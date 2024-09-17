Haptics Technology Market to Grown to US$7.1B by 2035, Forecasts IDTechEx Market Report

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The capabilities of haptic feedback technologies have grown far beyond adding rumble to games controllers or silent notifications to cellphones. Market intelligence firm IDTechEx forecasts the market for haptics technologies to reach US$ 7.1B by 2035, representing a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2035. This will be driven by growing adoption of haptics in non-traditional markets, particularly vehicle interiors, as well as increasing spend on haptics per device across many segments.

The global haptics market will reach US$7.1B by 2035. Source: IDTechEx

In 2024, shifts are underway, with the use of surface haptics in applications including automotive displays growing and more emerging activator technologies including VCMs (voice coil motors) and piezoelectric haptics growing their market shares.

Innovation has also taken place in other classes of haptics. Kinesthetic feedback has widened with the deployment of Adaptive Triggers in Sony's gaming controllers since the launch of the PS5. Thermal haptics offers another emerging dimension of tactile experience in the earlier stages of adoption; Italian startup WeART recently releasing its second generation of haptic gloves featuring thermal haptics alongside other classes of haptic feedback to provide a full haptic experience.

Smartphones have long been the most lucrative market for haptic technologies, representing 47% of the overall market in 2023. The smartphone market is at saturation, but opportunities still abound. Haptic buttons are back in the latest iPhone 16 after a 6-generation hiatus, with two capacitive buttons being used to add a DSLR-like camera button feel and control mute and other functions. Haptic buttons are expected to provide a major source of growth within the smartphone industry in terms of increasing spend per device.

A major growth driver is the use of haptic feedback in new areas, such as vehicle cockpits. However, although haptic features have been adopted by many automakers including Tesla, Hyundai and Chrysler, feedback is not uniformly positive, with VW recently abandoning haptic buttons in vehicle interiors, citing customer experience concerns.

IDTechEx's new report, "Haptics 2025-2035: Technologies, Markets, Players", is a must for those who need to understand the changing dynamics of this complex marketplace, charting its course over the next decade and beyond. Find out more at www.IDTechEx.com/Haptics.

