2019 Lithium-Ion Battery High Energy Anode Innovation & Patent Review: 255,769 Battery Patent Documents & Patent Portfolios by 34 Key Companies

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lithium-Ion Battery High Energy Anode Innovation & Patent Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This review discusses options that are evaluated by key lithium-ion industry players to synthesize high energy negative electrode materials and corresponding electrodes according to a machine learning-supported analysis of global patent filings.

  • Comprehension of the high energy negative electrode decision tree allows for the identification of promising future R&D directions that have not yet been explored.
  • The review supports battery makers and automotive players in defining their roadmap, i. e. which anode materials can be used for mass applications at which energy density and with which timeline.

Key Highlights

The review highlights how innovation leaders combine many different process steps to obtain high performing materials and batteries. Many other players can learn based on this review which crucial parts of the innovation puzzle they have been considering to an insufficient extent thus far.

The authors of this review have prior hands-on' R&D and commercial experience in the Li-ion battery materials industry.

Scope

  • 255,769 battery patent documents published across the globe between January 2017 and April 2019 have been screened using a machine learning approach (commercial relevance in the context of Li-ion battery anodes).
  • The resulting ranking includes 296 companies.
  • Patent portfolios by 34 key companies are discussed in detail and have been assembled into 17 decision trees that illustrate 106 different technical choices made by high energy material and Li-ion battery manufacturers.
  • 3-5 key patents by another 51 companies are listed.

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. About the Authors
  3. Introduction
  4. Focus of this Review
  5. Li-Ion Battery Cell Components
  6. Replacement of Graphite with Higher Energy Materials
  7. Decision Tree for High Energy Negative Electrodes
  8. Chemical Composition (Core)
  9. SiOX (0 < X < 2) - Synthetic Processes
  10. SiOX (0 < X < 2) - Coatings
  11. Lithiation of SiOX (0 < X < 2)
  12. Functionalization of Carbon-Coated SiOX (0 < X < 2)
  13. SiOX (0 < X < 2) Composites
  14. Nano-Si - Synthetic Processes
  15. Nano-Si - Coatings
  16. Coating of Carbon with Si
  17. Si-C Composites - Synthetic Processes
  18. Si-C Composites - Precursors
  19. Si-C Composites - Binders/Dispersants
  20. Si Alloys - Elemental Composition/Coatings
  21. Carbon Additives for Negative Electrodes
  22. Binders for Negative Electrodes
  23. High Energy Electrode Designs & Fabrication Methods
  24. Predictions
  25. Machine Learning-Based Identification of Commercially Relevant Patents
  26. Anode Material Suppliers
  27. Shin-Etsu - Japan
  28. Shanshan - China
  29. Hitachi/Maxell - Japan
  30. Datong Xincheng - China
  31. Kuraray - Japan
  32. BTR - China
  33. Mitsubishi Chemical - Japan
  34. Umicore - Belgium
  35. Showa Denko - Japan
  36. Wacker - Germany
  37. XFH - China
  38. Dongguan Kaijin - China
  39. Nanograf/SiNode/JNC - USA/Japan
  40. Posco - Korea
  41. Hunan Shinzoom/Hunan Xingcheng/Hunan Zhongke - China
  42. Shenzhen Sinuo - China
  43. 3M - USA
  44. BASF/enerG2/Toda Kogyo/Sion Power - Germany/USA/Japan
  45. IMERYS Graphite & Carbon - France/Switzerland
  46. Nexeon - Great Britain
  47. Sila Nanotechnologies - USA
  48. Paraclete (Kratos) - USA
  49. SJ Advanced Materials - Korea
  50. Elkem - Norway
  51. OneD Material - USA
  52. Lithium-Ion Battery Producers/Developers & Automotive Suppliers
  53. Toyota - Japan
  54. LG Chemical - Korea
  55. Hefei Guoxuan - China
  56. Samsung - Korea
  57. Panasonic/Sanyo - Japan
  58. Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) - China
  59. BYD - China
  60. StoreDot - Israel
  61. Amprius - USA/China
  62. Enevate - USA
  63. Additional Patent Filings with Commercial Relevance
  64. Patent Analysis Methodology & Validation
  65. List of Abbreviations

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M
  • Amprius
  • BASF
  • BTR
  • BYD
  • CATL
  • Datong Xincheng
  • Dongguan Kaijin
  • Elkem
  • enerG2
  • Enevate
  • Hefei Guoxuan
  • Hitachi Chemical
  • IMERYS
  • JNC
  • Kuraray
  • LG Chemical
  • Maxell
  • Mitsubishi Chemical
  • Nanograf
  • Nexeon
  • OneD Material
  • Panasonic
  • Paraclete
  • Posco
  • Samsung
  • Shanshan
  • Shenzhen Sinuo
  • Shin-Etsu
  • Shinzoom
  • Showa Denko
  • Sila Nanotechnologies
  • SJ Advanced Materials
  • StoreDot
  • Toyota
  • Umicore
  • Wacker
  • XFH

