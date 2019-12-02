2019 Comparative SWOT Analysis & Business Outlook on GDELS, BAE Systems, Rheinmetall, KNDS & Iveco Defense - The Leading OEMs in the European Armored Vehicles Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Comparative SWOT Analysis & Business Outlook - 2019 - Top OEMs in the European Armored Vehicles Market - GDELS, BAE Systems, Rheinmetall, KNDS, Iveco Defense" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive Comparative SWOT framework analysis & Business Outlook for 2019 on the Europe's Top 5 Armored Vehicles manufacturers.

The report analyzes as to how the key industry OEMs are positioned, based on their Strengths & Weaknesses, and are gearing up for the highly dynamic & rapidly evolving market landscape with reference to the emerging Opportunities and potential Threats.

The report also provides an analysis of key trends, issues & challenges likely to shape the industry's future, outlining potential growth opportunities & projecting market outlook as well as demand growth projections for the near to medium horizon.

Market Insights



The European defense industrial base has been on a renaissance of sorts over the recent years driven by the radical transformation of geopolitical dynamics and equations with the dismantling of traditional rule based world order and the transition away from the typical unipolar world, which had prevailed since the end of Cold war. The same has been further exacerbated by the Trump led U.S. administration's squandering of the traditional global leadership role under the America First policy which has led to a realignment of relationships with the key NATO & other allies with the mandate to increase defense spending to the 2% level of GDP.

The defense spending across most parts of the world has been on a steady upswing over the past couple of years and is likely to maintain that course over the near term. Further, the resurgence of Russia as a key regional power over the years and the emphatic display of its capabilities across Crimea & Syria theatres and the development of cutting edge, next-generation weapon systems has provided enough incentives & created a sense of urgency amongst most European states to review and update their defense capabilities, as highlighted by a series of armor upgrades, modernization & replacement programs initiated over the recent years across most European states.

The modernization & upgrade of existing armor and replacement of existing vehicles with current, off the shelf solutions, continues unabated across most parts of the world and is providing significant growth avenues for the European manufacturers of armored vehicles. Thus, with the acknowledgment of strong external threat perceptions, there is political consensus on fast-tracked modernization, upgrade & replacements, which have been further corroborated by technological developments by the industry which are promising next-generation capabilities at affordable costs.

The European industrial base, thus, is readily gearing up with a spurt in activity after a long phase of being dormant and is looking forward to a long & much-anticipated activity boom with most OEMs reinvigorating & readying up their industrial bases for the action.

Features, Benefits & Reasons to Procure

Quick Macro View and Big Picture Analysis

Blend of Quantitative & Qualitative Analysis for Strategic Planning Process

Quality & Reliability backed by over a decade of Research and Coverage of the Industry

Detailed Analysis on Engine Manufacturers

Visual Representation enabling Easy Comprehension

Meetings & Presentation Ready Format for Quick Application

Superior & Enriched User Experience with Incorporation of Relevant Images, Graphs & Infographics

Key Topics Covered



Section 1: Key European Armored Vehicles Manufacturers - Business Snapshot & Product Portfolio

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Product Portfolio

Revenue Base & Profitability

Market Capitalization

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Structure

Section 2: Financial Performance Analysis - Key Industry OEMs

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Section 3: Comparative SWOT Analysis - On Key Industry OEMs

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to be worked on

Opportunities to be capitalized upon

Threats to be negated & mitigated

Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths - Key European Armored Vehicles Manufacturers

BAE Systems PLC



General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS)

Rheinmetall AG

KMW Nexter Defense Systems (KNDS)

Iveco Defense Vehicles

Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses

BAE Systems PLC



General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS)

Rheinmetall AG

KMW Nexter Defense Systems (KNDS)

Iveco Defense Vehicles

Section 6: Business Outlook Analysis - 2019

BAE Systems PLC



General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS)

Rheinmetall AG

KMW Nexter Defense Systems (KNDS)

Iveco Defense Vehicles

Section 7: Key Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 8: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section 9: Global Armored Vehicles Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section - 10: Strategic Market Outlook - Global Armored Vehicles Market

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Armored Vehicles

Demand Outlook for Armored Vehicles

Global Defense Spending Trend

Top 10 Markets for Armored Vehicles over Next Decade

Key Technology Investment Priority Areas for Armored Vehicles

Emerging Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ja3hdb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

