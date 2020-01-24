2019 Intellectual Property (IP) Asset Management Report: Recent Trends and Future Outlook - Emerging Business Models are Driving Adoption of IP Marketplace

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intellectual Property (IP) Asset Management - Recent Trends and Future Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increased globalization and the transition toward the knowledge economy have driven organizations to be increasingly dependent on their IP assets to generate, maintain, and extend their competitive advantage. Technological advancements are posing new challenges and opportunities for IP management.

This study covers recent advancement in the industry and future outlook. Some recent developments in the IP industry include:

Building IP Assets is Still a Priority for Companies and there is an Increased Focus on their Monetization

Technological Advancements are Posing New Challenges and Opportunities for IP Management

IP Function is Considered as Cost Center but Organizations are Working Toward Making it a Profit Centre

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Technological Advancements are Disrupting Every Industry Including IP Asset Management



2. Research Objectives and Scope

2.1 The Report Highlights Recent Key Developments in the IP Industry



3. Why is IP Asset Management so Important?

3.1 Intellectual Property (IP) Asset Management Must be an Integral Part of a Company's Business Strategy

3.2 In the Age of Increased Automation, IP-intensive Industries Will Provide Significant Employment Opportunities and Higher Wages



4. Recent Developments in the IP Industry

4.1 Building IP Assets is Still a Priority for Companies and there is an Increased Focus on their Monetization

4.2 Technological Advancements are Posing New Challenges and Opportunities for IP Management

4.3 IP Function is Considered as Cost Center but Organizations are Working Toward Making it a Profit Centre



5. Recent Key Trends Impacting the IP Industry

5.1 Digitization, Sudden Surge in Chinese Patenting Activity, and Emerging IP Marketplace are Key Trends Impacting the IP Industry



6. Digitization is Impacting IP Management

6.1 As part of Digitization Initiative, Companies are Implementing Digital Tools and Workflows for Increasing Efficiency

6.2 AI will be Leveraged by Organizations to Increase Operational Efficiency of IP Team

6.3 Blockchain has Potential to Solve IP Ownership Issues



7. China - Highest Patent Filing Country in the World

7.1 In 2015, Chinese Patent Office Became the First Office to Receive a Million Applications in a Single Year and this Trend is Continuing Since Then

7.2 In 2016, Chinese Patent Office Received Almost as Many as the Combined Total Received by Offices in the US, Japan, South Korea, and EU

7.3 Rise of Patenting Activity in China Helped in Improving its Ranking on Global Innovation Index by 7 Places Between 2014 and 2018

7.4 Utility Model Provides an Affordable Route for Protection of Inventions and is Well Adopted by Chinese Inventors

7.5 Patent Quantity vs Quality Issue in China

7.6 Companies Having Business Interest in China Must-Have China Specific IP Strategy



8. Emerging Business Models are Driving Adoption of IP Marketplace

8.1 Key IP Markets Related Developments in the Recent Past - The US is Witnessing Highest Activity

8.2 Key Issues Concerning IP Markets and Attributes of an Efficient IP Marketplace

8.3 Sale, Licensing, Buy, Assertion, and Defensive IP Pooling are Leading Transaction-based Business Models in the IP Marketplace

8.4 IP Auctions, Patent Ratings, and Patent-based Indices are New Business Models Adopted by IP Facilitators/Intermediaries

8.5 IP Insurance - Business Model and Key Companies



9. IP Asset Management - Future Outlook

9.1 New Business Models for IP Management will be Centered Around Collaborations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aiiw4g

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

