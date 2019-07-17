2019 Disability Equality Index Names Children's Hospital of Philadelphia a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion"

PHILADELPHIA, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) is proud to be recognized by the 2019 Disability Equality Index (DEI) as a leader in "Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion." The DEI is the nation's most comprehensive annual benchmarking tool used to survey employers' disability policies, practices and initiatives. As a first-time participant, CHOP received a 100 out of 100 score and ranked as a top-rated organization.

"At CHOP, we value diversity from multiple perspectives – from the composition of our employees and patients, to the variety of worldviews that arise from differences in culture and experience," said Madeline Bell, President and Chief Executive Officer at CHOP. "We want to ensure that all of our employees, patients and families feel welcomed, respected, valued. This is core to our culture and mission and we are grateful for this recognition of our commitment to diversity and inclusion."

At CHOP, inclusion means:

Encouraging employees to bring their whole selves to work and practice CHOP's ICARE values (integrity, compassion, accountability, respect, excellence) and service standards.

Incorporating diversity into clinical trials and research studies so results are generalizable and the benefits of research innovations can benefit the most patients possible.

Listening to patient and family voices through patient surveys, parent/teen advisory councils and in physician rounding to ensure that their experiences are incorporated into our policies, practices and processes.

"Inclusive organizations are more engaged, and highly engaged employees are more productive, more creative and more collaborative – all traits that help us not only provide the best care for our patients, but also find innovative and breakthrough treatments ," added Bell.

CHOP champions a number of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), which provide employees with opportunities to connect to the broader mission of the organization and ensure that the dimensions of diversity are fully integrated throughout the hospital and CHOP Care Network. ERG members enjoy an enhanced sense of belonging through mentoring, volunteerism and community involvement. ERGs cover identity categories such as gender, sexual orientation, race/ethnicity, Veteran status, and generations/age; they also include two physician affinity groups. The CHOP All Abilities Resource Group for employees is a strong partner in our efforts, ensuring that all ability voices are heard and advocating for continued inclusion.

The DEI is a unique, joint initiative of Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD). In 2019, a record-breaking 180 businesses participated in the DEI and represent leaders across 28 business sectors, including financial services, technology, insurance and health care.

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals and pioneering major research initiatives, Children's Hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. In addition, its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought the 564-bed hospital recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit http://www.chop.edu.

