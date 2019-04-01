2019 Revenue Assurance Market Outlook: Worldwide Growth Strategies & Opportunities to 2026

DUBLIN, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Revenue Assurance Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global revenue assurance market was valued at US$ 2.52 Bn in 2017 and is likely to witness steady growth, growing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Rising awareness about the severe consequences of revenue leakages on an organization's overall profitability is driving the revenue assurance market across the globe.

The global revenue assurance market, based on end-user vertical was dominated by the telecom sector in 2017. The function of revenue assurance is central in today's telecom industry. The major goal of revenue assurance is to protect the telecom income by finding revenue losses, discovering the root causes for those losses, and ultimately proposing corrective actions.

Further, based on geography, North America led the revenue assurance market in 2017. The presence of some prominent players including Amdocs, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation, etc. supports the regional growth.

Competitive Insights

Major players in the revenue assurance market include Accenture PLC, Amdocs, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation, Subex Limited, WeDo Technologies, Tech Mahindra Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, and ISON Technologies among others.

The revenue assurance market appears to be quite fragmented owing to the presence of some major regional as well as international tech giants. In order to serve the market in a better way, the market players are mainly aiming at finding out new avenues in order to reduce fraud and revenue leakages. These players are increasingly focusing on differentiating their product offerings to sustain the competitive market environment.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Revenue Assurance Market

2.2. Global Revenue Assurance Market, by Service Type, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.3. Global Revenue Assurance Market, by Deployment Model, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.4. Global Revenue Assurance Market, by End-use Vertical, 2017 (US$ Bn)

2.5. Global Revenue Assurance Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Bn)

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global Revenue Assurance Market Value, 2016 - 2026, (US$ Bn)

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2017

3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players

4. Global Revenue Assurance Market, by Service Type , 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Planning & Consulting

4.3. Operation & Maintenance

4.4. System Integration

4.5. Managed Services

5. Global Revenue Assurance Market, by Deployment Model, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. On-premise

5.3. Cloud

6. Global Revenue Assurance Market, by End-use Vertical, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. BFSI

6.3. Telecom

6.4. Healthcare

6.5. Retail

6.6. Others (Energy & Utilities, Logistics, etc.)



7. North America Revenue Assurance Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



8. Europe Revenue Assurance Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



9. Asia Pacific Revenue Assurance Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)



10. Rest of the World Revenue Assurance Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Bn)

11. Company Profiles

11.1. Accenture PLC

11.2. Amdocs

11.3. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

11.4. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P.

11.5. International Business Machines Corporation

11.6. Subex Limited

11.7. WeDo Technologies

11.8. Tech Mahindra Limited

11.9. Tata Consultancy Services Limited

11.10. ISON Technologies

