2019 Manufacturing Research Review: Industry is Growing at a Rate of 3% Over Year on Year Contributing 30% to the Global GDP
Dec 09, 2019, 15:00 ET
Global manufacturing industry is growing at a healthy rate of 3% over year on year contributing 30% to the global GDP
New technologies like automation, 3D printing and surge in automobile and electronics production has elevated the manufacturing industry up to a higher level. The ability to 3D print metal materials is one of the most exciting ongoing development in the field of additive manufacturing.
Metal 3D printing process uses no tooling, is almost fully automated, and adds rather than removes material to allow for more optimized geometries. This makes metal 3D printing especially suitable for parts that might be traditionally very difficult or expensive to manufacture, including legacy parts, line automation tools, and functional cast prototypes manufacturing.
Moreover, 3D printing and advanced self-healing material markets are influencing manufacturing processes to advance in automotive, defense and aerospace industries. Increasing motor vehicle production across the globe, presents huge opportunities for the global self-healing material market in the automotive segment. This is attributed to the fact that self-healing materials decrease wear, friction and energy consumption and enhance fuel savings. Correspondingly, this helps substantially reduce CO2 emissions.
The trend of increasing motor vehicle manufacturing is expected to continue till 2024. This is attributed to significant research and development spending in the automotive sector.
For instance, according to International Republican Institute (IRI), the top 156 companies focused on automobiles and parts invested $133.39 billion (107.8 billion) in the research and development of automobiles in 2015. Hence, the trend of increasing motor vehicle production is considered one of the crucial factors in calculating market revenues through 2024.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Foreword
Chapter 2 Composite Fabrication Technologies: Global Markets to 2023 (MFG054A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Related Reports
- Summary and Highlights
- Market and Technology Background
- Definitions
- Composite Manufacturing Processes
- End-Use Sectors and Applications
- Geographical Segments
- Market Summary
Chapter 3 Pipes for Agricultural and Municipal Sectors: Global Markets to 2023 (MFG064A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Related Reports
- Summary and Highlights
- Piping Industry Overview
- Historical Perspective
- The Pipe Industry
Chapter 4 Maritime Engines: Global Markets and Technologies to 2024 (MFG060A)
- Summary and Highlights
- Market and Technology Background
- Definition of Maritime and Marine Engines
- Summary of Maritime Engine Technologies and Applications Considered
- Maritime Engines: A Brief History
- Maritime Engine Technologies and Capacities
- Applications
- Fuel Source
- Critical Regulatory Considerations
- Technologies Not Included in This Report
Chapter 5 Dredging Equipment: Global Markets and Technologies (MFG061A)
- Market and Technology Background
- What is Dredging?
- What is a Dredger?
- Summary of Dredge Technologies and Applications Considered
- Dredges: A Brief History
- Dredge Technologies and Capacities
- Applications
- Regulatory Considerations
- Technologies Not Included in This Report
Chapter 6 Global Self-healing Material Market (MFG073A)
- Market and Technology Background
- Introduction
- Market Potential
- Investment Analysis
- Regulatory Framework and Compliances
- Innovations and Advancements
- Market Trends
- Industry Growth Drivers
Chapter 7 Global Markets for 3D Printing (MFG074A)
- Summary and Highlights
- 3D Printing: Market Overview
- Definition
- Basic Principles
- History of 3D Printing
- Advantages and Limitations of 3D Printing versus Traditional Manufacturing
- 3D Printing End Users and Applications
- Global Market Size and Composition, 2018-2024
Chapter 8 Automotive Components: A Research Outlook (MFG069A)
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Related Reports
- Summary and Highlights
- Market Overview
- Introduction
- Automotive Industry Outlook
- Current Trends in the Automotive Component Industry
- Upcoming Technologies
