2019 Comparative SWOT Analysis & Business Outlook on Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Textron Aviation & Embraer - The Leading OEMs in the Global Business Jet Market

This report provides a comprehensive Comparative SWOT framework analysis & Business Outlook for 2019 on the World's Top 5 Business Jet manufacturers.

The report analyzes as to how the key industry OEMs are positioned, based on their Strengths & Weaknesses, and are gearing up for the highly dynamic & rapidly evolving market landscape with reference to the emerging Opportunities and potential Threats.

The report also provides an analysis of key trends, issues & challenges likely to shape the industry's future, outlining potential growth opportunities & projecting market outlook as well as demand growth projections for the near to medium horizon.

Market Analysis

The Global Business Jet Market has been making a steady comeback while facing headwinds in a difficult & challenging market environment with a difficult & uncertain global macroeconomic environment marked by ongoing trade wars, regional issues like BREXIT and the volatility in global crude oil prices driven largely by supply side forces.

The IMF has already projected a slowdown of the world economy in 2019 & 2020 in its latest outlook owing primarily to ongoing global trade wars & other macroeconomic challenges as well as regional issues.

The Business Aviation Industry, however, has shown resilience over the past decade and the industry is inching towards a resurgence as indicated by an improvement in order intake registered by the industry OEMs, with the book to bill ratios across OEMs reaching parity level accompanied by an amelioration in order backlog position along with stabilization of inventory & prices in the used jets market.

The aircraft utilization levels across most operators & users, however, remain at a pretty good level, thereby, driving the requirements & revenues from aircraft service & aftermarket activity for the industry.

The Introduction of a string of new business jet programs, which have just entered service and/or are likely to enter service in 2019 & 2020; led by Gulfstream's G500 & G600, Bombardier's Global 7500 & 8000, Cessna Citation Longitude and Embraer's Praetor 500 & 600; is likely to stimulate demand growth over near term.

Further, regulatory mandates, like the FAA's upcoming ADS-B requirement and other aircraft upgrades are likely to drive the aircraft modernization & upgrade activity over near term while driving some replacement demand as well, translating into an overall fillip for the industry value chain.

Features, Benefits & Reasons to Procure

Quick Macro View and Big Picture Analysis

Blend of Quantitative & Qualitative Analysis for Strategic Planning Process

Quality & Reliability backed by over a decade of Research and Coverage of the Industry

Detailed Analysis on Engine Manufacturers

Visual Representation enabling Easy Comprehension

Meetings & Presentation Ready Format for Quick Application

Superior & Enriched User Experience with Incorporation of Relevant Images, Graphs & Infographics

Key Topics Covered



Section 1: Key Global Business Jet Manufacturers - Business Snapshot & Product Portfolio

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Product Portfolio

Revenue Base & Profitability

Market Capitalization

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Structure

Section 2: Financial Performance Analysis - Key Industry OEMs

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Section 3: Comparative SWOT Analysis - On Key Industry OEMs

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to be worked on

Opportunities to be capitalized upon

Threats to be negated & mitigated

Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths - Key Global Business Jet Manufacturers

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Bombardier Inc.

Dassault Aviation SA

Textron Aviation Inc.

Embraer SA

Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Bombardier Inc.

Dassault Aviation S.A.

Textron Aviation Inc.

Embraer S.A.

Section 6: Business Outlook Analysis - 2019

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Bombardier Inc.

Dassault Aviation S.A.

Textron Aviation Inc.

Embraer S.A.

Section 7: Key Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 8: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section 9: Global Business Jet Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 10: Market Outlook for Business Jets - 2019-2028

Analysis of Emerging Demand Scenario

Demand Growth Projections for Business Jets - 2019-2028 - In Delivery Units & Value Terms

Aircraft Deliveries Forecasts by Segments

Demand Forecasts for Key Geographic Regions

