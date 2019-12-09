2019 Invest in Others Charitable Champions List Announced

NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation ("Invest in Others") is pleased to announce that 20 financial advisory firms have been selected for its inaugural Charitable Champions List.

The Invest in Others Charitable Champions List recognizes advisory firms for their exemplary efforts to give back to their communities by promoting a culture of philanthropy amongst employees and financial advisors. Invest in Others received an overwhelming number of applications, which were evaluated blindly by a judging panel made up of financial advisors. Judging criteria included employee benefits, company contributions, and the philanthropic events and programs offered by the firms.

The 2019 Charitable Champions are:

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC of Swansea, Ill.

Arnerich Massena, Inc. of Portland, Ore.

Baystate Financial of Boston, Mass.

Brighton Jones of Seattle, Wash.

of Carson Group of Omaha , Nebr.

, Nebr. Cassaday & Company, Inc. of McLean, Va.

Citizen Advisory Group of Perrysburg, Ohio

Covenant of San Antonio, Tex.

Crossmark Global Investments of Houston, Tex.

EFS Group Wealth Management of Sioux City, Iowa

Lakeside Wealth Management of Chesterton, Ind.

Miracle Mile Advisors of Los Angeles, Calif.

North Star Resource Group of Minneapolis, Minn.

PV Financial Group of Ludlow, Mass.

Rowling & Associates of San Diego, Calif.

Savage & Associates of Maumee, Ohio

SkyOak Wealth of Las Vegas, Nev.

Tolleson Wealth Management of Dallas, Tex.

Triad Financial Advisors of Greensboro, N.C.

Vasso & Associates of Tyler, Tex.

"Leadership plays a critical role in the success of corporate philanthropy programs," said Megan McAuley, Executive Director and President of Invest in Others Charitable Foundation. "With this year's Charitable Champions List, the tone from the top was key to fostering a culture of philanthropy. Overall employee participation rates in the programs at these firms averaged more 85%. They offered a variety of initiatives ranging from volunteer time off and matching gifts to food drives, partnerships with local charities, and service trips abroad."

To learn more about these firms and their corporate philanthropy programs, visit investinothers.org/charitable-champions.

About the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation amplifies the charitable work of financial advisors and their firms by providing a platform to increase awareness and funding for their favorite nonprofits. Its programs recognize, support, and connect, which helps to build critical visibility, encourage others to get involved, channel additional resources to those in need, and highlight the important work being championed by the financial services community. For more information, visit investinothers.org or follow Invest in Others on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

