2019 Hearthstone Collegiate Championship Fall Finals To Be Held At The Fortress At Full Sail University

WINTER PARK, Fla., Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Full Sail University and Blizzard Entertainment are proud to announce the 2019 Hearthstone Collegiate Championship Fall Finals will be held at The Fortress at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida on December 14. The live Finals will be played on the newly released Descent of Dragons expansion launching on December 10 and will be streamed live at twitch.tv/fullsailarmada

This year, the top four teams – all from North America – from the Hearthstone Collegiate Championship Fall 2019 season will compete for the first-place championship trophy, a $25,000 prize pool across the entire fall season, and select players from the first and second place teams will receive automatic invites to Hearthstone Masters Tour Arlington in 2020.

The Finals will be played as Single Elimination, "Best of 5" on the Conquest format, with the first team to three wins with each unique class winning the match. Tickets are FREE for those interested in attending the event in person at The Fortress at Full Sail University. Entry will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Event Details:

2019 Hearthstone Collegiate Championship Fall Finals

Saturday, December 14, 2019

Doors: 12pm EST

Broadcast: 1pm – 6pm EST (estimated)

– (estimated) Tune-In: twitch.tv/fullsailarmada

Location: The Fortress at Full Sail University, 3260 University Blvd. #105, Winter Park, FL 32792

A Hearthstone Fireside Gathering will be held on-site where audience members can bring their phones or tablets to battle their friends or try their hands at a Tavern Brawl. Anyone who participates in the Fireside Gathering will receive the "Fireside Friends" in-game card back, and lucky attendees will leave with some Blizzard swag!

All fans and viewers are invited to tune-in online to the live broadcast beginning at 1pm EST on twitch.tv/fullsailarmada. For additional information, please visit the official tournament page here.

About Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

Best known for blockbuster hits including World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Overwatch, the Warcraft, StarCraft, and Diablo franchises, and the multi-franchise Heroes of the Storm, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (www.blizzard.com), a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), is a premier developer and publisher of entertainment software renowned for creating some of the industry's most critically acclaimed games. Blizzard Entertainment's track record includes twenty-two #1 games* and multiple Game of the Year awards. The company's online-gaming service, Blizzard Battle.net®, is one of the largest in the world, with millions of active players.

*Sales and/or downloads. Based on internal company records and reports from key distribution partners.

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment, media, arts and technology. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received accolades throughout its 40-year history, including most recently: One of the 2019 "Top Graduate & Undergraduate Schools to Study Game Design" by The Princeton Review, one of the 2019 "Top 50 Film Schools" by The Wrap Magazine, and the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges also named Full Sail the 2019 "School/College of the Year."

Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 70,000+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including OSCAR®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, ADDY®, MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award honors. For more information, visit FullSail.edu or join the conversation on social at Facebook.com/FullSailUniversity and Twitter.com/FullSail.

SOURCE Full Sail University

