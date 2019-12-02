2019 Comparative SWOT Analysis & Business Outlook on Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Textron Aviation & Embraer - The Leading OEMs in the Global Business Jet Market
Dec 02, 2019, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Comparative SWOT Analysis & Business Outlook - 2019 - Top OEMs in the Global Business Jet Market - Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Textron Aviation, Embraer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive Comparative SWOT framework analysis & Business Outlook for 2019 on the World's Top 5 Business Jet manufacturers.
The report analyzes as to how the key industry OEMs are positioned, based on their Strengths & Weaknesses, and are gearing up for the highly dynamic & rapidly evolving market landscape with reference to the emerging Opportunities and potential Threats.
The report also provides an analysis of key trends, issues & challenges likely to shape the industry's future, outlining potential growth opportunities & projecting market outlook as well as demand growth projections for the near to medium horizon.
Market Analysis
The Global Business Jet Market has been making a steady comeback while facing headwinds in a difficult & challenging market environment with a difficult & uncertain global macroeconomic environment marked by ongoing trade wars, regional issues like BREXIT and the volatility in global crude oil prices driven largely by supply side forces.
The IMF has already projected a slowdown of the world economy in 2019 & 2020 in its latest outlook owing primarily to ongoing global trade wars & other macroeconomic challenges as well as regional issues.
The Business Aviation Industry, however, has shown resilience over the past decade and the industry is inching towards a resurgence as indicated by an improvement in order intake registered by the industry OEMs, with the book to bill ratios across OEMs reaching parity level accompanied by an amelioration in order backlog position along with stabilization of inventory & prices in the used jets market.
The aircraft utilization levels across most operators & users, however, remain at a pretty good level, thereby, driving the requirements & revenues from aircraft service & aftermarket activity for the industry.
The Introduction of a string of new business jet programs, which have just entered service and/or are likely to enter service in 2019 & 2020; led by Gulfstream's G500 & G600, Bombardier's Global 7500 & 8000, Cessna Citation Longitude and Embraer's Praetor 500 & 600; is likely to stimulate demand growth over near term.
Further, regulatory mandates, like the FAA's upcoming ADS-B requirement and other aircraft upgrades are likely to drive the aircraft modernization & upgrade activity over near term while driving some replacement demand as well, translating into an overall fillip for the industry value chain.
Features, Benefits & Reasons to Procure
- Quick Macro View and Big Picture Analysis
- Blend of Quantitative & Qualitative Analysis for Strategic Planning Process
- Quality & Reliability backed by over a decade of Research and Coverage of the Industry
- Detailed Analysis on Engine Manufacturers
- Visual Representation enabling Easy Comprehension
- Meetings & Presentation Ready Format for Quick Application
- Superior & Enriched User Experience with Incorporation of Relevant Images, Graphs & Infographics
Key Topics Covered
Section 1: Key Global Business Jet Manufacturers - Business Snapshot & Product Portfolio
- Founded
- Headquartered
- Business Segments
- Product Portfolio
- Revenue Base & Profitability
- Market Capitalization
- Key Executives
- Shareholding/Ownership Structure
Section 2: Financial Performance Analysis - Key Industry OEMs
- Revenue Base & Growth Trend
- Revenues Split by Key Segments
- Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
- Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
- Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
- Return on Sales Trend
- Profitability Growth Trend
- Cash Flow from Operations
- R&D Expenditure Trend
- CAPEX Trend
Section 3: Comparative SWOT Analysis - On Key Industry OEMs
- Strengths to be Leveraged
- Weaknesses to be worked on
- Opportunities to be capitalized upon
- Threats to be negated & mitigated
Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths - Key Global Business Jet Manufacturers
- Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation
- Bombardier Inc.
- Dassault Aviation SA
- Textron Aviation Inc.
- Embraer SA
Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses
- Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation
- Bombardier Inc.
- Dassault Aviation S.A.
- Textron Aviation Inc.
- Embraer S.A.
Section 6: Business Outlook Analysis - 2019
- Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation
- Bombardier Inc.
- Dassault Aviation S.A.
- Textron Aviation Inc.
- Embraer S.A.
Section 7: Key Trends
- Market Trends
- Technology Trends
Section 8: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section 9: Global Business Jet Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
Section 10: Market Outlook for Business Jets - 2019-2028
- Analysis of Emerging Demand Scenario
- Demand Growth Projections for Business Jets - 2019-2028 - In Delivery Units & Value Terms
- Aircraft Deliveries Forecasts by Segments
- Demand Forecasts for Key Geographic Regions
