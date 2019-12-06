2019 Report on the World's Fashion Tech Startups that Started After 2010, Noting Strategic Alliances & Acquisitions

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fashion Tech Startups" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report is focused on investment in fashion tech start-ups and the key areas that are driving industry growth, allowing these start-ups to succeed.



The report also explores industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions. The scope also includes analysis of investment in fashion tech start-ups based on regional markets.



The start-ups considered for this study started after 2010. Fashion tech scale-up investment for 2017-2018 is included here, but the investment for these scale-ups began prior to 2010. Data from the Tech Scale-up Europe report was also considered.



The report includes:

Discussion of range of financing routes and life cycle of a startup focusing on the fashion industry

Underlying details of fashion tech start-up ecosystem categories, which include nascent ecosystem, advancing ecosystem, and the mature ecosystems

Regional landscape covering current investment scenario and future growth prospects for fashion tech start-ups in the regions of North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific and emerging economies from Rest of the World

, , and emerging economies from Rest of the World Profile description of some of the renowned fashion tech start-ups ranging from deep tech to normal e-commerce sites

This document is a special report focused on global fashion tech start-up investment. The goal of this document is to provide a more in-depth look at fashion tech start-ups that are expected to play a major role in the future. More specifically, objectives include identifying companies that are innovative players in the fashion space and start-ups that are attracting investment and dominate the market.



This report profiles major start-ups in the fashion tech space and explores the underlying technologies driving industry growth. It also highlights the various business models adopted in the fashion tech industry and covers investment trends present in various regions.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Intended Audience

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Start-up

Scale-up

Types and Routes of Financing

Grants

Debt Financing

Equity Financing

Hybrid Financing

Life Cycle of Start-ups

Idea Validation/Pre-seed Stage

Seed Stage

Growth/Scale-up Stage

Steady Stage

Fashion Tech Start-up Ecosystem Categories

Nascent Ecosystem

Advancing Ecosystem

Mature Ecosystem

Tech Start-up Business Models: Fashion Industry

Holding Companies

Marketplaces

Subscription Commerce

Reverse Commerce

Sharing Economy

Fashion Tech Start-up Failure

Notable Investments (2016-2019)

Early and Late stage Investment

Chapter 4 Regional Landscape

Introduction

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of World

Chapter 5 Company Profiles

Bink

Bucketfeet (Threadless)

Catchoom

Cashmere App

Cherrypick

Everlane

Eyefitu

Fit Analytics

Fitcode

Frank & Oak

For Days

FYND

HUUB

Intelistyle

Lookcast

Lyst

Luca + Danni

Mac & Mia

Moda Operandi

Narrativ

Olivela

Outdoor Voices

Pockethighstreet

Poshmark

Presize.Ai

Pttrns.Ai

Return Logic

Savage X Fenty

Save Your Wardrobe

Shoekonnect

Sizolution

Solely Original

Spott

Stitch Fix

Thread

The Realreal

Tooso (Coveo)

Unmade

Wide Eyes Technologies

Yosh.Ai

