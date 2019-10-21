2019 Mobile World Congress Observations: Global Smartphone Industry Development and Trend Analysis
DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "MWC 2019 Observations: Global Smartphone Industry Development and Trend Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
At MWC 2019, 12 models of 5G smartphones were launched with a majority supporting sub-6GHz and most mmWave models were prototypes, initially targeting cloud games, high-definition streaming videos, and multi-camera live streaming. Other than 5G connection, branded vendors have also underscored the screen and lens designs.
This report provides a detailed description of smartphone specs and booth highlights of individual brands, including Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, Sony, Nokia, Lenovo and ZTE; examines the future trends of smartphones, including the overview description of 5G baseband ICs developed by Qualcomm, Samsung, Hisilicon, MediaTek, Intel, and UNISOC and those chipmaker's booth highlights, including their development in 5G, VR/AR, foldable phone design, hole-punch screen, and multi-camera design.
List of Topics
- Development of individual smartphone brands such as Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, Sony, Nokia, Lenovo, and ZTE, touching on specs of their phone products and highlights of their booths at MWC 2019.
- Development trends of major smartphones including the adoption of 5G ICs, VR/AR, and fordable, hole-punch screen, and multi-camera designs.
Key Topics Covered:
- New Product Launches of Smartphone Brands
- Future Trends of Smartphones
- Conclusion
Companies Mentioned
- AGM
- Alcatel
- Black White Grey Communication Technology
- Blackview
- Centric
- Cheng Fong
- Doogee
- Energizer
- Goodix
- Huawei
- Huo
- Intel
- Kingcomm
- Konect
- Konka
- Leagoo
- Lenovo
- LG
- MediaTek
- Motorola
- NOA
- Nokia
- Nubia
- Oppo
- Oukitel
- Qualcomm
- Royole
- Samsung
- Sony
- TCL
- Ulefone
- Ulephone
- Vano
- Wiko
- Xiaomi
- ZTE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8m06tp
