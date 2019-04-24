2019 Medicaid Study: A Comprehensive & Current Overview of Critical Medicaid Trends

DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 Medicaid Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2019 State-By-State Medicaid Report gives a comprehensive and current overview of the critical Medicaid trends to follow: a state-by-state look at the fiscal year (FY) 2019 budget allocations, changes in expansion, state decisions on health insurance exchanges, enrollment statistics, Medicaid expenditures from fiscal year 2016, and key Medicaid developments.

Readers of this report will come away with a better understanding of the current status of each states Medicaid program.



Who Should Buy This Report?



Healthcare Investors

Health Systems

Healthcare Distributors

Healthcare Manufactures

Group Purchasing Organizations

Government Health Agencies

State Health Agencies

Healthcare Providers

Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Medicaid Key



Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

