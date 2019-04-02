2019 Marks the Year for 5G, Finds IDTechEx Research

BOSTON, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 2019 is the year 5G networks will come to life and 5G smartphones will become commercially available. In this article, we will focus on the exhibitions regarding 5G technologies, from the hardware to vertical applications, at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019. More information can be found in the brand new 5G report from IDTechEx Research, '5G Technology, Market and Forecast 2019-2029.'

Highlight 1: 5G smartphone

Examples of 5G smartphones at MWC 2019. Source: IDTechEx

Numerous manufacturers of smartphones either launched or demonstrated prototypes of their 5G handsets at this year's Mobile World Congress. Some examples of the 5G smartphone at MWC 2019 are shown in Figure 1. The first markets welcoming 5G smartphones include America, Europe and Korea, followed by China and Japan.

While many of the handsets support sub-6GHz 5G capabilities, they omitted mmWave functionality since most carriers are not going to support this feature in 2019. America is the key region to start 5G mmWave function.

The price for the 5G smartphone in 2019 is expected to be higher, various from 800-2600 USD. However, the price might drop below 500 USD in 2020 when more players enter.

Highlight 2: 5G network

The key vendors all demonstrated their 5G network solutions for low band, mid-band and high band 5G. The innovations are around one question: how to make it easier and cheaper for carriers to deploy the 5G network. The trends for network solution innovations are summarized in Figure 2.

For more information on the 5G network ranging from the chipset, active antennas, RF module, optical module, base station, small cells and more, please see 5G Technology, Market and Forecast 2019-2029.

Highlight 3: the race for 5G contracts

At MWC 2019, the network vendors signed 12 contracts in total, as listed. Find the position of each key vendor in the IDTechEx Research report 5G Technology, Market and Forecast 2019-2029.

Highlight 4: booming of 5G vertical applications

5G will not only accelerate the growth and expansion of telecom; it will also redefine industries such as automotive, entertainment, computing, and manufacturing. It is believed that 5G network technology will ultimately alter user experiences and business efficiencies in dramatic ways. The 5G ecosystem will be enormous, and so will the opportunities.

The explored 5G vertical applications include, but are not limited to, AR/VR experience, personalized entertainment, connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, smart factory and the internet of things (IoT) — including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables.

Figure 3 shows a holistic view of 5G vertical applications for consumers, including when we will expect such a service to be commercialized available, how much interest from the consumer's side and the willingness from consumers to buy.

5G Technology, Market and Forecast 2019-2029 provides more information on 5G vertical applications and comprehensive case studies such as the smart factory, connected car, remote surgery and more.

Summary

2019 marks the year for 5th-Generation Wireless Systems (5G) to come to life, with large scale 5G roll-out and more than thirty 5G devices rushing into the market, including 5G smartphones and more. IDTechEx Research forecasts the 5G market is expected to be around $700 bn by 2030, with main contributions coming from mobile services, fixed wireless services and narrow-band IoT. The new 5G report from IDTechEx provide a holistic view of 5G technology and help to point out the 5G market opportunities. Contact the IDTechEx Research team at research@IDTechEx.com to find out more at www.IDTechEx.com/5g.

IDTechEx guides your strategic business decisions through its Research, Consultancy and Events services, helping you profit from emerging technologies. Find out more at www.IDTechEx.com.

Media Contact:

Charlotte Martin

Marketing & Research Coordinator

c.martin@IDTechEx.com

+44(0)1223 812300

Related Images

figure-1.png

Figure 1

Examples of 5G smartphones at MWC 2019. Source: IDTechEx

figure-2.png

Figure 2

Trends in 5G network: easier for carriers to deploy. Source: IDTechEx

figure-3.jpg

Figure 3

5G for consumers overview. Source: IDTechEx

Related Links

Further IDTechEx Research

Internet of Things Applications Europe 2019

SOURCE IDTechEx

Related Links

http://www.IDTechEx.com

