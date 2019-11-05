2019 Lithium-Ion Battery High Energy Anode Innovation & Patent Review: 255,769 Battery Patent Documents & Patent Portfolios by 34 Key Companies

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lithium-Ion Battery High Energy Anode Innovation & Patent Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This review discusses options that are evaluated by key lithium-ion industry players to synthesize high energy negative electrode materials and corresponding electrodes according to a machine learning-supported analysis of global patent filings.

Comprehension of the high energy negative electrode decision tree allows for the identification of promising future R&D directions that have not yet been explored.

The review supports battery makers and automotive players in defining their roadmap, i. e. which anode materials can be used for mass applications at which energy density and with which timeline.

The review highlights how innovation leaders combine many different process steps to obtain high performing materials and batteries. Many other players can learn based on this review which crucial parts of the innovation puzzle they have been considering to an insufficient extent thus far.



The authors of this review have prior hands-on' R&D and commercial experience in the Li-ion battery materials industry.



255,769 battery patent documents published across the globe between January 2017 and April 2019 have been screened using a machine learning approach (commercial relevance in the context of Li-ion battery anodes).

and have been screened using a machine learning approach (commercial relevance in the context of Li-ion battery anodes). The resulting ranking includes 296 companies.

Patent portfolios by 34 key companies are discussed in detail and have been assembled into 17 decision trees that illustrate 106 different technical choices made by high energy material and Li-ion battery manufacturers.

3-5 key patents by another 51 companies are listed.

Executive Summary About the Authors Introduction Focus of this Review Li-Ion Battery Cell Components Replacement of Graphite with Higher Energy Materials Decision Tree for High Energy Negative Electrodes Chemical Composition (Core) SiOX (0 < X < 2) - Synthetic Processes SiOX (0 < X < 2) - Coatings Lithiation of SiOX (0 < X < 2) Functionalization of Carbon-Coated SiOX (0 < X < 2) SiOX (0 < X < 2) Composites Nano-Si - Synthetic Processes Nano-Si - Coatings Coating of Carbon with Si Si-C Composites - Synthetic Processes Si-C Composites - Precursors Si-C Composites - Binders/Dispersants Si Alloys - Elemental Composition/Coatings Carbon Additives for Negative Electrodes Binders for Negative Electrodes High Energy Electrode Designs & Fabrication Methods Predictions Machine Learning-Based Identification of Commercially Relevant Patents Anode Material Suppliers Shin-Etsu - Japan Shanshan - China Hitachi/Maxell - Japan Datong Xincheng - China Kuraray - Japan BTR - China Mitsubishi Chemical - Japan Umicore - Belgium Showa Denko - Japan Wacker - Germany XFH - China Dongguan Kaijin - China Nanograf/SiNode/JNC - USA / Japan Posco - Korea Hunan Shinzoom/Hunan Xingcheng/Hunan Zhongke - China Shenzhen Sinuo - China 3M - USA BASF/enerG2/Toda Kogyo/Sion Power - Germany / USA / Japan IMERYS Graphite & Carbon - France / Switzerland Nexeon - Great Britain Sila Nanotechnologies - USA Paraclete (Kratos) - USA SJ Advanced Materials - Korea Elkem - Norway OneD Material - USA Lithium-Ion Battery Producers/Developers & Automotive Suppliers Toyota - Japan LG Chemical - Korea Hefei Guoxuan - China Samsung - Korea Panasonic/Sanyo - Japan Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) - China BYD - China StoreDot - Israel Amprius - USA / China Enevate - USA Additional Patent Filings with Commercial Relevance Patent Analysis Methodology & Validation List of Abbreviations



3M

Amprius

BASF

BTR

BYD

CATL

Datong Xincheng

Dongguan Kaijin

Elkem

enerG2

Enevate

Hefei Guoxuan

Hitachi Chemical

IMERYS

JNC

Kuraray

LG Chemical

Maxell

Mitsubishi Chemical

Nanograf

Nexeon

OneD Material

Panasonic

Paraclete

Posco

Samsung

Shanshan

Shenzhen Sinuo

Shin-Etsu

Shinzoom

Showa Denko

Sila Nanotechnologies

SJ Advanced Materials

StoreDot

Toyota

Umicore

Wacker

XFH

