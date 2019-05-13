2019 Research Report on 5G - Operators are Taking Advantage of LAA

DUBLIN, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G: The Greatest Show On Earth! Volume 3: Vikings Vs. Bears" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The author conducted a benchmark study of the Verizon Wireless 5G NR networks in Minneapolis and Chicago. Although data speeds are interesting, the author focused their efforts on metrics that have far more implications on the long-term prospects for 5G NR, operating in millimetre wave frequencies and supporting eMBB use cases. This work also includes the Interdependencies between 5G NR and LTE.



Highlights of the Report:

Thanks - This study was done in collaboration with Accuver Americas, Rohde & Schwarz, and Spirent Communications who provided the author with their respective test equipment, which is identified in the report. The author did all the testing and analysis of the data and they are solely responsible for the commentary in the report.

Methodology - The author captured chipset diagnostic messages from up to two Motorola Z3 smartphones with/without the 5G Moto Mod, as well as scanner information in the two networks. Using sustained, high bandwidth data transfers (UDP and TCP), they performed walk tests and drive tests, not to mention sensitivity studies involving grip, device positioning, and sudden turns. We also did multiple user experience tests involving popular applications to determine if the applications and services took full advantage of the network capabilities.

The Results - Although the author observed sustained PDSCH Layer data speeds of 1.1 to 1.2 Gbps on numerous occasions and a peak data speed of at least 1.5 Gbps, they believe the long-term prospects for millimetre wave are better defined by parameters, such as BRSRP and BSINR, and how these parameters are impacted by distance as well as near/non-line-of-site conditions. RF reflections remain alive and well.

A bit "Wonky" - Although the network performance was a bit wonky, it wasn't a direct result of millimetre wave, or at least the issues the author documented can easily be overcome. Device/modem stability, support for beam management, increased utilization and more efficient use of the 5G NR radio channels top the list, as does improving the interdependencies with the LTE network. The use of 1,024 element arrays in the gNB radio and/or the mixed use of wide beams and narrow beams will further improve coverage and capacity.

The Importance of LTE - When operators deploy 5G NR FR2, they frequently use a small cell architecture. As the author witnessed in their tests, and in an earlier series of small cell studies, there is a substantial capacity gain with LTE and small cells. Furthermore, operators are also taking advantage of LAA. In the case of Verizon, the Motorola Z3 (w/ 5G Moto Mod) simultaneously used five LTE carriers, including three unlicensed bands in Chicago .

. A Paradigm Shift - 5G NR FR2 doesn't need to provide ubiquitous coverage, especially once operators deploy 5G NR in cellular bands and incorporate carrier aggregation. Given the results of user experience tests, it is clear that 5G NR FR2 isn't about peak speeds to individual users, but the total capacity that it offers.

Companies Mentioned



Accuver Americas

Motorola

Rohde & Schwarz

Spirent Communications

Verizon

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Key Observations



3. Aggregate Results and Analysis



4. Detailed Results for Select Test Scenarios

4.1 KPIs versus Cell Site Distance

4.2 Chicago Walk Test

4.3 Interesting Millimeter Wave Behavior

4.3.1 PCI 229 (with a little help from PCI 49, PCI 50 and PCI 227)

4.3.2 PCI 107

4.3.3 PCI 99



5. User Experience and Sensitivity Test Results

5.1 Popular Applications

5.2 Grip

5.3 Portrait versus Landscape and Circular Movement

5.4 LAA versus 5G NR FR2

5.5 UDP Versus TCP



6. Test Methodology



7. Final Thoughts



