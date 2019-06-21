2019 NanoScientific Symposiums on Scanning Probe Microscopy co-sponsored by Park Systems offered at Multiple Locations Worldwide

"These NanoScientific Symposiums on SPM sponsored by Park Systems give attendees the latest updates in SPM, an opportunity to present their research papers, attend a special short course on Atomic Force Microscopes and foster ongoing relationships in the field of nanotechnology," states Keibock Lee, President Park Systems.

NanoScientific Symposiums are held at some of the most prestigious Academic Institutions worldwide where highly acclaimed experts from both academics and industry present insightful revelations from recent nanotechnology research.

Park Systems is a world-leading manufacturer of atomic force microscopy (AFM) systems with a complete range of products for researchers and industry engineers in the chemistry, materials, physics, life sciences, and semiconductor and data storage industries. Park's products are used by more than a thousand institutions and corporations worldwide. Park's AFM provides the highest data accuracy at nanoscale resolution, superior productivity, and the lowest operating cost, thanks to its unique technology and innovative engineering. Park Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with its global manufacturing and R&D headquarters in Korea. Park's products are sold and supported worldwide with regional headquarters in the US, Korea, Japan, Singapore, Germany, China and Mexico, and distribution partners throughout Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Please visit http://www.parksystems.com or call 408-986-1110 for more information.

NanoScientific Journal is published quarterly to showcase advancements in the field of nanoscience and nanotechnology across a wide range of multi disciplinary areas of research. Each issue covers informative articles about nanotechnology trends balanced with leading edge scientific research applications and concepts. NanoScientific has been published since 2014 and has a global distribution of over 30,000 in North America, Europe and Asia. NanoScientific Symposiums are offered world-wide to share scientific knowledge and foster ongoing relationships in the field of Nanotechnology.

