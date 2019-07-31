2019 Definitive Resource for Evaluating Startup Companies in the Smart Buildings Space
Jul 31, 2019, 09:00 ET
The "StartUps and their Impact on Smart Buildings 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A Comprehensive Evaluation of StartUp Companies in the Smart Building Space
This Report is a New 2019 Definitive Resource for Evaluating Startup Companies in the Smart Buildings space.
The publisher has identified 482 private companies founded between 2009 and 2018 in the smart buildings sector, which comply with their definition of being a Startup. In addition to this, the researchers have identified 109 startups that have been acquired and 13 firms that filed for an IPO since 2009, amounting to over 600 active new entrants in the smart commercial buildings sector.
2018 has proved to be a record year for investment in the global smart buildings sector, with over $2.4 billion invested in startups; showing increased confidence by investors in the sector and indicating the positive response companies are receiving for their products and services in the market.
The researcher's definition of a Startup is A private company formed no earlier than 2009 that is focused on the commercial and industrial buildings market, is not a subsidiary or an acquisition of a larger company and is often financed by venture capital or private equity funding.
What Will This Report Tell You?
- The first Unicorn in the smart buildings space was created by the massive $1.1 billion investment in View Glass by Softbank Vision Fund. Even discounting the View investment, 2018 attracted total funding of over $1.3 billion in the commercial and industrial buildings space, still a record level of investment to date.
- The number of funding rounds has risen to 184 in 2018. The capital invested in the global smart buildings sector has increased more than 6 times since 2012 with the sector attracting around $6.8 billion during this period.
- The publisher identified 109 acquisitions of startup companies over the last 7 years. 2018 accounted for over 37% of these emerging player deals confirming the consolidation trend and increasing recognition by potential acquirers of the benefits of closer collaboration with startups.
The information and analysis in this report are based on research and interviews with emerging players in the Smart Building Space.
It demonstrates the critical contribution that Startups are making to the introduction of innovation in the Smart Buildings space.
Within its 255 Pages and 64 Charts and Tables, The Report Sieves out all the Key Facts and Draws Conclusions, so you can Understand how StartUp Companies are Shaping the Future of the Smart Building Industry
- Overall this report demonstrates how the core smart buildings market is being heavily impacted by adjacent markets, particularly the PropTech phenomenon in the commercial real estate sector, but also by Smart developments in the Grid, the Home and Cities.
- Interactions between major players and early-stage startups have continued to increase in the past 2 years, through accelerator and incubator programs and direct collaboration. Utility companies and energy services providers have been particularly focused on building relationships with new entrants in the energy sector
- Over the course of the last 7 years, the publisher has tracked a total of 824 venture funding investments relating to startup companies in the smart buildings space. The investments range from seed and angel investments to debt financing and Series A to Series E rounds. Funding ranged in value from under $1 million to $1.1 billion.
This report provides valuable information into how StartUp companies are developing their businesses through Acquisitions, Partnerships and Alliances.
