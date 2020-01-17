2019 Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet Inc. (Alphabet) is a multinational technology conglomerate. Google is its largest business, providing Internet-related products and services such as online advertising, search engine, cloud computing, software, and hardware.

The report provides information and insights, including:

  • Insights of its digital transformation strategies
  • Details of various partnerships and acquisition network map, ventures, in-house launches, and other industry innovation programs
  • Detailed overview of Alphabet Inc.'s technology centers and innovation programs and financial highlights

Reasons to Buy

  • Gain insights into Alphabet Inc.'s technology innovations.
  • Gain insights into its Digital Transformation Strategy.
  • Gain insights into various product launches, partnership strategies of Alphabet Inc.
  • Gain insights into various disruptive technologies and tech initiatives of the Company.

Key Topics Covered

  1. Overview
  2. Digital Transformation Strategy
  3. Accelerator Programs and Innovation Centers
  4. Technology Focus
  5. Technology Initiatives
  6. GV, CapitalG, Gradient Ventures
  7. Investments
  8. Acquisitions
  9. Partner, Investor, and Acquisition Network Map
  10. ICT Budget & Contracts
  11. Key Executives

Companies Mentioned

  • Google
  • Mayo Clinic
  • Telkom Kenya
  • SambaNova
  • Collibra
  • UiPath
  • Botkeeper

