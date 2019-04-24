2019 Medicaid Study: A Comprehensive & Current Overview of Critical Medicaid Trends
Apr 24, 2019, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 Medicaid Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2019 State-By-State Medicaid Report gives a comprehensive and current overview of the critical Medicaid trends to follow: a state-by-state look at the fiscal year (FY) 2019 budget allocations, changes in expansion, state decisions on health insurance exchanges, enrollment statistics, Medicaid expenditures from fiscal year 2016, and key Medicaid developments.
Readers of this report will come away with a better understanding of the current status of each states Medicaid program.
Who Should Buy This Report?
- Healthcare Investors
- Health Systems
- Healthcare Distributors
- Healthcare Manufactures
- Group Purchasing Organizations
- Government Health Agencies
- State Health Agencies
- Healthcare Providers
Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Medicaid Key
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- District of Columbia
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xvlqz
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article