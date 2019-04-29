2019 Heritage Provider Network Healthcare Innovation Awards Announces 25 Finalists

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Provider Network (HPN), one of the nation's leading physician-led managed care organizations, in partnership with Crain's New York Business, will honor the 25 finalists in the fourth annual Heritage Healthcare Innovation Awards for transforming access to and quality of affordable healthcare in the New York metropolitan area.

The celebratory luncheon will be held on Monday, May 20 from 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM at New York Athletic Club and will unveil the five winners of this year's awards in the following categories: Heritage Innovation in Healthcare Delivery Award; Heritage Healthcare Leadership Award; Heritage Healthcare Organizational Leadership Award; Heritage Innovators in Healthcare Awards and Heritage Research Investigators in Translational Medicine Award.

"These finalists represent who and how critical changes in healthcare improvement and delivery for every New Yorker and beyond will be available for doctors and patients interested in these new ideas and approaches" said Richard Merkin, MD, Founder and CEO of HPN. "I'm proud to support them with Crain's and look forward to our upcoming May event naming the winners."

This year's finalists include:

Innovation in Healthcare Delivery

Geoffrey Chaiken , co-founder and CEO, Blink Health

, co-founder and CEO, Blink Health Daniel Etra , co-founder and CEO, Rethink Autism

, co-founder and CEO, Rethink Autism Mark Graham , LCSW , Vice President, Program Services, Coordinated Behavioral Care

, Vice President, Program Services, Coordinated Behavioral Care Iyah Romm , co-founder and CEO, CityBlock

, co-founder and CEO, CityBlock Thomas Tsang , MD, MPH, co-founder and CEO, Valera Health

Innovation in Healthcare Leadership

Dave Chokshi , MD , Chief Population Officer, New York City Health + Hospitals

, Chief Population Officer, New York City Health + Hospitals Joseph Conte , PhD, CPHQ , Executive Director, Staten Island Performing Provider System

, Executive Director, Staten Island Performing Provider System Marilyn Fraser , MD, CEO, Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health

CEO, Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health Robert Grossman , MD , Saul J. Farber Dean and CEO, NYU Langone Health

, and CEO, NYU Langone Health Louis Shapiro , FACHE, President and CEO, Hospital for Special Surgery

Healthcare Organizational Leadership

Shauna Coyne , Director, Innovation, NewYork-Presbyterian

Director, Innovation, NewYork-Presbyterian Mitchell Katz , MD , President and CEO, NYC Health + Hospitals

, President and CEO, + Hospitals Michael Meng , Chairman, President and CFO, Stellar Health

, Chairman, President and CFO, Stellar Health Therese Rodriguez , CEO, Apicha Community Health Center

, CEO, Apicha Community Health Center James Sinkoff , Deputy Executive Officer and CFO, Hudson River HealthCare

Heritage Innovator in Healthcare

Tomer Ben-Kiki , co-founder and CEO, Happify Health

, co-founder and CEO, Happify Health Adam Chekroud, PhD , co-founder and Chief Scientist, Spring Health

, co-founder and Chief Scientist, Alexander Dahmani , co-founder and CEO, QuiO

, co-founder and CEO, QuiO John Hui , co-founder and CEO, Twiage

, co-founder and CEO, Twiage Benjamine Liu , CEO, TrialSpark

Research Investigator in Translational Medicine

Michael Aberman , MD , President and CEO, Quentis Therapeutics

, President and CEO, Mitchell Cairo , MD , Associate Chairman and Professor, Department of Pediatrics at New York Medical College ; Director, Childhood and Adolescent Cancer and Blood Disease Center and Chief, Division of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Stem Cell Transplantation at Maria Fareri Children's Hospital

, Associate Chairman and Professor, Department of Pediatrics at ; Director, Childhood and Adolescent Cancer and Blood Disease Center and Chief, Division of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Stem Cell Transplantation at Maria Fareri Children's Hospital Dennis Charney , MD , Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean , Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai ; President for Academic Affairs, Mount Sinai Health System

, , Icahn School of Medicine at ; President for Academic Affairs, Mount Sinai Health System Elizabeth Cohn , PhD, RN , Rudin Professor of Community Health, Hunter-Bellevue School of Nursing, Hunter College and the City University of New York Graduate Center

, Rudin Professor of Community Health, of Nursing, and the Lorenz Studer , MD, Director, Center for Stem Cell Biology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

For more information, visit www.crainsnewyork.com/heritage.

To learn more about the impact of the program from judges and 2018 winners, watch the video here: www.crainsnewyork.com/heritage2018.

About Heritage Provider Network

Heritage Provider Network, Inc. (HPN) is one of the most experienced physician organization leaders of accountable care and continuous value-based healthcare delivery improvements. Developing and managing coordinated, patient-doctor centric, integrated health care systems that offers some of the strongest solutions for the future of health, care and cost in the United States. HPN and its affiliates operate in New York, California, Arizona and Missouri providing high quality, cost effective healthcare with over one million patient members and are dedicated to quality, affordable health care, and putting patients' wellness first. (www.heritageprovidernetwork.com)

About Crain's New York Business

Crain's New York Business provides news, information and connections on all facets of New York through the prism of business. Crain's is the leading source of information on the New York economy, the companies and industries that operate here, and connections between government and industry. Crain's publishes daily news coverage on crainsnewyork.com, weekly coverage in print, and two specialized online daily reports—Insider and Pulse—providing scoops and inside information on politics and health care. Readers come to Crain's for in-depth coverage of the many industries that make up the fabric of New York's business community.

Contacts

Marino

Mike Johnston, 212-402-3523

Mjohnston@Marinopr.com

or

Heritage Provider Network

Janet Janjigian, 424-354-0133

janjigianj@carmengroup.com

SOURCE Heritage Provider Network, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.heritageprovidernetwork.com

