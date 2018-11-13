2019 HITEC 50 Award Nominations Are Now Open

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Information Technology Executive Council (HITEC), the premier global executive leadership organization of senior level business and technology executives, announced today it is accepting nominations for its prestigious HITEC 50 award. Nominations will be accepted until January 29, 2019.

Since 2011, HITEC has compiled an annual list of the 50 most influential global Hispanic executives in the technology industry.

The purpose of the HITEC 50 is to recognize outstanding executives in Ibero-America (Latin America, Spain and Portugal) who excel in the business of technology.

"HITEC is proud to showcase HITEC's global reach and network by highlighting top level Hispanic leaders in technology from Ibero-America," shared Juan Carlos Gutierrez, HITEC Board Member and Chair of the HITEC Awards Committee.

The 2019 HITEC 50 Awards ceremony will take place on April 10, 2019 at the 2019 HITEC Spring Leadership Summit hosted by Bank of America in Charlotte, North Carolina.



HITEC 50 Objectives:

Recognize talented individuals and highlight their achievements.

Foster business and professional growth for our members.

Build and develop strategic business relationships that will encourage growth within the industry globally.

View the HITEC 50 Criteria Here

View Past HITEC 50 Award Winners:

Nominate your candidate today! The nomination DEADLINE is January 29th.

About HITEC:

Founded to increase Hispanic representation in the diversity-challenged technology industry, HITEC (Hispanic Information Technology Executive Council) is a premier global executive leadership organization of senior business and technology executives who have built outstanding careers in information technology. HITEC's premiere network spans the Americas and is focused on building stronger technology and executive leaders, leadership teams, corporations, and role models in a rapidly changing, flatter, and information technology centric world. These global leaders include executives leading Global 1000 corporations while others lead some of the largest Hispanic-owned technology firms across the Americas. HITEC enables business and professional growth for its members and fills the executive pipeline with the next generation of Hispanic IT leaders.

SOURCE Hispanic Information Technology Executive Council

Related Links

https://www.hitecglobal.org

