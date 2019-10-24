2019 Rawlings Gold Glove Award® Finalists Announced

ESPN to broadcast exclusive show unveiling Gold Glove winners Sunday, November 3rd

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., announced today the finalists for the 2019 Rawlings Gold Glove Award®, honoring the best individual fielding performances at each position in the American League™ and National League™. The winners will be unveiled during a live, one-hour "Baseball Tonight" broadcast on ESPN Sunday, November 3, 2019, at 7 p.m. ET. The show will be hosted by Karl Ravech alongside Eduardo Perez.  

2019 Rawlings Gold Glove Award(R) Finalists Announced (PRNewsFoto/Rawlings Sporting Goods Company)
While the award originated in 1957, Rawlings first began highlighting the top-three defenders at each position in 2011. Since then, only two players have been named a Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalist each year: Kansas City left fielder Alex Gordon and St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina. The St. Louis Cardinals lead all teams with six finalists.

"This year's group of finalists is comprised of some of the bright young stars of today and a mix of elite veterans," said Mike Thompson, chief marketing officer for Rawlings Sporting Goods. "The Rawlings Gold Glove Award truly exemplifies The Finest in the Field."

Each manager and up to six coaches on his staff vote from a pool of qualified players in their League and cannot vote for players from their own team. In 2013, Rawlings added a sabermetric component to the Rawlings Gold Glove Award selection process, as part of its collaboration with the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR). The SABR Defensive Index™ comprises approximately 25 percent of the overall selection total, with the managers and coaches' vote continuing to carry the majority.

The 2019 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists are:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Pos

Player

2019 Team

P

Jose Berrios

Minnesota Twins™

Mike Leake

Seattle Mariners™ / Arizona Diamondbacks™

Lucas Giolito

Chicago White Sox™



C

Danny Jansen

Toronto Blue Jays™

Christian Vazquez

Boston Red Sox™

Roberto Perez

Cleveland Indians™



1B

Justin Smoak

Toronto Blue Jays™

Matt Olson

Oakland Athletics™

Yuli Gurriel

Houston Astros™



2B

Jose Altuve

Houston Astros™

DJ LeMahieu

New York Yankees™

Yolmer Sanchez

Chicago White Sox™



3B

Alex Bregman

Houston Astros™

David Fletcher

Los Angeles Angels™

Matt Chapman

Oakland Athletics™



SS

Marcus Semien

Oakland Athletics™

Andrelton Simmons

Los Angeles Angels™

Francisco Lindor

Cleveland Indians™



LF

Robbie Grossman

Oakland Athletics™

Alex Gordon

Kansas City Royals™

Andrew Benintendi

Boston Red Sox™



CF

Kevin Kiermaier

Tampa Bay Rays™

Mike Trout

Los Angeles Angels™

Jackie Bradley Jr.

Boston Red Sox™



RF

Kole Calhoun

Los Angeles Angels™

Mookie Betts

Boston Red Sox™

Josh Reddick

Houston Astros™

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pos

Player

2019 Team

P

Jack Flaherty

St. Louis Cardinals™

Zack Greinke

Arizona Diamondbacks™ / Houston Astros™

Aaron Nola

Philadelphia Phillies™



C

Austin Hedges

San Diego Padres™

Yadier Molina

St. Louis Cardinals™

J.T. Realmuto

Philadelphia Phillies™



1B

Christian Walker

Arizona Diamondbacks™

Paul Goldschmidt

St. Louis Cardinals™

Anthony Rizzo

Chicago Cubs™



2B

Ozzie Albies

Atlanta Braves™

Kolten Wong

St. Louis Cardinals™

Adam Frazier

Pittsburgh Pirates™



3B

Nolan Arenado

Colorado Rockies™

Anthony Rendon

Washington Nationals™

Josh Donaldson

Atlanta Braves™



SS

Paul DeJong

St. Louis Cardinals™

Trevor Story

Colorado Rockies™

Nick Ahmed

Arizona Diamondbacks™



LF

Juan Soto

Washington Nationals™

David Peralta

Arizona Diamondbacks™

Hunter Renfroe

San Diego Padres™



CF

Victor Robles

Washington Nationals™

Lorenzo Cain

Milwaukee Brewers™

Harrison Bader

St. Louis Cardinals™



RF

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies™

Jason Heyward

Chicago Cubs™

Cody Bellinger

Los Angeles Dodgers™

The 2019 finalists include 11 former Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners in the American League and seven former winners in the National League.

Once the Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners are announced, fans can vote for their favorite defensive player in each League to determine who will be named the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winners. A combination of the national fan vote and the SABR Defensive Index will determine who takes home the honor.

Voting for the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award™ presented by SABR will begin online at www.rawlings.com on Sunday, Nov. 3rd at 8 p.m. ET and will remain open until Thursday, Nov. 7th at 11:59 p.m. ET. The Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winners will be unveiled during the 2019 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Ceremony on Friday, November 8, 2019. Fans can watch the announcement of the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winners live on the Rawlings Facebook page.

About the Rawlings Gold Glove Award®
The Rawlings Gold Glove Award® is a registered trademark owned by Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. The award is correctly identified as the Rawlings Gold Glove Award. The name should not be shortened, abbreviated or otherwise misused. Proper identification of this service mark using the registration symbol and the Rawlings name is important to protect the integrity of the program and perpetuate this worthy tradition. For more information, please visit www.rawlings.com.

About Rawlings
Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. is an innovative manufacturer and marketer of sporting goods worldwide. Founded in 1887, Rawlings is an authentic global sports brand, trusted by generations of athletes of all skill levels. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the Official Ball Supplier and Batting Helmet of Major League Baseball®, the Official Ball Supplier of Minor League Baseball™ and the NCAA®. For more information, please visit www.rawlings.com.

