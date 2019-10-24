2019 Rawlings Gold Glove Award® Finalists Announced

While the award originated in 1957, Rawlings first began highlighting the top-three defenders at each position in 2011. Since then, only two players have been named a Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalist each year: Kansas City left fielder Alex Gordon and St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina. The St. Louis Cardinals lead all teams with six finalists.

"This year's group of finalists is comprised of some of the bright young stars of today and a mix of elite veterans," said Mike Thompson, chief marketing officer for Rawlings Sporting Goods. "The Rawlings Gold Glove Award truly exemplifies The Finest in the Field."

Each manager and up to six coaches on his staff vote from a pool of qualified players in their League and cannot vote for players from their own team. In 2013, Rawlings added a sabermetric component to the Rawlings Gold Glove Award selection process, as part of its collaboration with the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR). The SABR Defensive Index™ comprises approximately 25 percent of the overall selection total, with the managers and coaches' vote continuing to carry the majority.

The 2019 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists are:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Pos Player 2019 Team P Jose Berrios Minnesota Twins™

Mike Leake Seattle Mariners™ / Arizona Diamondbacks™

Lucas Giolito Chicago White Sox™





C Danny Jansen Toronto Blue Jays™

Christian Vazquez Boston Red Sox™

Roberto Perez Cleveland Indians™





1B Justin Smoak Toronto Blue Jays™

Matt Olson Oakland Athletics™

Yuli Gurriel Houston Astros™





2B Jose Altuve Houston Astros™

DJ LeMahieu New York Yankees™

Yolmer Sanchez Chicago White Sox™





3B Alex Bregman Houston Astros™

David Fletcher Los Angeles Angels™

Matt Chapman Oakland Athletics™





SS Marcus Semien Oakland Athletics™

Andrelton Simmons Los Angeles Angels™

Francisco Lindor Cleveland Indians™





LF Robbie Grossman Oakland Athletics™

Alex Gordon Kansas City Royals™

Andrew Benintendi Boston Red Sox™





CF Kevin Kiermaier Tampa Bay Rays™

Mike Trout Los Angeles Angels™

Jackie Bradley Jr. Boston Red Sox™





RF Kole Calhoun Los Angeles Angels™

Mookie Betts Boston Red Sox™

Josh Reddick Houston Astros™

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pos Player 2019 Team P Jack Flaherty St. Louis Cardinals™

Zack Greinke Arizona Diamondbacks™ / Houston Astros™

Aaron Nola Philadelphia Phillies™





C Austin Hedges San Diego Padres™

Yadier Molina St. Louis Cardinals™

J.T. Realmuto Philadelphia Phillies™





1B Christian Walker Arizona Diamondbacks™

Paul Goldschmidt St. Louis Cardinals™

Anthony Rizzo Chicago Cubs™





2B Ozzie Albies Atlanta Braves™

Kolten Wong St. Louis Cardinals™

Adam Frazier Pittsburgh Pirates™





3B Nolan Arenado Colorado Rockies™

Anthony Rendon Washington Nationals™

Josh Donaldson Atlanta Braves™





SS Paul DeJong St. Louis Cardinals™

Trevor Story Colorado Rockies™

Nick Ahmed Arizona Diamondbacks™





LF Juan Soto Washington Nationals™

David Peralta Arizona Diamondbacks™

Hunter Renfroe San Diego Padres™





CF Victor Robles Washington Nationals™

Lorenzo Cain Milwaukee Brewers™

Harrison Bader St. Louis Cardinals™





RF Bryce Harper Philadelphia Phillies™

Jason Heyward Chicago Cubs™

Cody Bellinger Los Angeles Dodgers™

The 2019 finalists include 11 former Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners in the American League and seven former winners in the National League.

Once the Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners are announced, fans can vote for their favorite defensive player in each League to determine who will be named the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winners. A combination of the national fan vote and the SABR Defensive Index will determine who takes home the honor.

Voting for the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award™ presented by SABR will begin online at www.rawlings.com on Sunday, Nov. 3rd at 8 p.m. ET and will remain open until Thursday, Nov. 7th at 11:59 p.m. ET. The Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winners will be unveiled during the 2019 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Ceremony on Friday, November 8, 2019. Fans can watch the announcement of the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winners live on the Rawlings Facebook page.