Key Topics Covered:
Preface
Executive Summary
1. Introduction, Scope and Definitions
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Scope and Definitions
1.3 Focus and Categorization of Startups
2. Overview of New Entrants
2.1 Distribution of Startup Companies by Primary Category
2.2 Distribution of Startup Companies by Region
3. Smart Building Applications
3.1 The Building Internet of Things (BIoT)
3.1.1 Platforms
3.1.2 Enablement Hardware and Networking & Connectivity
3.1.3 Smart Lighting
3.1.4 Cyber Security
3.2 Building Energy Management
3.2.1 Application Layer
3.2.2 Analytics Layer
3.2.3 Energy Services
3.3 Proptech
3.3.1 The Influence of PropTech on the Smart Buildings Space
3.3.2 Workplace Management and Space Utilization
3.3.3 Indoor Mapping, Location Services and People Counting
3.3.4 Asset and Maintenance Management
3.3.5 Occupant Engagement Platforms
3.3.6 BIM and Digitization of Buildings
3.3.7 Smart Water Management
3.3.8 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
3.3.9 Drones & Robotics
3.4 Building to Grid (B2G)
3.4.1 Distributed Energy Storage
3.4.2 Distributed Energy Resource Management Systems (DERMS)
3.4.3 Microgrids
3.4.4 Demand Response
3.4.5 Virtual Power Plants (VPP)
3.5 Physical Security
3.5.1 Access Control, Perimeter Protection and PIAM
3.5.2 Electronic Locking
3.5.3 Video Surveillance, Video Management Software and Video Analytics
3.5.4 Biometrics and Facial Recognition
3.5.5 Mass Notification and Critical Incident Management
3.5.6 Drones & Robotics
3.6 Building Fabric
3.6.1 Smart Glass and Dynamic Windows
3.6.2 Smart Roofing
3.6.3 Smart Flooring and Walls
4. The Global BIoT Market - Size and Growth Projections
4.1 The BIoT Market
5. Trends Reshaping the Smart Buildings Marketplace
5.1 The Journey Towards Data-Driven Buildings
5.2 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
5.2.1 Predictive Analytics in Smart Operations and Maintenance
5.3 Occupant-Centric Buildings, Wellness and Productivity
5.3.1 Occupant-Centricity
5.3.2 Wellness & Productivity
5.4 Blockchain and Decentralized Ledger Technology
5.4.1 Distributed Energy Trading
5.4.2 Identity Verification
5.4.3 Video Surveillance
5.4.4 BIM
5.4.5 Smart Building Data Notarization
5.5 As-a-Service Business Models
5.6 Trends in Vertical Markets and Building Types
5.6.1 Co-Working and Flexible Offices
5.6.2 Retail
5.6.3 Hospitality
5.6.4 Healthcare
5.6.5 Multiple Occupancy Residential
6. Venture Capital and Private Equity Funding
6.1 Analysis of Funding Rounds and Investments
6.2 Top Startups by Total Funding
6.3 Range of Investors
6.3.1 Venture Capital and Private Equity
6.3.2 Corporate Venture Capital
6.3.3 Honeywell Ventures
6.3.4 Schneider Electric Ventures and Aster Capital
6.3.5 Siemens Venture Capital and next47
6.3.6 JLL Spark Fund and JLL Technology Ventures
6.3.7 JCI Ventures
6.3.8 Investors from the Insurance Sector
6.3.9 Investors from the Utilities Sector
6.4 Accelerators and Incubators
7. Acquisitions of Emerging Players
7.1.1 PropTech
7.1.2 Building Energy Management
7.1.3 BIoT
8. Partnerships and Alliances
8.1 Collaboration between Startups and Incumbent Players
8.2 Building Systems Players
8.2.1 Honeywell
8.2.2 Johnson Controls
8.2.3 Schneider Electric
8.2.4 Siemens
9. Gaining Traction and Scaling Up
9.1 Exits and IPOs
9.1.1 Recent IPOs
9.1.2 Forthcoming IPOs
9.2 Disappearing and Inactive Startups
9.3 Startups to Watch in 2019
9.3.1 Apana
9.3.2 Aquicore
9.3.3 Carbon Lighthouse
9.3.4 Civic Technologies
