparative SWOT Analysis & Business Outlook - 2019 - Top OEMs in the North American Class 6-8 Truck Market - Daimler, Volvo, PACCAR, Navistar" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive Comparative SWOT framework analysis & Near Term Business Outlook on Top OEMs in the North America's Class 6-8 Truck market.
The report analyzes as to how the key industry OEMs are positioned, based on their Strengths & Weaknesses, and are gearing up for the highly dynamic & rapidly evolving trucking market landscape with reference to the emerging Opportunities and potential Threats.
The report also provides an analysis of key trends, issues & challenges likely to shape the industry's future, outlining potential growth opportunities & projecting market outlook as well as demand growth projections for the near to medium horizon.
The current phase of the global trucking industry's development has been highly dynamic and its likely evolution over medium term quintessentially is going to be defined and shaped by technology which has been rapidly evolving and is poised to disrupt markets at a lightning pace.
The CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared & Services, and Electric) technologies continue to be at the core of this transformation.
The trucking industry is on the cusp of a technology-led transformation phase marked by confounding uncertainties and disruptions with the electrification of trucks almost nearing the inflection point posing a strong threat to traditional industry OEMs from start-ups and new industry entrants.
The industry OEMs & players; which are able to adopt, invest in & incorporate right technologies for right applications to deliver overall value to customers, end-users & stakeholders while creating significant competitive advantages for themselves, by leveraging this technology-led differentiation; will be at the forefront of the one of the most disruptive phases for the industry going forward which is likely to be marked by the introduction of a number of technology-enabled entirely new business models, concepts & solutions.
Key Topics Covered
Section 1: North American Class 6-8 Truck Market - Key Industry OEMs - Business Snapshot
- Founded
- Headquartered
- Business Segments
- Product Portfolio
- Revenue Base & Profitability
- Market Capitalization
- Key Executives
- Shareholding/Ownership Structure
Section 2: Financial Performance Analysis - Key Industry OEMs
- Revenue Base & Growth Trend
- Revenues Split by Key Segments
- Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
- Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
- Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
- Return on Sales Trend
- Profitability Growth Trend
- Cash Flow from Operations
- R&D Expenditure Trend
- CAPEX Trend
- Order Intake & Truck Deliveries Trend
Section 3: Comparative SWOT Analysis - On Key Industry OEMs
- Strengths to be Leveraged
- Weaknesses to be worked on
- Opportunities to be capitalized upon
- Threats to be negated & mitigated
Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths
- Daimler Trucks North America
- Volvo Trucks North America
- PACCAR Inc.
- Navistar International Corporation
Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses
- Daimler Trucks North America
- Volvo Trucks North America
- PACCAR Inc.
- Navistar International Corporation
Section 6: Business Outlook Analysis - 2019
- Daimler Trucks North America
- Volvo Trucks North America
- PACCAR Inc.
- Navistar International Corporation
Section 7: Key Trends
- Market Trends
- Technology Trends
Section 8: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section 9: North American Class 6-8 Truck Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
Section 10: Strategic Market Outlook through 2024
- Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario
- Demand Outlook & Growth Projections for Class 6-8 Truck Market through 2024
