2019 Game-Changing Innovations Transforming Cardiovascular Care

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Game-Changing Innovations Transforming Cardiovascular Care" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service showcases the innovations in cardiac pacing devices, structural heart devices as well as cardiac wearables, industry impact, and its growth opportunities.

Although cardiovascular devices have been in use for decades, over the last few years, there have been some major developments in cardiovascular care.



The technology innovations are powered by rapid advances in electronics and sensors, especially, digital technologies. The advanced cardiovascular devices are leadless, MRI compatible, intelligent, accurate, miniaturized, remote monitored devices, either wearable or implanted through minimally invasive surgery.



Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Scope of the Research

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Key Findings



2.0 Industry Overview and Technology Snapshot

2.1 Technology Advancements Fighting Deadly Cardiac Conditions

2.2 Technology Snapshot of Advanced Cardiovascular Devices

2.3 Improvement in Battery Life, Miniaturization of Electronics, and Improved Wireless Systems Revolutionizes the Cardiac Pacing Device

2.3.1 Small, Leadless Pacemaker for Bradycardia Patients

2.3.2 Low-energy Implantable Defibrillation Therapy for Arrhythmia Patients

2.3.3 MRI Compatible Implanted Cardiac Devices Keeping Imaging Modalities Open for Implanted Patients

2.3.4 Remote Monitoring Pacemaker Systems Connecting Physicians and Patients

2.3.5 Leadless Implants, Remote Monitoring Energizing Pacemaker Devices

2.4.0 Innovations in Structural Heart Devices Eliminating Need for Open Heart Surgery and Anti-coagulants

2.4.1 Right-sided Implanted Device Providing Functional Improvement And Reverse Remodeling Of The Mitral Valve

2.4.2 Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair for High Surgical Risk Patient

2.4.3 World's First Tiny Cardiac Implantable for Patent Ductus Arteriosus Newborns or Premature Infants

2.4.4 Innovative Polymer Based Heart Valve Addressing Issues with Mechanical and Bio prosthetic Valve

2.4.5.Recent Deals in the Structural Heart Device Market to Accelerate its Clinical Trials

2.4.6 Technology Advances Makes Devices Suitable for High Risk and Younger Patient Population

2.5.0 Technology Innovations in Cardiac Wearables Improving Their Accuracy and Safety

2.5.1 Smart Watch for Detecting Irregular Rhythms

2.5.2 Key Players in Cardiac Wearable Industry Smart Watch with ECG capabilities

2.5.3 Artificial Intelligence Powered Wearable Heart Monitors

2.5.4 Funding Backed Breakthrough Cardiac Wearable Technologies

2.5.5 Industry Partnerships to Expand Application and Commercialization

2.5.6 Cardiac Wearables Reducing Economic and Resource Burden on Healthcare system



3.0 Impact Assessment and Growth Opportunity

3.1.1 Venture Funding Analysis for Cardiovascular Technology Companies

3.1.2 National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute Supporting Cardiovascular Technology Research

3.2.1 Assessment of Recent Clinical Trial Involving Heart Valves and Pacemaker

3.2.2 Clinical Trial Assessment of Cardiac Wearables

3.3.1 Patent Landscape Analysis of Cardiac Pacing, Structural Heart Device and Cardiac Wearable Innovations

3.3.2 Majority Patents Applications by Cardiac Pacing Device Companies

3.4 Growth Opportunities: Use of Digital and Mobile Technologies for Preventative Cardiovascular Care

3.5 Strategic Imperatives for the Future of Cardiovascular Care Devices



4.0 Key Industry Contacts