9.3.5 CriticalArc
9.3.6 Disruptive Technologies
9.3.7 Igor
9.3.8 Invicara
9.3.9 IoTium
9.3.10 Jibestream
9.3.11 Mapiq
9.3.12 Reactive Technologies
9.3.13 Sensoro
9.3.14 Shepherd
9.3.15 Smarten Spaces
Appendix
A1 - Listing of Smart Building Startup Acquisitions in 2017 & 2018
A2 - Listing of Smart Building Startup Investments in 2017 & 2018
Companies Mentioned
- 75F
- 1Aim
- 1Energy Systems
- 720 Degrees
- Accruent
- Accuware
- Actility
- Activation Energy
- Acuity Brands
- Acutrace
- Adesto Technologies
- Adlatus Robotics
- ADT
- Advanced Microgrid Solutions
- Agentis
- AisleLabs
- Alert Labs
- AlertMedia
- AllThings
- Altair
- Altuity Solutions
- Amazon
- Amenify
- AnyVision
- Apana
- Aptonomy
- Aquicore
- Arjo Systems
- Assa Abloy
- Asset Mapping
- Augury
- Autogrid
- Axiom Exergy
- b-Secur
- BetterSpace
- BetterView
- bGrid
- BIManywhere
- BIMChain
- BIMObject
- BioConnect
- BIPVCo
- Bixby
- Blink Identity
- Blippar
- Blue Pillar
- Blueprint Power
- Bluvision
- BriefCam
- Bueno Systems
- Build.Science
- Building Intelligence
- Building Robotics
- BuildingDNA
- BuildingIQ
- Buildings IOT
- Buildingsense
- BuildPulse
- Builtspace Technologies
- C3 IOT
- Callida Energy
- Camio
- CANDI Controls
- Canon
- Cape Analytics
- Carbon Lighthouse
- CBRE
- Centrica
- Cisco
- ClearVue Technologies
- CloudFloor
- CONNIT
- Convene
- CopperTree Analytics
- Cortex
- Building Intelligence
- CoWork.io
- Coworkr
- CPower
- CriticalArc
- CrowdComfort
- Cylance
- Cylon Controls
- Digital Lumens
- Disruptive Technologies
- Eagle Eye Networks
- Echelon
- Ecorithm
- Electric Imp
- EnerNOC
- Enertiv
- Engie
- Enlighted
- enModus
- Entic
- Entouch
- Entronix
- Entuit
- Envio Systems
- Estimote
- Everbridge
- Faceter
- Facilio
- Fagerhult
- Fifth Wall Ventures
- FirstFuel Software
- Floored
- Flywheel Building Intelligence
- Foghorn Systems
- Geli
- Gooee
- Gridium
- Healthy Workers
- HID Global
- Honeywell
- IdentyTech Solutions
- Igor
- Indoo.rs
- IntelliHot
- Invicara
- IOTAS
- ioTium
- Isotera
- J2 Innovations
- Jibestream
- JLL
- Johnson Controls
- Jooxter
- Kiwi Power
- Kiwi.ki
- Knightscope
- Levaux
- LO3 Energy
- Locatee
- Logical Buildings
- Lone Rooftop
- Lutron Electronics
- Mapiq
- MCS Solutions
- Measurabl
- Microsoft
- Modcam
- Morphean
- Munich Re
- Naava
- NavVis
- Nuuka Solutions
- Nuvolo
- Openpath Security
- OpenSensors
- Optigo Networks
- Optio3
- Optix
- Origami Energy
- Osram
- PassiveLogic
- Pavegen
- Pear.ai
- Petasense
- Pointgrab
- Predikto
- Prescriptive Data
- Presenso
- Princeton Identity
- Prism Skylabs
- Proximi.io
- pureLiFi
- Razberi Technologies
- Reactive Technologies
- Relogix
- RENEW Energy Partners
- REstore
- Rhombus Systems
- Rifiniti
- Riptide IO
- Robin
- Salto Systems
- Schneider Electric
- SecuriThings
- SecurityMatters
- Senion
- Sense Labs
- Senseware
- Sensewhere
- Sensible Building Science
- Sensing Labs
- SensorFlow
- Sensoro
- Shepherd Network
- Siemens
- Sigfox
- Site 1001
- SpaceConnect
- SpaceIQ
- SpaceOS
- Spatial DNA
- SPICA Technologies
- SpotterRF
- Stem
- Switch Automation
- Teem
- Tendril Networks
- Ubiqisense
- United Technologies
- Universal mCloud
- Urjanet
- Verdigris Technologies
- VergeSense
- Veridium
- Verkada
- Viakoo
- Vidsys
- View
- Vigilent
- Viridity Energy
- Virtual Power Solutions
- Wattsense
- Waygum
- Wegowise
- WeWork
- Xtralis
- Yanzi Networks
- Yardi
- ZingBox
- Zwipe
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l2t9fg
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
