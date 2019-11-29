2019 Comparative SWOT Analysis & Business Outlook of Pratt & Whitney, GE Aviation, Rolls Royce & Safran - The Top Global Military Aircraft Engine Manufacturers

News provided by

Research and Markets

Nov 29, 2019, 14:15 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Comparative SWOT Analysis & Business Outlook - 2019 - Top Global Military Aircraft Engine Manufacturers - Pratt & Whitney, GE Aviation, Rolls Royce, Safran" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive Comparative SWOT framework analysis & Near Term Business Outlook on the World's Top 4 Military Aircraft Turbofan Engines manufacturers.

The report analyzes as to how the key industry OEMs are positioned, based on their Strengths & Weaknesses, and are gearing up for the highly dynamic & rapidly evolving market landscape with reference to the emerging Opportunities and potential Threats.

The report also provides an analysis of key trends, issues & challenges likely to shape the industry's future, outlining potential growth opportunities & projecting market outlook as well as demand growth projections for the near to medium horizon.

Market Insights

The Global Military Aircraft Turbofan engines market has been on a growth trajectory with a resurgence in defense spending over the recent years with the evolution of geopolitical dynamics & equations and other favorable macroeconomic factors.

The engine manufacturers are gearing up their global industrial base for a major production ramp up to meet the much awaited demand spurt.

The technology landscape across the industry, too, is evolving radically with the development of sixth-generation adaptive turbofan engines for combat jets in the U.S. under the USAF's AETD Program and enhanced Turboshaft engines for rotorcrafts under the U.S. Army's ITEP Program.

The industry OEMs & players; which are able to adopt, invest in & incorporate right technologies for right applications to deliver overall value to customers, end users & stakeholders while creating significant competitive advantages for themselves, by leveraging this technology-led differentiation; will be at the forefront of the one of the most disruptive phases for the industry going forward.

Features, Benefits & Reasons to Procure

  • Quick Macro View and Big Picture Analysis
  • Blend of Quantitative & Qualitative Analysis for Strategic Planning Process
  • Quality & Reliability backed by over a decade of Research and Coverage of the Industry
  • Detailed Analysis on Engine Manufacturers
  • Visual Representation enabling Easy Comprehension
  • Meetings & Presentation Ready Format for Quick Application
  • Superior & Enriched User Experience with Incorporation of Relevant Images, Graphs & Infographics

Key Topics Covered

Section 1: Key Global Military Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers - Business Snapshot

  • Founded
  • Headquartered
  • Business Segments
  • Product Portfolio
  • Revenue Base & Profitability
  • Market Capitalization
  • Key Executives
  • Shareholding/Ownership Structure

Section 2: Financial Performance Analysis - Key Industry OEMs

  • Revenue Base & Growth Trend
  • Revenues Split by Key Segments
  • Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
  • Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
  • Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
  • Return on Sales Trend
  • Profitability Growth Trend
  • Cash Flow from Operations
  • R&D Expenditure Trend
  • CAPEX Trend
  • Order Intake & Engine Deliveries Trend

Section 3: Comparative SWOT Analysis - On Key Industry OEMs

  • Strengths to be Leveraged
  • Weaknesses to be worked on
  • Opportunities to be capitalized upon
  • Threats to be negated & mitigated

Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths - Key Military Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers

  • GE Aviation
  • Pratt & Whitney Inc.
  • Rolls Royce Holdings PLC
  • Safran S.A.

Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses - Key Military Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers

  • GE Aviation
  • Pratt & Whitney Inc.
  • Rolls Royce Holdings PLC
  • Safran S.A.

Section 6: Business Outlook Analysis - 2019

  • GE Aviation
  • Pratt & Whitney Inc.
  • Rolls Royce Holdings PLC
  • Safran S.A.

Section 7: Key Trends

  • Market Trends
  • Technology Trends

Section 8: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section 9: Global Miltary Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

  • Driving Forces
  • Restraining Forces

Section 10: Strategic Market Outlook - Global Aircraft Turbofan Engines Market through 2022

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1kxgkq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

You just read:

2019 Comparative SWOT Analysis & Business Outlook of Pratt & Whitney, GE Aviation, Rolls Royce & Safran - The Top Global Military Aircraft Engine Manufacturers

News provided by

Research and Markets

Nov 29, 2019, 14:15 ET