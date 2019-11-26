2019 NextGen Financial Services Professional Award Winners Announced

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Financial Services has announced the winners of its fourth annual NextGen Financial Services Professional Award, given to a select group of next generation individuals who have made a significant impact in their profession.

Selected by a group of their peers, this year's winners are leaders and top producers for the work they do to ensure the continued financial security of American families. They have shown outstanding performance and leadership in their careers, and a desire to give back to the community. Each winner has consistently demonstrated a high level of commitment, dedication, and integrity.

"The 2019 award winners represent a diverse group of elite professionals that are shaping financial services. The group represents a wide range of expertise, experiences, and companies," says Ross Riskin, Assistant Professor of Taxation and CFP® Program Director at The American College. "It is an honor to be involved with The College's initiative to work with the next generation of financial services professionals and this accolade allows us to celebrate the recipient's accomplishments and contributions."

Riskin is Chair of The College's NextGen Advisory Task Force, a group representing some of the top young minds in financial services and beyond. The mission of this task force is to produce thought provoking content designed to increase awareness of the financial planning profession, establishing best practices for next generation advisors, and helping attract next generation clients.

Below are the winners of the 2019 NextGen Financial Services Professional Award:

Joshua Gonzalez , CFP ® , ChFC ® , CLU ® , Financial Advisor, Modern Wealth Strategies, LLC

, CFP , ChFC , CLU , Financial Advisor, Modern Wealth Strategies, LLC Ray Morrill , CFP ® , Manager, RSM Wealth Management LLC

, CFP , Manager, RSM Wealth Management LLC David R. Peters , CPA ® , Founder & Owner, Peters Tax Preparation & Consulting

, CPA , Founder & Owner, Peters Tax Preparation & Consulting Andrew Spafford , ChFC ® , ChSNC™, Special Needs Planner, A Special Needs Plan

, ChFC , ChSNC™, Special Needs Planner, A Special Needs Plan Stephanie Tsang , CFP®, ChFC, Financial Advisor, North Star Resource Group

The winners will be recognized at The College's annual President's Dinner on December 6, 2019 in Philadelphia. Learn more about the winners here.

