Jena Lyn Miller, MD, Joins Children's Hospital of Philadelphia as New Chief of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Dr. Miller is an internationally recognized leader in the field of fetal diagnosis and treatment

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) is pleased to announce that Jena Lyn Miller, MD, has joined the hospital as Chief of Obstetrics and Gynecology. She will serve alongside fetal medicine pioneer N. Scott Adzick, MD, as Co-Director of the Richard D. Wood Jr. Center for Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment (CFDT). Dr. Miller also holds the George Leib Harrison Endowed Chair in Fetal Therapy at CHOP.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Dr. Miller to our team," said Dr. Adzick, CHOP's Surgeon‑in‑Chief and Founder and Co-Director of CHOP's CFDT. "We are not only gaining an outstanding clinician and researcher but also a partner who will help us continue our role as a global leader in fetal care, all while advancing earlier diagnosis, safer interventions and innovative approaches that give more babies and parents the best possible outcomes."

Dr. Miller comes to CHOP with more than a decade of experience at Johns Hopkins, where she helped create and serve as the Deputy Director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Fetal Therapy and built a program for minimally invasive fetal interventions. She was also Director of Obstetric Ultrasound at Johns Hopkins Hospital and Associate Professor in the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics and the Department of Surgery at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

She specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of complex fetal conditions and is experienced in performing the full spectrum of in utero interventions, including ultrasound-guided needle procedures, operative fetoscopy and open fetal surgery. While her work spans a wide range of fetal interventions, Dr. Miller has focused on surgery before birth for babies with spina bifida, a condition where the spinal column does not form properly.

In her new role, Dr. Miller will lead CHOP's Maternal Fetal Medicine team and Obstetric Services. Moving forward, she plans to focus on developing treatments and strategies that improve care for patients and families by pairing rigorous research with team‑based clinical practice.

"I'm honored to join a team with decades of experience and a proven ability to push boundaries in care," said Dr. Miller, who will also serve as Associate Professor of Maternal Fetal Medicine in Surgery at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. "My top priority is to address the most urgent needs with diligence, compassion and collaboration. The opportunity to innovate and broaden the frontiers of care is what inspires me every day."

Dr. Miller regularly mentors fellows, residents and medical students. She received her medical degree and completed an Obstetrics and Gynecology residency at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. She completed a Maternal Fetal Medicine fellowship at the University of Maryland. She has held leadership positions in the North American Fetal Therapy Network and engages with the Society of Maternal Fetal Medicine and other organizations.

Since opening in 1995, the Richard D. Wood Jr. Center for Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment at CHOP has cared for more than 35,100 expectant parents from all 50 states and more than 70 countries. The Center's staff has also managed thousands of pregnancies complicated by birth defects like congenital heart disease in which newborns need immediate specialized medical care or surgery after delivery.

Learn more about Dr. Miller: https://www.chop.edu/news/dr-jena-lyn-miller-charting-new-frontiers-fetal-medicine-chop

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

A non-profit, charitable organization, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, the hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. The institution has a well-established history of providing advanced pediatric care close to home through its CHOP Care Network, which includes more than 50 primary care practices, specialty care and surgical centers, urgent care centers, and community hospital alliances throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey. CHOP also operates the Middleman Family Pavilion and its dedicated pediatric emergency department in King of Prussia, the Behavioral Health and Crisis Center (including a 24/7 Crisis Response Center), and the Center for Advanced Behavioral Healthcare, a mental health outpatient facility. Its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought Children's Hospital of Philadelphia recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit https://www.chop.edu.

Contact: Kaila Revello

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

[email protected]

267-426-6054

SOURCE Children's Hospital of Philadelphia