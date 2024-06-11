Rawlings® and the Grateful Dead Announce New Glove Collaboration

Iconic Baseball Brand Releases Limited-Edition Gloves Highlighting Legendary Rock Band

ST. LOUIS, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., the official game ball, glove, helmet, face guard and base of Major League Baseball® and the creator of the renowned Rawlings Gold Glove Award®, announced a highly-anticipated collaboration with the Grateful Dead to create three limited-edition glove models bearing the widely-recognized logos and designs associated with the generation-spanning musical group. The gloves dropped exclusively on Rawlings.com at 11 am EST on June 6th and are also available at the "Rawlings Experience", the brand's flagship location in St. Louis, MO.

Rawlings x Grateful Dead Gloves

"Our partnership with the Grateful Dead appealed to us given we both have a long history of innovation which we've tapped into to attract new fans over the course of several decades," said Eric Reinsfelder, vice-president of brand and sports marketing for Rawlings. "Our new glove collection with the Grateful Dead is the perfect blend of pioneering design mixed with nostalgic elements of two iconic, American brands."

Three models comprise Rawlings' limited-edition glove release, featuring either the "Skull and Roses", "Dancing Bears" or "Steal Your Face" logos made popular through the years by the Grateful Dead's loyal fans, also fondly referred to as "Dead Heads". These REV1X™ series gloves are marked by a synthetic back infused with unique technology that yields a sturdy, 3D shape with a Heart of the Hide® leather palm for added durability and quality. Additionally, each glove is constructed with an optimized lattice structure that provides variable stiffness in the pinky and thumb area significantly reducing weight. A lace-less web design combined with an adaptive fit system ensures ultimate fielding ability and a custom, tailored fit. Further, each glove within the collection is individually numbered.

The 'Rawlings x the Grateful Dead' glove collection officially launched on Thurs. June 6th at 11 am EST exclusively on Rawlings.com and at the "Rawlings Experience", the brand's newly opened flagship location in St. Louis, MO. The gloves retail for $449.95 with 120 of each of the three models available for purchase.

About Rawlings

Established in 1887, Rawlings is an innovative leading global brand and manufacturer of premium baseball and softball equipment, including gloves, balls, and protective headwear. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the official baseball, glove, helmet, face guard and base of Major League Baseball®, the official baseball of Minor League Baseball® and the official baseball and softball of the NCAA® and the NAIA®.

Rawlings acquired Easton Diamond Sports®, the official equipment supplier of Little League® Baseball and Softball, Team USA Softball®, and USSSA® Softball, in 2020. The company is headquartered in St. Louis. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com .

About the Grateful Dead

The Grateful Dead is a social and musical phenomenon that grew into a genuine American treasure. In 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands. This movement created a seamless connection between the band and its fans. As the band toured, Dead Heads would follow. Not because it was a part of popular culture but because it is a true counterculture that exists to this very day - one that earnestly believes in the value of its beliefs. By 1995, the Grateful Dead had attracted the most concertgoers in the history of the music business, and today remains one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales. Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to the music. Today, the connection is as strong as ever. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 and received a GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. Their final tally of 2,318 total concerts remains a world record. The Grateful Dead recently celebrated their 60th Top 40 album on the Billboard chart, a feat no other group has achieved.

