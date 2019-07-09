2019 Employee Engagement Awards Recognize Abstrakt in Two Categories

ST. LOUIS, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstrakt Marketing Group is honored to have been recognized as a winner and finalist in the 2019 North American Employee Engagement Awards. Abstrakt won the Innovation and Engagement Award while being named a finalist for the organization's Culture and Purpose Award.

The North American Employee Engagement Awards recognize achievements that help drive the industry, along with employee engagement, experience and culture. Matt Manners, Founder and CEO of the Employee Engagement Awards, congratulated the winners.

"Every year the standard just gets higher," he said. "As always, our independent panel of judges were impressed by the very high level of proof for the outcomes of our engagement programs."

The Culture and Purpose Award highlights businesses that help unite employees and give purpose to their jobs. Businesses are judged on elements such as how clearly they define culture and purpose, strategy, program and initiative quality. The Innovation and Engagement Award focuses on businesses that create innovative ways to drive employee engagement. Judging criteria range from measurable impact to the clarity of the description and intentions, as well as creativity.

"We're honored to have been recognized for both of these gratifying categories," says Abstrakt President and CEO Scott Scully. "We place a large focus on identifying, exploring, understanding, and experimenting with new ideas to help improve efficiencies, aesthetics, and employee experiences."

About Abstrakt Marketing Group

Based in St. Louis, Mo., Abstrakt Marketing Group is a business growth agency serving over 750 clients nationwide. With 330 employees, Abstrakt has grown rapidly since its founding in 2009. Abstrakt is a full-service lead-generation company, offering inbound and outbound marketing solutions for client partners. For more information, visit abstraktmg.com.

