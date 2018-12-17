2019 NACTOY Winners Made Stronger With Steel

DETROIT, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) kicked off this morning with the announcement of the North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year (NACTOY) Awards. The Steel Market Development Institute (SMDI) congratulates the 2019 award winners: Car of the Year is the Genesis G70, the Utility Vehicle of the Year winner is the Hyundai Kona and the Ram 1500 is the Truck of the Year. All three vehicles feature the strength and durability offered by high-strength steel construction.

"The NACTOY Awards are a significant validation of the work by automotive engineers to design the world's next great vehicles," said Dr. Jody N. Hall, vice president, automotive market, SMDI. "These vehicles also demonstrate the latest innovations in advanced high-strength steel (AHSS), which is a proven and trusted material for both automakers and consumers. The steel industry is well-positioned to help automakers bring new mobility innovations to life, today and in the future."

A high-strength steel structure provides vehicles with a competitive edge among vehicles using alternative materials. In fact, there were more than 65 steel-intensive 2019 MY vehicles unveiled during major auto shows across the country in 2018. Here is how steel has been employed by 2019 NACTOY winners:

Car of the Year:

Genesis G70

Offers the highest degree of car body rigidity in its class by increasing the average strength of the body using advanced high-strength steel

Utility Vehicle of the Year:

Hyundai Kona/Kona EV

Strengthened and lightweighted with the use of advanced high-strength steel

Truck of the Year:

2019 Ram 1500

98 percent of the steel used in the frame is high-strength steel



High-strength steel use increased stiffness and durability to deliver up to 12,750 pounds of towing capability and 2,300 pounds of payload

This year's NACTOY winners are evidence of automakers using steel for its inherent benefits and design options. As vehicles evolve for the future of mobility, strong and durable steel structures will continue to be important for occupant protection, as well as to enhance the ride experience for passengers.

Keep up with the latest advanced high-strength steel-intensive vehicle unveilings during NAIAS by following SMDI at @DriveUsingSteel on Twitter and Instagram, and Steel Market Development Institute on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Editor's note: Images of the awards are available for download here.

AISI serves as the voice of the North American steel industry in the public policy arena and advances the case for steel in the marketplace as the preferred material of choice. AISI also plays a lead role in the development and application of new steels and steelmaking technology. AISI is comprised of 21 member companies, including integrated and electric furnace steelmakers, and approximately 120 associate members who are suppliers to or customers of the steel industry.

Steel Market Development Institute, a business unit of AISI, increases and defends the use of steel by developing innovative materials, applications and value-added solutions for customers in the automotive, construction and packaging markets. SMDI automotive investors include: AK Steel Corporation, Algoma, ArcelorMittal and Nucor Corporation. For more information on SMDI, visit www.autosteel.org or follow @SMDISteel on Twitter.

SOURCE Steel Market Development Institute

Related Links

http://www.autosteel.org

