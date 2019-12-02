2019 Comparative SWOT Analysis & Business Outlook on GDELS, BAE Systems, Rheinmetall, KNDS & Iveco Defense - The Leading OEMs in the European Armored Vehicles Market
DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Comparative SWOT Analysis & Business Outlook - 2019 - Top OEMs in the European Armored Vehicles Market - GDELS, BAE Systems, Rheinmetall, KNDS, Iveco Defense" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive Comparative SWOT framework analysis & Business Outlook for 2019 on the Europe's Top 5 Armored Vehicles manufacturers.
The report analyzes as to how the key industry OEMs are positioned, based on their Strengths & Weaknesses, and are gearing up for the highly dynamic & rapidly evolving market landscape with reference to the emerging Opportunities and potential Threats.
The report also provides an analysis of key trends, issues & challenges likely to shape the industry's future, outlining potential growth opportunities & projecting market outlook as well as demand growth projections for the near to medium horizon.
Market Insights
The European defense industrial base has been on a renaissance of sorts over the recent years driven by the radical transformation of geopolitical dynamics and equations with the dismantling of traditional rule based world order and the transition away from the typical unipolar world, which had prevailed since the end of Cold war. The same has been further exacerbated by the Trump led U.S. administration's squandering of the traditional global leadership role under the America First policy which has led to a realignment of relationships with the key NATO & other allies with the mandate to increase defense spending to the 2% level of GDP.
The defense spending across most parts of the world has been on a steady upswing over the past couple of years and is likely to maintain that course over the near term. Further, the resurgence of Russia as a key regional power over the years and the emphatic display of its capabilities across Crimea & Syria theatres and the development of cutting edge, next-generation weapon systems has provided enough incentives & created a sense of urgency amongst most European states to review and update their defense capabilities, as highlighted by a series of armor upgrades, modernization & replacement programs initiated over the recent years across most European states.
The modernization & upgrade of existing armor and replacement of existing vehicles with current, off the shelf solutions, continues unabated across most parts of the world and is providing significant growth avenues for the European manufacturers of armored vehicles. Thus, with the acknowledgment of strong external threat perceptions, there is political consensus on fast-tracked modernization, upgrade & replacements, which have been further corroborated by technological developments by the industry which are promising next-generation capabilities at affordable costs.
The European industrial base, thus, is readily gearing up with a spurt in activity after a long phase of being dormant and is looking forward to a long & much-anticipated activity boom with most OEMs reinvigorating & readying up their industrial bases for the action.
Features, Benefits & Reasons to Procure
- Quick Macro View and Big Picture Analysis
- Blend of Quantitative & Qualitative Analysis for Strategic Planning Process
- Quality & Reliability backed by over a decade of Research and Coverage of the Industry
- Detailed Analysis on Engine Manufacturers
- Visual Representation enabling Easy Comprehension
- Meetings & Presentation Ready Format for Quick Application
- Superior & Enriched User Experience with Incorporation of Relevant Images, Graphs & Infographics
Key Topics Covered
Section 1: Key European Armored Vehicles Manufacturers - Business Snapshot & Product Portfolio
- Founded
- Headquartered
- Business Segments
- Product Portfolio
- Revenue Base & Profitability
- Market Capitalization
- Key Executives
- Shareholding/Ownership Structure
Section 2: Financial Performance Analysis - Key Industry OEMs
- Revenue Base & Growth Trend
- Revenues Split by Key Segments
- Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
- Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
- Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
- Return on Sales Trend
- Profitability Growth Trend
- Cash Flow from Operations
- R&D Expenditure Trend
- CAPEX Trend
Section 3: Comparative SWOT Analysis - On Key Industry OEMs
- Strengths to be Leveraged
- Weaknesses to be worked on
- Opportunities to be capitalized upon
- Threats to be negated & mitigated
Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths - Key European Armored Vehicles Manufacturers
- BAE Systems PLC
- General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS)
- Rheinmetall AG
- KMW Nexter Defense Systems (KNDS)
- Iveco Defense Vehicles
Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses
- BAE Systems PLC
- General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS)
- Rheinmetall AG
- KMW Nexter Defense Systems (KNDS)
- Iveco Defense Vehicles
Section 6: Business Outlook Analysis - 2019
- BAE Systems PLC
- General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS)
- Rheinmetall AG
- KMW Nexter Defense Systems (KNDS)
- Iveco Defense Vehicles
Section 7: Key Trends
- Market Trends
- Technology Trends
Section 8: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section 9: Global Armored Vehicles Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
Section - 10: Strategic Market Outlook - Global Armored Vehicles Market
- Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Armored Vehicles
- Demand Outlook for Armored Vehicles
- Global Defense Spending Trend
- Top 10 Markets for Armored Vehicles over Next Decade
- Key Technology Investment Priority Areas for Armored Vehicles
- Emerging Technologies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ja3hdb
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
