2019 Global Smart Pigging Market Report Featuring Aubin Group, Pigteck Ltd and T.D. Williamson

Smart pigging or intelligent pigging is developed and employed for inspecting, monitoring and surveying pipelines in oil & gas, chemicals, mining, and water industries. The global smart pigging market is forecast to exhibit a moderate CAGR of 5.7% over the years to come, and the cumulative revenue to reach $5.04 billion during 2019-2025 driven by a rising adoption of smart PIGs (pipeline inspection gauges) in various applications across the globe.



Highlighted with 68 tables and 63 figures, this 152-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.



The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify the global smart pigging market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of technology, application, end-user and region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology

3.1 Market Overview by Technology

3.2 Global Market of Smart Pigging with Magnetic Flux Leakage (MFL) Technology 2014-2025

3.3 Global Market of Smart Pigging with Ultrasonic Test (UT) Technology 2014-2025

3.4 Global Market of Smart Pigging with Caliper Technology 2014-2025



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 Global Smart Pigging Market for Crack and Leak Detection 2014-2025

4.3 Global Smart Pigging Market for Metal Loss/Corrosion Detection 2014-2025

4.4 Global Smart Pigging Market for Geometry Measurement and Bend Detection 2014-2025

4.5 Global Smart Pigging Market for Other Applications 2014-2025



5 Segmentation of Global Market by End-user



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 Company Profiles



8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



Companies Mentioned



3P Services GmbH & Co KG

A.Hak Industrial Services B.V.

Applus

Aubin Group

Baker Hughes

Cokebusters

Corrosion Control Engineering

Dacon Inspection Services

Enduro Pipeline Services

Halfwave As

Intertek Group

Jamison Products LP

Lin Scan

NDT Global GmbH & Co. KG

Onstream Pipeline Inspection

Penspen

Pigs Unlimited International Inc.

Pigtek Ltd

Quest Integrity Group

Romstar

Rosen Group

Rouge Pipeline & Process Services

T.D. Williamson

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2hd08i

